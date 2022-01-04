« previous next »
Author Topic: Any vinyl junkies out there....?

Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,082
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
Reply #520 on: January 4, 2022, 07:53:35 pm
Quote from: reddebs on January  4, 2022, 01:04:14 pm
It's good to be back mate.

I'm not sure which ones he's looking at, I leave those decisions to him.  All I know is they're 4 channel ones so that we've got the vinyl decks and hard drive/memory stick connected.

We got the house on Anglesey.  Totally isolated so we can play our music as loud as we want, at any time of the day or night.

We've not had our decks set up for about 10yrs now, we've just used mp3s, CDs and things like Spotify.

I can't wait, though a bit scared that I'll have forgotten what to do 🤦
Ypull be sound ya daft apeth. If you want to control mp3s etc with ya vinyl decks Youll most likely have to pay that bit extra to be able to play vinyl on ya controller. The DVS software is usually a bit more then you have to buy the time coded vinyls. If its just vinyl mixing along with the mp3s just go through the other channels (3 & 4) and you should be sound. Most of the cheaper ones dont give you any extra ins an outs which is shite.

Get yaself a soundcloud and throw ya mixes up or on mixcloud or something ;)

Nice one about the house. haha itll be rockin
« Last Edit: January 4, 2022, 07:55:21 pm by Capon Debaser »
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

@ChatanugaChucho

reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,172
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
Reply #521 on: January 4, 2022, 08:40:44 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on January  4, 2022, 07:53:35 pm
Ypull be sound ya daft apeth. If you want to control mp3s etc with ya vinyl decks Youll most likely have to pay that bit extra to be able to play vinyl on ya controller. The DVS software is usually a bit more then you have to buy the time coded vinyls. If its just vinyl mixing along with the mp3s just go through the other channels (3 & 4) and you should be sound. Most of the cheaper ones dont give you any extra ins an outs which is shite.

Get yaself a soundcloud and throw ya mixes up or on mixcloud or something ;)

Nice one about the house. haha itll be rockin

Yeah that's how we'll do it mate, keep it simple like me 😂

Not sure about sharing mixes, they only sound decent in my head and absolutely terrible listening back to them 🙄
Logged

Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,082
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
Reply #522 on: January 5, 2022, 11:12:14 am
Quote from: reddebs on January  4, 2022, 08:40:44 pm
Yeah that's how we'll do it mate, keep it simple like me 😂

Not sure about sharing mixes, they only sound decent in my head and absolutely terrible listening back to them 🙄
haha So, how long you been mixing? Are you a novice are ya?
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

@ChatanugaChucho

reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,172
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
Reply #523 on: January 5, 2022, 12:35:41 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on January  5, 2022, 11:12:14 am
haha So, how long you been mixing? Are you a novice are ya?

Not long really mate, I started in 2002 when I met Paul but he'd been mixing for years. 

I'm still very much a novice but he's really good and can mix pretty much anything whereas I just like to play a few tunes 😁

I have missed it though and I'm excited to go through my vinyl again.  It's been locked away in flight cases for over a decade.

In fact that's given me an idea for my next DIY project.  Build some shelving to house all our vinyl 👍
Logged

Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,082
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
Reply #524 on: January 5, 2022, 04:33:16 pm
Quote from: reddebs on January  5, 2022, 12:35:41 pm
Not long really mate, I started in 2002 when I met Paul but he'd been mixing for years. 

I'm still very much a novice but he's really good and can mix pretty much anything whereas I just like to play a few tunes 😁

I have missed it though and I'm excited to go through my vinyl again.  It's been locked away in flight cases for over a decade.

In fact that's given me an idea for my next DIY project.  Build some shelving to house all our vinyl 👍
If ya go down the buying route,Kallax are ya best bet from IKEA. Struggled for years to find anything decent. Easy to assemble etc and solid. Ive got loads of em.

 Glad its all coming together for ya. The house an everything. Well in .

Something dead relaxing about mixing isnt there once you get the hang of it?

i got a new OMNITRONIC 4 Channel Rotary Mixer last week. Turns up new years eve. Pretty much knackered straight out the box. Brand new it was. Waiting on the company to get bck in touch

Making loadsa noise an no sound from headphones. Was gorgeous sounding up until that point. Dead cushioned velvet sound like no mixer id had before. Ive loads (Digital and anolog) This was easily the best sounding

E2-E46835-C91-F-437-D-9336-87-DFFE70-D668" border="0
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

@ChatanugaChucho

reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,172
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
Reply #525 on: January 5, 2022, 05:12:08 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on January  5, 2022, 04:33:16 pm
If ya go down the buying route,Kallax are ya best bet from IKEA. Struggled for years to find anything decent. Easy to assemble etc and solid. Ive got loads of em.

 Glad its all coming together for ya. The house an everything. Well in .

