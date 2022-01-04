Not long really mate, I started in 2002 when I met Paul but he'd been mixing for years.



I'm still very much a novice but he's really good and can mix pretty much anything whereas I just like to play a few tunes 😁



I have missed it though and I'm excited to go through my vinyl again. It's been locked away in flight cases for over a decade.



In fact that's given me an idea for my next DIY project. Build some shelving to house all our vinyl 👍



If ya go down the buying route,Kallax are ya best bet from IKEA. Struggled for years to find anything decent. Easy to assemble etc and solid. Ive got loads of em.Glad its all coming together for ya. The house an everything. Well in .Something dead relaxing about mixing isnt there once you get the hang of it?i got a new OMNITRONIC 4 Channel Rotary Mixer last week. Turns up new years eve. Pretty much knackered straight out the box. Brand new it was. Waiting on the company to get bck in touchMaking loadsa noise an no sound from headphones. Was gorgeous sounding up until that point. Dead cushioned velvet sound like no mixer id had before. Ive loads (Digital and anolog) This was easily the best sounding