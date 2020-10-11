« previous next »
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #360 on: October 11, 2020, 01:51:01 PM »
Quote from: markedasred on September 24, 2020, 11:14:04 AM
What make of table is that?. I recognise the 3009 improved arm and my best guess was a Technics I'd never seen before. I swear the lockdown has resulted in me buying the most records off the internet I ever have in my life, and I'm an internet record seller!. Record Store Day drop 2 this Saturday, saw a lot of them being priced up yesterday by  a mate, everything just so expensive for what it is. I love my jazz, and there was an ep for £26, and an album for £36. I bought 9 collectable albums second hand for £50, one with a book price for a mint copy of £750. After RSD I usually regret not buying one LP, its been the 2 Van Morrison alternate takes and the acoustic Prefab Sprout from the last 3 years.
Sorry for thr late reply, I missed your response.
It is an ERA Mk VI. It was made around 1973 and is a lovely retro looking TT.
More info here:
https://www.vinylengine.com/library/era/mk6.shtml
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #361 on: October 11, 2020, 07:41:14 PM »
Nice one for the replies. So Ill be needing a player, amp and speakers? I wont be using headphones. I guess the £500 budget is out the window haha.
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #362 on: October 13, 2020, 12:37:50 PM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on October 11, 2020, 07:41:14 PM
Nice one for the replies. So Ill be needing a player, amp and speakers? I wont be using headphones. I guess the £500 budget is out the window haha.

You should definitely stay away from any of the gimmicky record players sold that have in-built speakers etc.

And I don't think you have to throw the budget out of the window - you could definitely pick up some decent speakers for less than £100 if you don't mind going used. I find the used market amazing for speakers in particular and there are so many out there. These Wharfedales for example are fantastic budget speakers and are going for about £60 on ebay regularly https://www.whathifi.com/wharfedale/diamond-91/review
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #363 on: October 26, 2020, 02:33:32 AM »
Since I last posted in here. Bought....

Record Store Day Releases of

Tron Reconfigured Remixes - Green/ Yellow Vinyl
Austin Powers - The Spy Who Shagged Me - Tan Vinyl
Requiem For A Dream - Soundtrack
Bram Stokers Dracula - Soundtrack - Blood Red Vinyl
Prince - Sign o The Times - Picture Discs x 2 lp


Also

Soulsavers - Broken (Someone stole my last copy)
Raconteurs - Help us Stranger
Daniel Norgren - Alabursy
The Temples - Paraphernalia- Pink vinyl
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #364 on: October 28, 2020, 10:41:22 AM »
Just picked up a signed copy of Real by Chelou which is released on the 20th November

Mondo are releasing a version of A Nightmare Before Christmas Score with limited edition artwork this week. Hoping I can get a copy.
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #365 on: October 28, 2020, 08:12:34 PM »
Got the The Nightmare Before Christmas one i mentioned earlier from Mondo. Thought fuck it ill buy a couple more while im at it. Also got....


2001: A Space Odyssey  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Disc 1 - 180 Gram Hal and Disc 2 - 180 Gram Beyond The Infinite picture discs

1-2001-1024x" border="0


2001-A-Space-Odyssey-to-be-reissued3-768x509" border="0


The Silence of the Lambs  Expanded Motion Picture Soundtrack 2XLP - 180 Gram Moth Colored Vinyl

61-Lupu-Nt-F1-L-AC-SL1024" border="0


8-TSOTL-1024x1024-1024x683" border="0


plus...

The Nightmare Before Christmas - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2XLP

1-NBC-Front-Cover-360x360" border="0


3-NBC-Gatefold-and-Vinyl-e1603725386243-700x460" border="0


Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #366 on: October 28, 2020, 08:30:29 PM »
Boss mate. Whats your setup? I posted a few pages back that Im on the lookout for a decent setup, still havent shopped around!
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #367 on: October 28, 2020, 10:03:00 PM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on October 28, 2020, 08:30:29 PM
Boss mate. Whats your setup? I posted a few pages back that Im on the lookout for a decent setup, still havent shopped around!
Turntables?