Something dead relaxing about mixing isnt there once you get the hang of it?

i got a new OMNITRONIC 4 Channel Rotary Mixer last week. Turns up new years eve. Pretty much knackered straight out the box. Brand new it was. Waiting on the company to get bck in touch

Making loadsa noise an no sound from headphones. Was gorgeous sounding up until that point. Dead cushioned velvet sound like no mixer id had before. Ive loads (Digital and anolog) This was easily the best sounding

E2-E46835-C91-F-437-D-9336-87-DFFE70-D668" border="0

That looks a beaut so how annoying it's not working properly.

I've no idea if ours still works it's that long since we used it and they're obsolete now so no chance of getting parts.

I'll have a look at those kallax thanks, if nothing else it'll give me a template to work from 👍
Logged

Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,082
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
Reply #526 on: Yesterday at 09:10:39 am
Quote from: reddebs on January  5, 2022, 05:12:08 pm
That looks a beaut so how annoying it's not working properly.

I've no idea if ours still works it's that long since we used it and they're obsolete now so no chance of getting parts.

I'll have a look at those kallax thanks, if nothing else it'll give me a template to work from 👍
Youll be surprised at the parts you can get on eBay for discontinued mixers. Yeah, its annoying but they got intouch late yesterday and agreed to take it back and replace so thats good
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

@ChatanugaChucho

reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,172
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
Reply #527 on: Yesterday at 12:34:30 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 09:10:39 am
Youll be surprised at the parts you can get on eBay for discontinued mixers. Yeah, its annoying but they got intouch late yesterday and agreed to take it back and replace so thats good

That's good news then mate.

Not sure about parts for ours as I was planning on buying Paul a table for all our gear and needed the measurements for the mixer to make sure everything would fit but couldn't find anything when I googled it.

There were a few ads selling for parts but the most recent I could find were from 2005/6.

I've still got an old DJMag somewhere as I contacted them about getting some repairs done years ago and they featured the letter with the contact details of the guy who made them.

It's an Intimidation Don if you've ever heard of them.
Logged

Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,156
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
Reply #528 on: Yesterday at 01:03:17 pm
Found and bought Lana Del Rey's 'Norman Fucking Rockwell' double LP.
Can't wait for it to arrive.

Quite enjoying this hunt for 'dear to me for whatever reason' albums.
Only about 200 to go until I cover my base. :D

Desperately resisting the urge not to start looking for better speakers.
Logged

Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,082
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
Reply #529 on: Yesterday at 01:17:35 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 12:34:30 pm
That's good news then mate.

Not sure about parts for ours as I was planning on buying Paul a table for all our gear and needed the measurements for the mixer to make sure everything would fit but couldn't find anything when I googled it.

There were a few ads selling for parts but the most recent I could find were from 2005/6.

I've still got an old DJMag somewhere as I contacted them about getting some repairs done years ago and they featured the letter with the contact details of the guy who made them.

It's an Intimidation Don if you've ever heard of them.

yeah Ive heard of them. Used one once at a party. Wasnt mine but ya know how it is. Use other peoples gear at a party/ gig. Nice mixer that from what I remember

Again, the IKEA kallax will easily fit 2decks and a 19 mixer. If youre struggling. 8 boxes you can fit about 50 plus records in(depending on thickness / double pls etc)
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

@ChatanugaChucho

Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,082
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
Reply #530 on: Yesterday at 01:20:53 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 01:03:17 pm
Found and bought Lana Del Rey's 'Norman Fucking Rockwell' double LP.
Can't wait for it to arrive.

Quite enjoying this hunt for 'dear to me for whatever reason' albums.
Only about 200 to go until I cover my base. :D

Desperately resisting the urge not to start looking for better speakers.

get yaself into debt mate. Lose ya house, and have ya family not want to talk to ya. Its worth it. Its a lovely feeling ;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

@ChatanugaChucho

Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,156
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
Reply #531 on: Yesterday at 01:52:09 pm
Well, it's going that way for sure.

I don't really need to go overboard in all honesty, a solid pair of active bookshelf speakers will do for now.
Been eyeing some Klipsch models, they seem to get solid reviews everywhere, but I'll cook on it for now and instead spend money on records.

Logged

reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,172
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
Reply #532 on: Yesterday at 02:53:10 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 01:17:35 pm
yeah Ive heard of them. Used one once at a party. Wasnt mine but ya know how it is. Use other peoples gear at a party/ gig. Nice mixer that from what I remember

Again, the IKEA kallax will easily fit 2decks and a 19 mixer. If youre struggling. 8 boxes you can fit about 50 plus records in(depending on thickness / double pls etc)

I've been looking at those shelving units for storage, never thought about using them for the decks though they might be a bit high for me, I'm only a short arse 😂


Logged

Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,082
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
Reply #533 on: Yesterday at 02:56:34 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 02:53:10 pm
I've been looking at those shelving units for storage, never thought about using them for the decks though they might be a bit high for me, I'm only a short arse 😂



haha they  aint high mate. Theyre just right for the small to average person. Im 6,2/6,3 and bend down normally but my flight cases prop them up that extra few inches
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

@ChatanugaChucho

Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,082
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
Reply #534 on: Yesterday at 02:57:20 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 01:52:09 pm
Well, it's going that way for sure.

