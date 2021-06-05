Sold my copy of this about 10 years when it was going for 50 or so on discogs. Gone up a bit since he sadly died. Got a couple of other albums by him still. Saw him play 'live' in Dublin years ago when he turned up and just played Sakura on a couple of record decks. At the end he let off a party popper and that was it. I thought, 'you're taking the piss' but if was sort of funny.



Was in my first 2nd hand record shop in years recently, not much in there and the prices were steep, so only grabbed a few 70s soul 45s for just a few quid. Including this belter from Gladys Knight & the Pips... love the dudes in the video.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6IjDftWaXpA







So you had the original then cos mines the repress from 2015/16.....I got a good copy of it though but i read that the majority of the repressed versions contained a shit A & B sided vinyl. So much so LEAF advertised them for sale with only the C & D sides to purchase. LEAF also said theyd never work with that vinyl press company again.This is from LEAF''we went through every single copy we had left individually and pulled out the affected copies (the blemish was visible on the vinyl to a trained eye). The 'good' copies went back into circulation, and we sold the 'bad' copies, clearly marked as such, at a discounted price on Discogs. Following our complaints, MPO refused to press any more vinyl of any of our releases, and we haven't worked with them since. I would estimate that somewhere between 2-300 copies of the album were pressed with this mistake.Please accept our apologies if you have one of the affected copies, but take heart in the fact that, even with the mistake, those copies are probably worth a lot more than you paid for them!''I miss goin the second hand shops, car boots these last 18 months. Would buy about a hundred a week sometimes (was buying more than that when i was younger helping my parents doing house clearances or offering to buy whole collections off people on stalls etc and save them the trouble of having to take them home). Covids pushed me into online shopping more so its a bit more expensive and im getting less records for my coinMum used to play that song in ours when we were kids. Windows open hi fi on full blast