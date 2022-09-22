I couldn't work out where to put this question so left it in here.I have a question for those actively playing football in amateur leagues.I referee local youth games and have on occasion reffed university level.Listening to 606 they had pieces this weekend about referees and how much abuse they get and how it is hard to get people to do it. One ref said he tells coaches to tell some parents to leave, but they just come back.What happens when players abuse refs in the UK leagues ?. My local organizations and leagues are incredibly strict. Red cards get standard 2 games bans or whatever but any genuine abuse of a ref will get players banned for the rest of the season or for 12 months. Also refs are told if problems parents don't leave then just walk off and abandon the game.The one question that was never asked on 606 was how do the leagues enforce abuse of the refs. If a ref files a report to the league what action can get taken on players or parentsThanks.