I don't really need to go overboard in all honesty, a solid pair of active bookshelf speakers will do for now.
Been eyeing some Klipsch models, they seem to get solid reviews everywhere, but I'll cook on it for now and instead spend money on records.


Klipsch. Nice
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

@ChatanugaChucho

reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,172
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
Reply #535 on: Yesterday at 03:07:24 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 02:56:34 pm
haha they  aint high mate. Theyre just right for the small to average person. Im 6,2/6,3 and bend down normally but my flight cases prop them up that extra few inches

They're 147cms high, I'm only 150cms 😂
Logged

Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,082
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
Reply #536 on: Yesterday at 03:14:38 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 03:07:24 pm
They're 147cms high, I'm only 150cms 😂
You put them on the side you plant pot ;D

Thats if you stand them upright. Get the 8 boxed version that measures about 77cms on its side :wave
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

@ChatanugaChucho

reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,172
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
Reply #537 on: Yesterday at 03:18:14 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 03:14:38 pm
You put them on the side you plant pot ;D

Thats if you stand them upright. Get the 8 boxed version that measures about 77cms on its side :wave

😂😂 I'm looking at the 16 box ones for the vinyl so not even looked at the others 🤦
Logged

Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,082
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
Reply #538 on: Yesterday at 03:20:22 pm
 
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 03:18:14 pm
😂😂 I'm looking at the 16 box ones for the vinyl so not even looked at the others 🤦
hahaha the 8 box one is about 77cm high on its side and 147 cms long which is sound for 2 decks and a 19 mixer ;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

@ChatanugaChucho

Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,082
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
Reply #539 on: Yesterday at 03:22:03 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on June  3, 2021, 06:05:12 pm
Entered a comp a bit back. Basically the record company whos competition it was asked anyone entering to take pics of their record collection of that label and by Clint Mansell.n try n be a bit creative. I didnt win but, heres my entries

8-F9-B0068-F348-4-EF8-B4-EF-896-E9-C7-EC62-E" border="0

8-FDC1636-541-C-42-CE-B72-A-85-B56-A48502-F" border="0


CBF6-E14-E-F7-FA-4527-903-D-5092028-E36-D0" border="0
Eyar Debs. Like this ;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

@ChatanugaChucho

reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,172
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
Reply #540 on: Yesterday at 03:37:22 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 03:22:03 pm
Eyar Debs. Like this ;D

That's a smart set up mate.

I could build a proper booth area with 2 of those in an L shape with the 16 box one against a wall full of vinyl.

Logged

Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,082
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
Reply #541 on: Yesterday at 03:56:14 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 03:37:22 pm
That's a smart set up mate.

I could build a proper booth area with 2 of those in an L shape with the 16 box one against a wall full of vinyl.


Thanks.

 Yeah, like ya thinkin you could have a boss lil Booth for all ya needs . Allsorts of sizes for whatever ya need. Try facebook marketplace for em or Shpock?? Theres usually quite a few people selling em around half the price they go for at ikea
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

@ChatanugaChucho

reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,172
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
Reply #542 on: Yesterday at 04:06:29 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 03:56:14 pm
Thanks.

 Yeah, like ya thinkin you could have a boss lil Booth for all ya needs . Allsorts of sizes for whatever ya need. Try facebook marketplace for em or Shpock?? Theres usually quite a few people selling em around half the price they go for at ikea

Yep cos we'll need space for a monitor, controller, amp etc. 

I'll check out those other sites too so thanks for the suggestion 👍
Logged

So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,984
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
Reply #543 on: Yesterday at 04:27:01 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 02:53:10 pm
I've been looking at those shelving units for storage, never thought about using them for the decks though they might be a bit high for me, I'm only a short arse 😂

You were bragging about your abseiling skills a few minutes ago.....
Logged

reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,172
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
Reply #544 on: Yesterday at 04:50:43 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 04:27:01 pm
You were bragging about your abseiling skills a few minutes ago.....

😂😂😂
Logged

nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,600
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
Reply #545 on: Yesterday at 06:31:21 pm
This is now getting to be a fucking expensive hobby

Want Dire Straits "on the night" - fuck me this is expensive. Not paying more than $100 a record.

