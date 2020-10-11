You haven't got 9?







haha might be weird this to some but this is only cos im a dj......5 turntables for vinyl, 4 cdjs and a dj controller with 4 channels. So its actually 13Thing you have to remember is, im a dj so before i start i need 2 turntables and two cd players plus a mixer for 1 room. so the same set up in another room an thats 8. Then i have one deck in another room and sometimes take a cdj from another roomThe controller is in with 2 of my cdjs and 2 turntables in my sampling/ vinyl roomMost lads i know who are into turntablism have similar set ups to me, then add the music equipment and samplers etc and ya talking shit loads