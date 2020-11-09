It's great when hobbies and creative outlets become careers, or at least money making ventures. It's one thing I feel really sad about for youngsters today.



They're steered away from their creative side and pursuing enjoyment as a career choice and more towards exams and professions.



It's great that you've been able to do that.



As a side note to this, it is even more fantastic when your past musical endeavours and learning allows you the wisdom to inspire your own kids to firstly enjoy similar music , but then to follow the creativity that has inspired within them. My lads always borrowed my Dre. Ice Cube, Pharcyde, Nas and Public Enemy and everything else ,they began to love hip hop culture cos of their auld dad being an early adopter of it all and now my eldest is making fucking awesome videos for hip hop artists from Los Angeles , San Diego, across the uk and in Dubai .So creativity is not totally stifled in the young, in fact it is massively encouraged . When that pays off the satisfaction is bigger than most of my own achievements!!