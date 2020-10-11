So just picked up 2 copies of the mondo release (Ships November)
Mondo, in partnership with Walt Disney Records, is proud to present the 10th anniversary pressing of Daft Punk's incredible soundtrack to the film TRON: LEGACY.
Our edition of the modern classic is newly (and exclusively) remastered by James Plotkin and features the entire score plus bonus tracks split across four sides of vinyl. Featuring all new artwork by Matt Taylor, housed in a spot-varnished die-cut O-Card, and pressed on 2x 180 gram colored vinyl.
Composed by Daft Punk & arranged and orchestrated by Joseph Trapanese. The score for TRON: LEGACY took over two years to create in a purpose-built studio created for the iconic duo by Disney and features a stunning mix of Electronics fused with a more traditional 85 piece orchestra.
Daft Punk managed to create a score that is not only a living breathing character within the film but also one that works as a stand-alone record away from the visuals it soundtracked. Its hard to believe this was their first significant film project (apart from their animated film Interstella 555 in 2003) and the work they deliver here is nothing short of stunning.
Taking the synth blueprint laid out by Wendy Carlos in the first film, they not only expand on it but weave entirely new textures and ideas from within to create something both intricate, powerful, emotional and unstoppable, creating a Groundbreaking piece of music. TRON: LEGACY has been one of our holy grails since starting the label and were thrilled to finally bring it to your turntable.
Which are different than the 2 i picked up last week from the Record Store Day. These ones light up in the dark and are already going for £80 plus
Also picked up The Mandalorian 8 Record Box Set I mentioned (Ships November)
trying to get hold of these - no chance over in the states
Now i'm confused
The glow in the dark one is $180
Then the top one is that again, delivered, but they haven't received the top one yet,but just have a confirmed order. Fuckers
Wish i'd paid more attention to this thread - fuckers.
