Be Interested to know myself
Have heard some bad stories, mate of mine in work is a coach, said he witnessed a referee walking off close to tears one game the abuse was so bad
could go on but ill leave you with one from an old friend of mine, he said one match he sent off a teams captain, whole team surrounded him pushing and shoving him. He sent the entire team off!
His son is one of my best friends, he always told that story, finally got full sp of his dad one night, told me he reported them to the league and the team were kicked out of the league