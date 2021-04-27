« previous next »
madness some prices alright

50-60 was all id ever go too

still have some grass boots in garage, one pair are in bits but i doubt ill never need them again
Two weeks into our O30s season after not playing for about 5 months.

It's great to be back.
Good stuff Col. As far as I'm aware, other than walking football, there's not really anything in between round here, for players who still want to be competitive but can't be playing with young lads in their early-mid 20s, but are still not quite at the stage where they need to potter round with the older gents.

My new boots came today, they're a bit odd is all I can say. Takes a two man team to get them on with the weird ankle thing and they definitely run very small, got the 9.5 and they're seriously tight, I have relatively narrow feet and these are at capacity when I finally get them on. I should've maybe gone for a 10.5 and I never normally get any footwear above a 9/9.5.

They're covered in small, rubbery spines. It says they're for ball control. Possibly helps minimally, I would've thought it's a bit gimmicky.

They look good though and tempted to try them tonight on the 4G but I might just send them back and allow my old pair to punish me for one more week. A lot of reviews say they give after a few wears, but if I wear them and they don't, I've ruined them for return.
would normally go at least a size up

Quote from: Col on April 28, 2021, 06:46:29 pm
Two weeks into our O30s season after not playing for about 5 months.

It's great to be back.
you were pretty good from what i remember

long time no chat pal

hope you are well
Any togger going in Liverpool at all? Looking to jump back in.
Logged

Played this morning

Have to say I found it very boring. Were meant to have 14 but 4 lads pulled out and one didn't turn up


I didn't find it very enjoyable. Not sure whether I want to play on

Not down but feel very meh about it
Quote from: paulrazor on May  1, 2021, 01:18:22 pm
Played this morning

Have to say I found it very boring. Were meant to have 14 but 4 lads pulled out and one didn't turn up


I didn't find it very enjoyable. Not sure whether I want to play on

Not down but feel very meh about it
Maybe when you get the numbers and it's not a lopsided affair on too big a space, you'll enjoy more? I find it annoying when I message the group saying first 14 and then a day before we play, have lads moaning to me that they can't get a game. They know at Tuesday 9am I'm always gonna put the question in the group. It's hard to say no but it's not enjoyable having uneven sides or 9v9 on a 7s pitch, you literally have to pass it on with your first touch and hope the person in space can actually control a football. It's too hectic and crammed, the quality diminishes massively.

I've been enjoying it, I just need to get to the place in my head that I'm not the player I was aged 21, because I get frustrated with myself very easily at my inability to twist and accelerate in the same way I used to.

I relaxed a bit more last game I played, just sat in front of the defence and kept the ball moving round, but if we're losing the temptation is always there to try and drive the team forward, I just don't have the capacity to do so with any consistency anymore!
to be honest the group has had this issue for years

people strolling in half an hour late

you get there on time, knowing when you get home youll be pestered for the day to do stuff and you want a fixed time. yet half an hour after you arrive the game still hasnt started

always people pulling out the day before because they are tired or hungover

game itself lopsided and very annoying when 10 times a game you bust a gut to get forward and dont get a pass or the attempted pass that only needs to go 5 yards flies out of play behind the goal 20 foot over the bar
Sounds frustrating Razor - luckily we've got a dependable group largely.

Our difficulty was that a few years back, we were the youngest ones in our mid 20s, and as time passed by the older fellas started to drop out and we started to have to cancel weeks at the last minute. So we drafted in some younger fellas we knew, who would then bring mates of theirs if we were short. But then that gets to them wanting to come every week and now we have the opposite problem, about 20 lads wanting to play each week when there's only 14 spaces.

Sometimes we relent and have 8v8, but anything above that is dreadful on a 7s pitch. And even though we operate a first come first serve basis, it's hard to tell lads who've been consistently coming for years that they can't play this week because someone was quicker on a group message than them, or equally to tell a lad they can't come because someone who shows more consistently wants to play, you end up losing potential players that way.
Yeah I know feeling. You do have to do first come first served

Played on a pitch once that 7 a side was pretty ok. 8 fine but some nights 9 was very tight and as you say earlier you get on the ball and at least two people are on top of you

I had to play upfront one night as no one else did. 9 a side. For some reason my whole team were scared if going forward. The whole night I felt like I was being marked by 5 players

I know a few got turned away. I think I did a few times but if 18 people got there before me it was just tough

One lad told me about 32 lads turned up one night for a game
Yeah I'll turn people away from my game on a Thurs. I'm not paying up front and putting the effort of organising in for a shit night :lmao

Sangria, those boots you mentioned sound like Predators. How are you finding them? Assuming you even kept them? Getting back into playing footy and always loved Predators back in the day. These new ones look great but just wondering how they feel.
Quote from: paulrazor on April 29, 2021, 01:18:26 pm
would normally go at least a size up
 you were pretty good from what i remember

long time no chat pal

hope you are well

Sorry mate, missed this last time.

