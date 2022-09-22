« previous next »
Play Football

paulrazor

Re: Play Football
September 22, 2022, 10:56:37 pm
Thursday numbers still good but starting to get the old habits in which is pissing me off. Started 12 mins late tonight. 2 lads ten mins late then faffing around with their boots and gloves.

Another lad confirms 5 hours before ko he is playing then doesn't show.

Conceded a goal early on, while I'm marking and trying to help organise (not that anyone listens) I'm left one on two while three lads are standing having a chat

Few mins later I'm Again left marking two while some fella changes his bib (about 6 times tonight someone went off to change their bib and remove a layer)

Then one lad on my team of course who won't pass 5 yards to you, instead stands there flicking it to himself before trying to nutmeg someone ten times better than him, gives it away and stands there

Shite game
afc tukrish

Re: Play Football
September 23, 2022, 12:27:10 am
One for the Played Football That Really Annoys You thread...
paulrazor

Re: Play Football
September 23, 2022, 07:23:24 am
definitely. Very pissed off when I got home
jackh

Re: Play Football
February 1, 2023, 05:01:46 pm
Anyone looking for a game at the moment?

We've struggled for numbers a bit for our five-a-side either side of the festive season - we play at 18:30 on Thursdays in South Liverpool.
Elzar

Re: Play Football
February 1, 2023, 06:43:56 pm
Quote from: jackh on February  1, 2023, 05:01:46 pm
Anyone looking for a game at the moment?

We've struggled for numbers a bit for our five-a-side either side of the festive season - we play at 18:30 on Thursdays in South Liverpool.

Could be tempted when I've recovered, might be a while away yet though, so no good for an immediate fix!
Red Viper

Re: Play Football
February 2, 2023, 09:51:18 am
I literally just came on here to post if there's any games going in South Liverpool. What kind of standard/age group you talking mate?
jackh

Re: Play Football
February 2, 2023, 12:24:45 pm
Completely mixed bag to be honest - we range from a couple of really good players, though some grafters, to me basically ;D Mostly mid 30s I'd say, as an average, though I'm a terrible judge of that and I rather assumed organisational responsibility rather than already knowing everyone!

You just looking on your own or got a couple of mates who've lost a game or something?
Red Viper

Re: Play Football
February 2, 2023, 12:44:31 pm
Just on my own looking to do something that isn't just going the gym or running.

35 now, I used to play 5 a side 2/3 times a week until about 5/6 years ago when I had kids and stopped having the time. Thursday nights are usually pretty good for me and I'm Allerton/Garston so anywhere South end is easy for me to get to.
jackh

Re: Play Football
February 2, 2023, 12:58:07 pm
Will send you a message.

Give me a shout again as & when, just in case I don't drop in here at the right time!

Still looking, Andy?
AndyMuller

Re: Play Football
February 2, 2023, 02:04:37 pm
I am mate but not on the road as of yet (should be in the next couple of weeks though) and I am in Kirkby so would need to drive.

Will let you know soon as I'm on the road because I am definitely game.
AndyInVA

Re: Play Football
February 20, 2023, 11:34:34 am
I couldn't work out where to put this question so left it in here.

I have a question for those actively playing football in amateur leagues.

I referee local youth games and have on occasion reffed university level.

Listening to 606 they had pieces this weekend about referees and how much abuse they get and how it is hard to get people to do it. One ref said he tells coaches to tell some parents to leave, but they just come back.

What happens when players abuse refs in the UK leagues ?. My local organizations and leagues are incredibly strict. Red cards get standard 2 games bans or whatever but any genuine abuse of a ref will get players banned for the rest of the season or for 12 months. Also refs are told if problems parents don't leave then just walk off and abandon the game.

The one question that was never asked on 606 was how do the leagues enforce abuse of the refs. If a ref files a report to the league what action can get taken on players or parents ???.

Thanks.
paulrazor

Re: Play Football
February 20, 2023, 02:58:55 pm
Be Interested to know myself

Have heard some bad stories, mate of mine in work is a coach, said he witnessed a referee walking off close to tears one game the abuse was so bad

could go on but ill leave you with one from an old friend of mine, he said one match he sent off a teams captain, whole team surrounded him pushing and shoving him. He sent the entire team off!

His son is one of my best friends, he always told that story, finally got full sp of his dad one night, told me he reported them to the league and the team were kicked out of the league
jackh

Re: Play Football
May 18, 2023, 03:02:50 pm
Just giving this a bump, in case anyone's looking for a game - we're still struggling a bit (including for today!), though we get it over the line most weeks!
Corkboy

Re: Play Football
September 11, 2023, 11:05:01 pm
Back playing again tonight after the summer break. My son played too. Im now 53 and hes nearly 22. He takes it easy on us, he came straight from his own training and my game is auld lads so its like a warm down for him but a pleasure for me.
jackh

Re: Play Football
September 13, 2023, 12:01:19 am
I'm sure he loves it too. I moved a couple of hours up the road from my parents a whole thirteen years ago now, but had spells of regular five-a-side with my dad's group around 2006-10, and remember feeling like it meant a lot :)
paulrazor

Re: Play Football
September 15, 2023, 08:38:13 am
Been doing a lot of running lately so skipped football

did 10k yesterday but then got convinced to play 8 a side last night

played really well despite the earlier training, ended the night with 31000 steps and 6000 calories burned

I am 40, at least 2 stone overweight and I put some young fellas to shame, lads there in their 20s who barely break sweat
paulrazor

Re: Play Football
October 12, 2023, 11:18:55 pm
Christ. Played 8 a side tonight. Lost 3-1. Very low amount of goals


Honestly we should have scored at least 20

Their keeper had the most unreal game I've ever seen. Brought off what must have been 30 great saves. He was even applauded off
Mahern

Re: Play Football
November 20, 2023, 05:14:54 pm
I would love to play football again, or I think I would love to, it's probably just ego talking. I did play some charity games in my early 40s but fella's just can't be trusted not to get too competitive. I would love the movement and the ball skills, just don't think I am interested in the contact.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Play Football
July 6, 2024, 07:27:47 pm
tbonejones

Re: Play Football
September 1, 2024, 07:00:53 pm
Well today was perfect

Got an assist to help my Sunday side go 2-0 up this morning in a cup game. Then got passed the ball outside the box nice and central, took a good touch and smashed it top left to go 3-0.

Get home, take a walk with my wife and dog ahead of the match and well the rest is in Liverpool folklore already I think.

Enjoy the good days.
Corkboy

Re: Play Football
Today at 09:53:27 pm
Back one year later. The decline in my ability grows steeper. My son laughs at me. Why, football gods? WHY?
