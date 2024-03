Spoiler They've really failed turning Pamela into any sort of fearsome villain - and her shock and horror at shooting Judith at the end just didn't ring true (with a character she spent no/little time with and had no connection prior). The announced spin-offs have taken away from much of the drama in the build-up to the end of the series too. It seems it'll just be another 'baddie of the season gets vanquished' type ending... with a fair number of longer-term character deaths... though I hope to be wrong on that.

Aye, just the one episode left. For me, this final third of the last season been underwhelming (so far)...Of course, I've watch this since the start - so will tune in for the end(though I won't likely bother with any of the spinoffs - FTWD apart)