How confusing is this.



We've not bought any vinyl for probably 10yrs now as our decks have been packed away but we have been downloading tunes onto memory sticks, hard drives and CDs and briefly had some cdjs for mixing so never really missed the decks.



As we've got the new set up we've still not unpacked the decks or any vinyl so Paul's been transferring everything onto the laptop.



He's just transferred some from one of the hard drives and started playing them only we can't remember whether we've actually got these tunes on vinyl too 😂😂



I know it doesn't matter in the grand scheme of things but Christ what a job we're going to have knowing where stuff is eventually, especially mixing vinyl and digital at the same time 🤦🤔🙄



My god I've missed having them available though, it's so good listening to them again ☺️