3 Technics SL 1200s and 2 Numark TTXs

4 CDJ's Pioneer. A Roland DJ 808 controller an a Pioneer DJM Mixer, Was gonna upgrade but didnt.

Anything ya looking at?
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #368 on: October 29, 2020, 06:35:55 AM »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on October 28, 2020, 10:03:00 PM
Turntables?

3 Technics SL 1200s and 2 Numark TTXs

4 CDJ's Pioneer. A Roland DJ 808 controller an a Pioneer DJM Mixer, Was gonna upgrade but didnt.

Anything ya looking at?

9 turntables? Thats a bit overkill no?
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #369 on: October 29, 2020, 11:21:37 AM »
Quote from: elbow on October 29, 2020, 06:35:55 AM
9 turntables? Thats a bit overkill no?
Nope. All in different rooms for different purposes.
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #370 on: October 29, 2020, 09:26:10 PM »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on October 28, 2020, 10:03:00 PM
Turntables?

3 Technics SL 1200s and 2 Numark TTXs

4 CDJ's Pioneer. A Roland DJ 808 controller an a Pioneer DJM Mixer, Was gonna upgrade but didnt.

Anything ya looking at?

I'm looking to go to a party at your house. Is that ok?
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #371 on: October 29, 2020, 09:29:28 PM »
I'd say there's a big difference in dj turntables and hifi tts. Hifi tts look seriously delicate. But an original SL1200, very noice.
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #372 on: October 29, 2020, 10:08:01 PM »
Quote from: PROPER crazyemlyn72 on October 29, 2020, 09:26:10 PM
I'm looking to go to a party at your house. Is that ok?
Haha ya names not down Son

The reason i have all them is cos i have a 'Studio' room to make music with all my music equip in. I have a vinyl room with all my vinyl and CD's etc where i sample etc an that wouldnt fit in my 'Studio' room ,an then i have a set up downstairs where i can just listen to stuff an looks nice

Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #373 on: October 29, 2020, 10:09:37 PM »
Quote from: PROPER crazyemlyn72 on October 29, 2020, 09:29:28 PM
I'd say there's a big difference in dj turntables and hifi tts. Hifi tts look seriously delicate. But an original SL1200, very noice.
Ive never had any repairs done on em, an 2 of em ive had around 28/29 years an gigged etc loads with em
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #374 on: October 29, 2020, 10:13:12 PM »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on October 29, 2020, 10:08:01 PM
Haha ya names not down Son

The reason i have all them is cos i have a 'Studio' room to make music with all my music equip in. I have a vinyl room with all my vinyl and CD's etc where i sample etc an that wouldnt fit in my 'Studio' room ,an then i have a set up downstairs where i can just listen to stuff an looks nice



I'm going to gatecrash. Just turn up at your house like! I'll bring my kerncraft 2000 record, and Donna summer 12 remix I feel love, just to kick things off. It'll be great 😂
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #375 on: October 29, 2020, 10:18:55 PM »
Quote from: PROPER crazyemlyn72 on October 29, 2020, 10:13:12 PM
I'm going to gatecrash. Just turn up at your house like! I'll bring my kerncraft 2000 record, and Donna summer 12 remix I feel love, just to kick things off. It'll be great 😂
hahaha il make the mini sausage rolls an Vol-au-vents filled with Spam , Mushroom in a nice Aldi Salad Cream sauce

Help yaself to Cheesy Puffs an Ryvita an theres Babycham in the fridge
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #376 on: October 30, 2020, 10:34:14 PM »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on October 29, 2020, 11:21:37 AM
Nope. All in different rooms for different purposes.

Ah right, gotcha. In that case I have 5 turntables in different rooms!

I went to order some records off Juno yesterday. The price of the vinyl is still relatively cheap, but fuck me the postage has shot way up. Price of Covid I suppose.
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #377 on: October 31, 2020, 12:22:39 AM »
Im paying on average around 3 or 4 quid per package. What you paying?

