Any vinyl junkies out there....?

Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #480 on: November 26, 2021, 05:19:22 pm »
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #481 on: November 26, 2021, 05:43:39 pm »
Quote from: nuts100 on November 26, 2021, 05:19:22 pm
Ordered, thanks 🙏
Bet ya made up youve saved a few quid so youll be able get that Gary Barlow Christmas album youve been saving up for n all
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #482 on: November 26, 2021, 05:56:29 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on November 26, 2021, 05:43:39 pm
Bet ya made up youve saved a few quid so youll be able get that Gary Barlow Christmas album youve been saving up for n all

Maybe  ;D
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #483 on: November 26, 2021, 06:52:31 pm »
I collect a bit of vinyl still but mainly early 90's dance tunes - from my hey day.  Normally buy from Discogs.

What I am looking for is the wrong meeting boxset by two lone swordsmen. In truth it's not for the music but I was a big fan of Weatherall early 90's and want the signed print in there to put up in the record room. There is one going on Discogs for about £500 but seems a bit excessive.
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #484 on: November 26, 2021, 07:47:11 pm »
Just got these over the last week

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Deluxe Edition 3XLP. Package design by Alan Hynes. Pressed on 3x 180 Gram Colored Vinyl. Pressed at RTI. Housed in an interactive, accordion style package with die-cut elements, and perforated easel. Package printed and constructed at Stoughton Printing.


Wizardof-Oz-F-1024x" border="0

Wizardof-Oz-C-1024x" border="0


Wizardof-Oz-B-1024x" border="0


Wizardof-Oz-K-1024x" border="0



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6OtOew0Ceak&amp;ab_channel=Mondo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6OtOew0Ceak&amp;ab_channel=Mondo</a>

Trading Places - Music from the Motion Picture LP - Dollar Bill Split Vinyl
ETR122-Trading-Places-COVER-300dpi-1024x" border="0


Trading-Places-B-1024x" border="0


Trading-Places-C-1024x" border="0


ETR122-Trading-Places-BACKSIDE-300dpi-1024x" border="0
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #485 on: November 27, 2021, 06:07:25 pm »
Just got hold of a The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou Soundtrack RSD release on Cerulean Blue Vinyl LPx2


First time its been released on Vinyl.


8-EF710-B9-FF3-B-425-C-A4-C7-28-B406190-DC0" border="0

40-E66-AC5-C7-AB-48-B4-96-BC-CC872-E75344-C" border="0


6-B966940-C3-BE-4441-96-C0-3606823-DC5-B0" border="0

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/Q8kpYNvtN9E&amp;feature=share" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/Q8kpYNvtN9E&amp;feature=share</a>
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #486 on: November 28, 2021, 11:33:03 am »
Just got a copy of 'Magic Sam Blues Band - West Side Soul'

s-l400" border="0
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #487 on: Yesterday at 07:55:24 pm »
Brian Eno develops limited run of color-changing LED turntables

BRIAN ENO UNVEILS LIMITED EDITION TURNTABLES

paulstolper-brian-eno-turntable-2021-1" border="0

brian-eno-turntable-3-thumb-960xauto-141339" border="0


 

brian eno is a celebrated musician, composer, and record producer who is best known for coining the term ambient music. a self-described non-musician, he has been named as one of the most influential and innovative figures of contemporary music, contributing to the industry with his unique conceptual approaches and recording techniques.

 

but eno is also a celebrated visual artist, exhibiting multiple works all around the globe since the 1970s. drawing inspiration from james turrells works, mondrian, suprematism, and early-20th-century russian avant-gard, his extensive oeuvre continuously explores the potential of light. for his latest venture, the british creative has collaborated with londons paul stolper gallery, to develop a limited run of psychedelic, color-changing LED turntables.

paulstolper-brian-eno-turntable-2021-5" border="0

A FREE FLOW OF MUSIC AND LED COLOR COMBINATIONS
 

the turntable has lighting mechanisms integrated into both its base and platter, leading to a free flow of unique LED color combinations as the music plays.the light from it was tangible as if caught in a cloud of vapor, eno explained upon first seeing the finished product. we sat watching for ages, transfixed by this totally new experience of light as a physical presence.

 

released in a limited edition run of 50 units, the turntable takes shape as a psychedelic combination of sound and vision. each piece comes signed by the legendary record producer himself, along with its batch number engraved on the back. the units are available for purchase through enquiries on the paul stopler gallery website (find more here).

project info:

 

 

name: turntable, 2021

artist: brian eno

in collaboration with: paul stolper gallery
materials: acrylic, LED lights
dimensions: 420mm x 420mm x 76mm case on 16mm feet with an 18mm clear platter, total height from top of platter to base 110mm

https://www.designboom.com/art/brian-eno-limited-edition-color-changing-turntables-12-14-2021/

paulstolper-brian-eno-turntable-2021-3-0" border="0

landpaulstolper-brian-eno-turntable-2021" border="0

brian-eno-turntable-1-thumb-960xauto-141338" border="0
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #488 on: Today at 10:17:47 am »
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #489 on: Today at 10:38:35 am »
Quote from: A Debased Sausage lying in a Blanket on Yesterday at 07:55:24 pm
Brian Eno develops limited run of color-changing LED turntables



These are beautiful. Love them.
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #490 on: Today at 10:56:38 am »
Quote from: Chip Evans on Today at 10:38:35 am

These are beautiful. Love them.
Arent they?  :)

Waiting on an email or phone call to do with em . If theyre not stupid prices thinking of getting one
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #491 on: Today at 11:05:43 am »
Quote from: A Debased Sausage lying in a Blanket on Today at 10:56:38 am
Arent they?  :)

Waiting on an email or phone call to do with em . If theyre not stupid prices thinking of getting one

No way! Let me know how you get on. Hope you get one, but the Eno nuts are devoted bunch. Hopefully It's a set price and not a bidding war. Fingers, legs - everything crossed you get one. 

They are absolutely gorgeous.
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #492 on: Today at 11:11:39 am »
Quote from: Chip Evans on Today at 11:05:43 am
No way! Let me know how you get on. Hope you get one, but the Eno nuts are devoted bunch. Hopefully It's a set price and not a bidding war. Fingers, legs - everything crossed you get one. 

They are absolutely gorgeous.
Yeah, will do. Gorra feeling theyre gonna cost an absolute fortune. Think its a set price to be honest. Not paying stupid money like (Got enough record players) but itd be a nice piece to have. From the sounds of it I think they might do another load after the initial run
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #493 on: Today at 11:55:29 am »
Pre ordered



Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You


C5-AC0-F89-FB9-D-4-E3-E-9278-B1752-A431-C04" border="0
