Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
June 5, 2021, 01:25:26 am
nuts100:
Ordered - still want the Tron stuff - hopefully when it isn't a million pounds :)
Ive got 7 Tron Legacy albums. All still sealed cept the original from 2010. The re-issues were goin for £100 but then the band split an now theyre fetching £250 each   :)
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
July 12, 2021, 10:32:20 pm
Few bits ive bought in the last few months
Various ‎ Foundations triple album on the Deewee label from belgium from the Soulwax lads ft  Charlotte Adigéry, James Righton and Asa Moto etc
Aldous Harding - Old Peel 7''single
Susumu Yokota - Sakura finally got hold of a copy after missing out initially a few years ago
Ludovico Einaudi - Undiscovered double aqua vinyl
In The Mood For Love - Original Soundtrack 2XLP coloured vinyl
H.P. Lovecraft's Re-Animator soundtrack - Richard Band  rare Clear w/ Green & Yellow Splatter [Re-Agent Splatter]
Death Proof Soundtrack & Inglorious Basterds Soundtrack
 Got the originals but bought these as different variants
Almost Famous Soundtrack
Lucinda Chua - Antidotes 2 X LP
LINGUA IGNOTA "Sinner Get Ready" 2 X LP Red & Clear Vinyl
The Devil - Beast Must Regret Nothing
De La Soul - 3 Feet High & Rising - Rough Trade Limited Edition Double Vinyl
Picked up quite a few other bits ive been after for a while like the Neon Demon Soundtrack , Beetlejuice soundtrack Limited Edition on Waxwork records as well as The Thing Double Vinyl Boxset by John Carpenter on coloured vinyl and a few others i cant remember



Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
July 14, 2021, 01:10:01 pm
Capon Debaser:
Few bits ive bought in the last few months
Almost Famous Soundtrack

Worth it for Feel Flows by The Beach Boys alone.
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
July 14, 2021, 01:40:48 pm
elbow:
Worth it for Feel Flows by The Beach Boys alone.
Got loadsa their stuff but not got that album i dont think. Got loadsa the other stuff by other bands etc already on albums or singles but its a rare soundtrack to get hold of and the last time it was released went pretty quick an is now going for around £300+. Theres loadsa really limited edition stuff being released to do with the fleem. A boxset with about 7 albums/ records from what i remember with albums by Stillwater etc and every song from the entire fleem. There was also a Stillwater RSD release last month that i missed oot on (Edit -Just Got one from Juno ;D)
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
July 14, 2021, 09:52:05 pm
Capon Debaser:
Got loadsa their stuff but not got that album i dont think. Got loadsa the other stuff by other bands etc already on albums or singles but its a rare soundtrack to get hold of and the last time it was released went pretty quick an is now going for around £300+. Theres loadsa really limited edition stuff being released to do with the fleem. A boxset with about 7 albums/ records from what i remember with albums by Stillwater etc and every song from the entire fleem. There was also a Stillwater RSD release last month that i missed oot on (Edit -Just Got one from Juno ;D)

Yeah, its a cracker soundtrack.
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
July 16, 2021, 09:53:20 pm
I used to buy quite a lot from Juno.
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
July 17, 2021, 09:57:59 am
red vinyl:
I used to buy quite a lot from Juno.
Yeah mate, dont blame ya, its a good shop. Never had any trouble with them over the years
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
July 18, 2021, 01:44:40 am
Yeah, same here. Postage costs to Australia have gone through the roof recently. Fucking Brexit.
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
July 18, 2021, 03:31:16 pm
RSD drop yesterday. Anyone get anything?

Picked up

 Fleet Foxes - Can I Believe You - Gold 7''
Amigo The Devil - Covers, Demos, Live-Versions,  B-Sides
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
July 18, 2021, 04:05:40 pm
Picked up Alkaline Trio - From Here To Infirmary

Was all I wanted from this drop.
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
July 18, 2021, 06:56:41 pm
Been sending the lass some Fall tracks during a recent Fall binge (from every era, though I skew heavy 80s)

She goes "hmm might ask the record shop I go what Fall albums to get"

The dude at the counter, that's either gonna be the best day for him in a long time, or the worst  ;D
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
July 19, 2021, 10:48:25 pm
Capon Debaser:
...
Susumu Yokota - Sakura finally got hold of a copy after missing out initially a few years ago

Sold my copy of this about 10 years when it was going for 50 or so on discogs. Gone up a bit since he sadly died. Got a couple of other albums by him still. Saw him play 'live' in Dublin years ago when he turned up and just played Sakura on a couple of record decks. At the end he let off a party popper and that was it. I thought, 'you're taking the piss' but if was sort of funny.

Was in my first 2nd hand record shop in years recently, not much in there and the prices were steep, so only grabbed a few 70s soul 45s for just a few quid. Including this belter from Gladys Knight & the Pips... love the dudes in the video. ;D

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6IjDftWaXpA

Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
July 21, 2021, 03:54:37 pm
kennedy81:
Sold my copy of this about 10 years when it was going for 50 or so on discogs. Gone up a bit since he sadly died. Got a couple of other albums by him still. Saw him play 'live' in Dublin years ago when he turned up and just played Sakura on a couple of record decks. At the end he let off a party popper and that was it. I thought, 'you're taking the piss' but if was sort of funny.

Was in my first 2nd hand record shop in years recently, not much in there and the prices were steep, so only grabbed a few 70s soul 45s for just a few quid. Including this belter from Gladys Knight & the Pips... love the dudes in the video. ;D

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6IjDftWaXpA


So you had the original then cos mines the repress from 2015/16.....I got a good copy of it though but i read that the majority of the repressed versions contained a shit A & B sided vinyl. So much so LEAF  advertised them for sale with only the C & D sides to purchase. LEAF also said theyd never work with that vinyl press company again.

This is from LEAF

''we went through every single copy we had left individually and pulled out the affected copies (the blemish was visible on the vinyl to a trained eye). The 'good' copies went back into circulation, and we sold the 'bad' copies, clearly marked as such, at a discounted price on Discogs. Following our complaints, MPO refused to press any more vinyl of any of our releases, and we haven't worked with them since. I would estimate that somewhere between 2-300 copies of the album were pressed with this mistake.

Please accept our apologies if you have one of the affected copies, but take heart in the fact that, even with the mistake, those copies are probably worth a lot more than you paid for them!''

I miss goin the second hand shops, car boots these last 18 months. Would buy about a hundred a week sometimes  (was buying more than that when i was younger helping my parents doing house clearances or offering to buy whole collections off people on stalls etc and save them the trouble of having to take them home). Covids pushed me into online shopping more so its a bit more expensive and im getting less records for my coin  ;D

Mum used to play that song in ours when we were kids. Windows open hi fi on full blast  ;D



Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
July 21, 2021, 03:58:03 pm
John_P:
Picked up Alkaline Trio - From Here To Infirmary

Was all I wanted from this drop.
I dont really see that many myself in the RSD releases which is mad when you think of how many they release. Saying that, its mainly stuff thats already been done but a different variant most of the time
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
Today at 02:56:05 am
nuts100:
Ordered - still want the Tron stuff - hopefully when it isn't a million pounds :)
By the way mate, Target are doin a new variant of the Tron Legacy Album
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
Today at 12:15:53 pm
Would love to get into vinyls if I had the room to store them properly. Picked this up not long ago

Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
Today at 12:51:44 pm
Sir Psycho Sexy:
Would love to get into vinyls if I had the room to store them properly. Picked this up not long ago


Nice!! Some of them are going for a bomb
