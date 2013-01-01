« previous next »
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 08:59:36 PM
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 08:43:59 PM
Yeah know what ya mean aboot Kids Deb.

Bet ya cant wait to get ya gear back set up. Are ya gonna like?
Definitely mate.  Every house we've looked at online doesn't get pursued if there's nowhere to get them set up again.

Also why we only want a detached place
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 09:17:57 PM
I enjoy reading this thread though I dont have a single record or anything to play it on.
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 09:21:40 PM
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 09:17:57 PM
I enjoy reading this thread though I dont have a single record or anything to play it on.
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 09:26:28 PM
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:59:36 PM
Definitely mate.  Every house we've looked at online doesn't get pursued if there's nowhere to get them set up again.

Also why we only want a detached place
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 09:26:49 PM
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 09:17:57 PM
I enjoy reading this thread though I dont have a single record or anything to play it on.
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 09:34:00 PM
Mondo are doing free shipping worldwide from today if theres anything anyones after

Theres a boss lil release on 7'' of The VIDEODROME Music by Howard Shore done in a VHS kinda cover an vinyl THIS WEDNESDAY

VD-MONDO" border="0

Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 10:41:47 PM
Heres my humble setup
Nowhere near as sophisticated at Mr Capon. However the musicality is superb
The marantz turntable does not like old scratched records in anyway. The sonos is ace for itunes

Power amps Ive had for 25years, rest is relatively new. The pre-amp I love

Images are poor due to dropping resolution to allow attachment


Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
Reply #407 on: Yesterday at 11:32:31 PM
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 01:16:20 PM
It's great when hobbies and creative outlets become careers, or at least money making ventures.  It's one thing I feel really sad about for youngsters today. 

They're steered away from their creative side and pursuing enjoyment as a career choice and more towards exams and professions. 

It's great that you've been able to do that.




As a side note to this, it is even more fantastic when your  past musical endeavours and learning allows you the wisdom to inspire your own kids to firstly enjoy similar music , but then to follow the creativity that has inspired within them. My lads always borrowed my Dre. Ice Cube, Pharcyde, Nas and Public Enemy and everything else ,they began to love hip hop culture cos of their auld dad being an early adopter of it all and now my eldest is making fucking awesome videos for hip hop artists from Los Angeles , San Diego, across the uk and in Dubai .
So creativity is not totally stifled in the young, in fact it is massively encouraged . When that pays off the satisfaction is bigger than most of my own achievements!!
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
Reply #408 on: Today at 12:37:35 AM
I've come home to an attic find of vinyl from my wife's parents house. Mainly 70s and 80s albums, singles and 12" glory. Only had a quick rummage but some nice stuff there.
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
Reply #409 on: Today at 12:48:56 AM
Quote from: PROPER crazyemlyn72 on Today at 12:37:35 AM
I've come home to an attic find of vinyl from my wife's parents house. Mainly 70s and 80s albums, singles and 12" glory. Only had a quick rummage but some nice stuff there.
What ya find mert
