Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 08:59:36 PM »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 08:43:59 PM
Yeah know what ya mean aboot Kids Deb.

Bet ya cant wait to get ya gear back set up. Are ya gonna like?
Definitely mate.  Every house we've looked at online doesn't get pursued if there's nowhere to get them set up again.

Also why we only want a detached place
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 09:17:57 PM »
I enjoy reading this thread though I dont have a single record or anything to play it on.
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 09:21:40 PM »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 09:17:57 PM
I enjoy reading this thread though I dont have a single record or anything to play it on.
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 09:26:28 PM »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:59:36 PM
Definitely mate.  Every house we've looked at online doesn't get pursued if there's nowhere to get them set up again.

Also why we only want a detached place
hahaha ;D
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 09:26:49 PM »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 09:17:57 PM
I enjoy reading this thread though I dont have a single record or anything to play it on.
;D
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 09:34:00 PM »
Mondo are doing free shipping worldwide from today if theres anything anyones after

Theres a boss lil release on 7'' of The VIDEODROME Music by Howard Shore done in a VHS kinda cover an vinyl THIS WEDNESDAY

VD-MONDO" border="0

Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 10:41:47 PM »
Heres my humble setup
Nowhere near as sophisticated at Mr Capon. However the musicality is superb
The marantz turntable does not like old scratched records in anyway. The sonos is ace for itunes

Power amps Ive had for 25years, rest is relatively new. The pre-amp I love

Images are poor due to dropping resolution to allow attachment


Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #407 on: Yesterday at 11:32:31 PM »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 01:16:20 PM
It's great when hobbies and creative outlets become careers, or at least money making ventures.  It's one thing I feel really sad about for youngsters today. 

They're steered away from their creative side and pursuing enjoyment as a career choice and more towards exams and professions. 

It's great that you've been able to do that.




As a side note to this, it is even more fantastic when your  past musical endeavours and learning allows you the wisdom to inspire your own kids to firstly enjoy similar music , but then to follow the creativity that has inspired within them. My lads always borrowed my Dre. Ice Cube, Pharcyde, Nas and Public Enemy and everything else ,they began to love hip hop culture cos of their auld dad being an early adopter of it all and now my eldest is making fucking awesome videos for hip hop artists from Los Angeles , San Diego, across the uk and in Dubai .
So creativity is not totally stifled in the young, in fact it is massively encouraged . When that pays off the satisfaction is bigger than most of my own achievements!!
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #408 on: Today at 12:37:35 AM »
I've come home to an attic find of vinyl from my wife's parents house. Mainly 70s and 80s albums, singles and 12" glory. Only had a quick rummage but some nice stuff there.
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #409 on: Today at 12:48:56 AM »
Quote from: PROPER crazyemlyn72 on Today at 12:37:35 AM
I've come home to an attic find of vinyl from my wife's parents house. Mainly 70s and 80s albums, singles and 12" glory. Only had a quick rummage but some nice stuff there.
What ya find mert
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #410 on: Today at 08:44:32 AM »
Quote from: moondog on Yesterday at 11:32:31 PM



As a side note to this, it is even more fantastic when your  past musical endeavours and learning allows you the wisdom to inspire your own kids to firstly enjoy similar music , but then to follow the creativity that has inspired within them. My lads always borrowed my Dre. Ice Cube, Pharcyde, Nas and Public Enemy and everything else ,they began to love hip hop culture cos of their auld dad being an early adopter of it all and now my eldest is making fucking awesome videos for hip hop artists from Los Angeles , San Diego, across the uk and in Dubai .
So creativity is not totally stifled in the young, in fact it is massively encouraged . When that pays off the satisfaction is bigger than most of my own achievements!!
Wow that's fantastic to hear mate, you must be immensely proud.

Sure not all creativity is stifled in favour of academic subjects so I love it when I hear of these experiences.
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #411 on: Today at 11:10:59 AM »
Quote from: nuts100 on Yesterday at 10:41:47 PM
Heres my humble setup
Nowhere near as sophisticated at Mr Capon. However the musicality is superb
The marantz turntable does not like old scratched records in anyway. The sonos is ace for itunes

Power amps Ive had for 25years, rest is relatively new. The pre-amp I love

Images are poor due to dropping resolution to allow attachment



Looks nice that Chuffer
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #412 on: Today at 11:41:39 AM »
Ive lugged around 200 vinyls from house to house over the past 20 years. Mainly dance/techno stuff from the early days.

Trouble is ive nowhere to store them properly and dont want to sell, even though my turntables are long since knackered. So to appease the missus, need to get them stored properly in record boxes (cardboard is crap) and into the loft. Seen many sites recommend Gorilla boxes, on amazon about £30 quid to hold about 100. They any good and hard wearing as people say?
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #413 on: Today at 11:54:59 AM »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 11:41:39 AM
Ive lugged around 200 vinyls from house to house over the past 20 years. Mainly dance/techno stuff from the early days.

Trouble is ive nowhere to store them properly and dont want to sell, even though my turntables are long since knackered. So to appease the missus, need to get them stored properly in record boxes (cardboard is crap) and into the loft. Seen many sites recommend Gorilla boxes, on amazon about £30 quid to hold about 100. They any good and hard wearing as people say?
Theyre sound if ya just storing em away. Even if ya were carting em around gigging theyd be sound. Ive got a couple of Gorilla ones and theyre decent.Ive got a few different brands from  Swan / stucco , Odyssey and gorilla off the top of my head. All do a good job
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #414 on: Today at 01:30:18 PM »
Nice one Capon cheers. For the price they seemed a bargain, seem to remember in the 90s that boxes were astronomical prices, hence I never bothered to get one until now ha!
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #415 on: Today at 01:37:41 PM »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 01:30:18 PM
Nice one Capon cheers. For the price they seemed a bargain, seem to remember in the 90s that boxes were astronomical prices, hence I never bothered to get one until now ha!
No worries.

yeah, they were expensive. Think I paid around £120 per flight case for my 1200s. Around 250 for my coffin for my first pioneer CDJs an mixer. And around 90 for my first stucco record box

Nowhere near that now
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #416 on: Today at 02:36:12 PM »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 11:10:59 AM
Looks nice that Chuffer

Not heard that word in ages so went to google it
Not sure which of the meanings you intended ya bugger 😂😂😂😂
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #417 on: Today at 02:56:49 PM »
Quote from: nuts100 on Today at 02:36:12 PM
Not heard that word in ages so went to google it
Not sure which of the meanings you intended ya bugger 😂😂😂😂
Haha Chuffer is just like saying Mate, or Lad, or alright Nuts ya Nob 😂