Places like HMV, WH Smith and some on ebay offer free postage without having to spend over £50 etc if you can find what ya want on there. Think you only need to spend 20 at hmv and 25 or 30 at WH Smith
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #378 on: October 31, 2020, 03:57:25 AM »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on September 30, 2020, 09:56:53 PM
So just picked up 2 copies of the mondo release  (Ships November)

Mondo, in partnership with Walt Disney Records, is proud to present the 10th anniversary pressing of Daft Punk's incredible soundtrack to the film TRON: LEGACY.

Our edition of the modern classic is newly (and exclusively) remastered by James Plotkin and features the entire score plus bonus tracks split across four sides of vinyl. Featuring all new artwork by Matt Taylor, housed in a spot-varnished die-cut O-Card, and pressed on 2x 180 gram colored vinyl.

Composed by Daft Punk & arranged and orchestrated by Joseph Trapanese. The score for TRON: LEGACY took over two years to create in a purpose-built studio created for the iconic duo by Disney and features a stunning mix of Electronics fused with a more traditional 85 piece orchestra.

Daft Punk managed to create a score that is not only a living breathing character within the film but also one that works as a stand-alone record away from the visuals it soundtracked. Its hard to believe this was their first significant film project (apart from their animated film Interstella 555 in 2003) and the work they deliver here is nothing short of stunning.

Taking the synth blueprint laid out by Wendy Carlos in the first film, they not only expand on it but weave entirely new textures and ideas from within to create something both intricate, powerful, emotional and unstoppable, creating a Groundbreaking piece of music. TRON: LEGACY has been one of our holy grails since starting the label and were thrilled to finally bring it to your turntable.

TL-FC-SLIP-1024x" border="0


TL-FC-SLIP-reveal-1024x-1" border="0


TRON-GATE-1024x" border="0


Which are different than the 2 i picked up last week from the Record Store Day. These ones light up in the dark and are already going for £80 plus

u5ktxj3s6gp51" border="0


Also picked up The Mandalorian 8 Record Box Set I mentioned (Ships November)

MANDO-SPREAD-1024x" border="0


fucking wow, you've got some serious stuff
every credit sir

trying to get hold of these - no chance over in the states

Now i'm confused
The glow in the dark one is $180
Then the top one is that again, delivered, but they haven't received the top one yet,but just have a confirmed order. Fuckers
Wish i'd paid more attention to this thread - fuckers.

Grew up with 2 mates that used to DJ at The Park Hall nightclub charnock Richard. Wed always go for breakfast after on our way home 😂



Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #379 on: October 31, 2020, 11:49:10 AM »
Quote from: nuts100 on October 31, 2020, 03:57:25 AM
fucking wow, you've got some serious stuff
every credit sir

trying to get hold of these - no chance over in the states

Now i'm confused
The glow in the dark one is $180
Then the top one is that again, delivered, but they haven't received the top one yet,but just have a confirmed order. Fuckers
Wish i'd paid more attention to this thread - fuckers.

Grew up with 2 mates that used to DJ at The Park Hall nightclub charnock Richard. Wed always go for breakfast after on our way home 😂




ive recieved one of the blue glow in the dark ones, which i said are now going for £80 at the time but are now actually going for £125 upwards on discogs an ebay etc. Im waiting on the other blue copy from italy still.

The Mondo ones dont ship till late november and were sold out within the hour and you were only allowed 2 per customer. Theyll come with the Mandalorian box set i also ordered

Was meant to be good that charnock richards one. I used sell on an antique style market thing in the car park on that site with my dad occasionally an see everyone piling outta there
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #380 on: October 31, 2020, 11:50:15 AM »
the 180 is the weight of the vinyl
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #381 on: October 31, 2020, 01:40:54 PM »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on October 31, 2020, 11:50:15 AM
the 180 is the weight of the vinyl

Yup
You have some great stuff. Ever want to sell one and ship it, Id be interested
Love vinyl but dont really follow so miss all the good stuff

I might pay the $180 from Canada

Great stuff sir

Yeah we used to go to the service station for breakfast with all the others. Used to end up in massive food fights at times. Children we were
The music was immense.