Just ordered 5 items from discogs - made sure the seller was legit etc and had 100% track record.
I be fucked now :(

Then ordered some from amazon - Depeche Mode - again fucking expensive - oh well
Logged

Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,862
  • Scrubbers
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
Reply #546 on: Today at 03:03:22 pm
Quote from: nuts100 on Yesterday at 06:31:21 pm
This is now getting to be a fucking expensive hobby

Want Dire Straits "on the night" - fuck me this is expensive. Not paying more than $100 a record.

Just ordered 5 items from discogs - made sure the seller was legit etc and had 100% track record.
I be fucked now :(

Then ordered some from amazon - Depeche Mode - again fucking expensive - oh well

Which Depeche Mode?  Our lass has quite a few from back in the 80's but won't let me add to Discogs even though I told her that it's not a selling site, just somewhere to list albums.  Then I can sell once i've killed her.
Logged

nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,600
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
Reply #547 on: Today at 05:23:41 pm
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 03:03:22 pm
Which Depeche Mode?  Our lass has quite a few from back in the 80's but won't let me add to Discogs even though I told her that it's not a selling site, just somewhere to list albums.  Then I can sell once i've killed her.

Depeche Mode - The Best Of
Got all the ones i really like
Logged

PROPER crazyemlyn72

  • is Android
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,453
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
Reply #548 on: Today at 07:09:25 pm
Anyone give any thought to whether the album is from an analogue master or digital. I don't have much love for digital master because I think it makes much more sense to have a flac or wav file and play it through a good DAC and stereo. I've a decent vinyl system and decent computer hi Fi.
I'm really chasing the best sound I can get, and seem to have just copped on that if I'm bothering with vinyl it makes sense to have an analogue recording.

Digital vinyl is like recording a CD on to a vinyl. Makes no sense.
Logged

Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,156
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
Reply #549 on: Today at 07:37:18 pm
Got Iggy Pop American Caesar double LP from my wife. As if I needed a reminder why I maried her.
Logged

alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,744
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
Reply #550 on: Today at 09:52:10 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 01:03:17 pm
Found and bought Lana Del Rey's 'Norman Fucking Rockwell' double LP.
Can't wait for it to arrive.

Quite enjoying this hunt for 'dear to me for whatever reason' albums.
Only about 200 to go until I cover my base. :D

Desperately resisting the urge not to start looking for better speakers.

funny that mate, I've just got myself a record player again after a few years without and that was one of the ones I was struggling to get hold of. Finally got it and gave it a whirl yesterday for the first time. Fantastic album and really nice to listen to it on vinyl.

I got some speakers with Bluetooth so to avoid getting myself in crippling debt I'm basically trying to get all my absolute favourites on vinyl and then sticking to Spotify for the rest.

Capon, cheers for mentioning that unit from IKEA, I was looking into getting some storage for them but some of the stuff out there is ridiculously expensive. That looks just the ticket!
Logged

Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,082
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
Reply #551 on: Today at 10:08:38 pm
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 09:52:10 pm
funny that mate, I've just got myself a record player again after a few years without and that was one of the ones I was struggling to get hold of. Finally got it and gave it a whirl yesterday for the first time. Fantastic album and really nice to listen to it on vinyl.

I got some speakers with Bluetooth so to avoid getting myself in crippling debt I'm basically trying to get all my absolute favourites on vinyl and then sticking to Spotify for the rest.

Capon, cheers for mentioning that unit from IKEA, I was looking into getting some storage for them but some of the stuff out there is ridiculously expensive. That looks just the ticket!
No Worries mate. One thing though. Only the IKEA ones fit records in. So if ya buy second hand ones measure the insides. As similar ones by Argos an the likes of B&Q are that bit smaller from memory so double check. They might have upgraded but theyve always been too small
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

@ChatanugaChucho

GoldenGloves25

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 731
  • You are a reptile, Carmichael!!
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
Reply #552 on: Today at 10:11:52 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 01:52:09 pm
Well, it's going that way for sure.

I don't really need to go overboard in all honesty, a solid pair of active bookshelf speakers will do for now.
Been eyeing some Klipsch models, they seem to get solid reviews everywhere, but I'll cook on it for now and instead spend money on records.



I have the RP500m´s and they're brilliant, got them for £350 on an open box deal on Amazon. They're 93db efficient (or so klipsch say!) so I just pair them with a 25w-a-side Pro-ject S Box, loadsa headroom surprisingly.
Logged
A slave to rhythm and the fickle nature of charm.

alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,744
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
Reply #553 on: Today at 10:52:15 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 10:08:38 pm
No Worries mate. One thing though. Only the IKEA ones fit records in. So if ya buy second hand ones measure the insides. As similar ones by Argos an the likes of B&Q are that bit smaller from memory so double check. They might have upgraded but theyve always been too small
nice one, will get them straight from IKEA!
Logged