Eclectic taste you have, covers all bases. Impressed
Had to buy another turntable recently. The Marantz which is build by clearaudio as my pro-ject is being fixed. Theyve had it for 6months 😔
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #382 on: October 31, 2020, 01:48:35 PM »
Quote from: nuts100 on October 31, 2020, 01:40:54 PM
Yup
You have some great stuff. Ever want to sell one and ship it, Id be interested
Love vinyl but dont really follow so miss all the good stuff

I might pay the $180 from Canada

Great stuff sir

Yeah we used to go to the service station for breakfast with all the others. Used to end up in massive food fights at times. Children we were
The music was immense.

Eclectic taste you have, covers all bases. Impressed
Had to buy another turntable recently. The Marantz which is build by clearaudio as my pro-ject is being fixed. Theyve had it for 6months 😔
Mondos based in US ya know mate? I have to pay imports on mine. Usually they release every Wednesday at 12 over there. 6 over here.

Sign up with ya email for The Drop youll be told whats being released within the next month or so but ,youll have to check yaself for exact times cos theyre tricky bastards that way.

Haha totally get the food fight thing. You do mad shit when ya tired and pissed an still dont wanna go home. Been there myself. Boss. Days them.

The music thing taste isnt hard. I hate people who rule out something that belongs to a genre so it must be shit.
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #383 on: October 31, 2020, 11:40:56 PM »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on October 31, 2020, 12:22:39 AM
Im paying on average around 3 or 4 quid per package. What you paying?

Places like HMV, WH Smith and some on ebay offer free postage without having to spend over £50 etc if you can find what ya want on there. Think you only need to spend 20 at hmv and 25 or 30 at WH Smith

Sorry, I should have clarified Im in Australia mate.

It used to be around $10, now more than double that. Works out around 13 quid per shipment.
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #384 on: October 31, 2020, 11:43:49 PM »
I buy a lot of imports so they come in around the same. If its an expensive one i usually get stung on import an all. Norrarsed though really as long as i get the one i want
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #385 on: Yesterday at 09:28:30 PM »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on September 26, 2020, 01:24:06 PM
Bit nuts this.

Just opened the packaging from the Idles album I ordered directly from them,that came yesterday. In it was the album obviously but also they all signed it and senT me a message Glad its going to a good home and also gave us a free geetar pluck and a test pressing of the same album for free,also signed. Mad as fuck that.
This gets more nuts by the minute

Got that copy last month of a Test Pressing of ''Idles - Ultra Mono' album Signed that came with the normal vortex album i bought

Just looked at an auction there an its currently at £702

Fucking hell

https://www.jumblebee.co.uk/rareidlessignedultramonotestpressing
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #386 on: Yesterday at 10:21:04 PM »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 09:28:30 PM
This gets more nuts by the minute

Got that copy last month of a Test Pressing of ''Idles - Ultra Mono' album Signed that came with the normal vortex album i bought

Just looked at an auction there an its currently at £702

Fucking hell

https://www.jumblebee.co.uk/rareidlessignedultramonotestpressing
Amazing that Capon.
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #387 on: Yesterday at 10:38:19 PM »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:21:04 PM
Amazing that Capon.
Haha isnt it. Cant get my head around it to be honest
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #388 on: Yesterday at 11:05:34 PM »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 10:38:19 PM
Haha isnt it. Cant get my head around it to be honest
Good shit does happen when you aren't expecting it and there's just some genuinely good people out there
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #389 on: Today at 10:17:44 PM »
Quote from: elbow on October 29, 2020, 06:35:55 AM
9 turntables? Thats a bit overkill no?

You haven't got 9?  ;D

Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #390 on: Today at 11:03:34 PM »
Quote from: Filler. on Today at 10:17:44 PM
You haven't got 9?  ;D


haha might be weird this to some but this is only cos im a dj......5 turntables for vinyl, 4 cdjs and a dj controller with 4 channels. So its actually 13

Thing you have to remember is, im a dj so before i start i need 2 turntables and two cd players plus a mixer for 1 room. so the same set up in another room an thats 8. Then i have one deck in another room and sometimes take a cdj from another room

The controller is in with 2 of my cdjs and 2 turntables in my sampling/ vinyl room

Most lads i know who are into turntablism have similar set ups to me, then add the music equipment and samplers etc and ya talking shit loads