I'm doing well thanks, hope you are too.

We're one game away from our mid-season summer break here - 8 wins from 8 so far and I'm currently ahead in our team's goal of the season competition despite one of the lads having scored 27 in 8 games and this is the only competitive goal I think I've scored in at least 5 years. Them's the breaks!

Quote from: Col on June 24, 2021, 03:19:43 am
Sorry mate, missed this last time.

I'm doing well thanks, hope you are too.

We're one game away from our mid-season summer break here - 8 wins from 8 so far and I'm currently ahead in our team's goal of the season competition despite one of the lads having scored 27 in 8 games and this is the only competitive goal I think I've scored in at least 5 years. Them's the breaks!


ha ha nice one
Just got back into playing local footy. Last game was when I was 18, I'm now 31.

I keep pretty fit, so I feel okay in terms of the running required. I'm used to road running though so I'll need to get more used to sprinting short distances.

Touch is obviously very rusty, but I can feel improvements as I play more and more.

What I can't get over is the chaos of it! It feels like you get the ball and have to pass it or take someone on instantly. Otherwise someone is right behind you. It's kind of bewildering. Has anyone else experienced similar after having a long period out?

I think it's probably to do with the standard not being that great. I guess if everyone is passing it around on the floor and making space for one another, it would be a lot easier.
Quote from: S on August  4, 2021, 05:58:27 pm
Just got back into playing local footy. Last game was when I was 18, I'm now 31.

I keep pretty fit, so I feel okay in terms of the running required. I'm used to road running though so I'll need to get more used to sprinting short distances.

Touch is obviously very rusty, but I can feel improvements as I play more and more.

What I can't get over is the chaos of it! It feels like you get the ball and have to pass it or take someone on instantly. Otherwise someone is right behind you. It's kind of bewildering. Has anyone else experienced similar after having a long period out?

I think it's probably to do with the standard not being that great. I guess if everyone is passing it around on the floor and making space for one another, it would be a lot easier.

Yes, I know what you mean. It's like a game of headless chicken at times.

When you play for a better group of players, then you'll notice the movement and passing is better.

I haven't played since COVID bar once or twice, and I miss it tremendously. I played twice a week prior to that, and now having to get back into finding a team is a pain for me, I played with the same group for a while previously.

5 a side, 6  a side is enough for me. I've only every played 11 v 11 once in my life, and for the most part all the games I've played have been small sided, futsal or indoor in general.

I love hard court surfaces, I enjoy it more than playing on grass, I feel more comfortable.
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on August  4, 2021, 08:28:58 pm
Yes, I know what you mean. It's like a game of headless chicken at times.

When you play for a better group of players, then you'll notice the movement and passing is better.

I haven't played since COVID bar once or twice, and I miss it tremendously. I played twice a week prior to that, and now having to get back into finding a team is a pain for me, I played with the same group for a while previously.

5 a side, 6  a side is enough for me. I've only every played 11 v 11 once in my life, and for the most part all the games I've played have been small sided, futsal or indoor in general.

I love hard court surfaces, I enjoy it more than playing on grass, I feel more comfortable.
Headless chickens is right. Every single moment is treated like it could decide the match, so people hoof clearances away and rush everything. The ball ends up pinging around everywhere. I almost want to stop the game and tell both teams to calm the fuck down. The problem is it works insofar as it tends to stifle both teams. Yesterday though we played a team of youngish lads who gave me some hope. Just by passing it intelligently and simply amongst themselves they knackered our team out. I came away wishing I'd signed for them this season instead.

It doesn't seem to happen so much in 5/6 a side though. I think it's because it's typically not quite so "organised". There often isn't anyone watching, or a referee, or a league and crucially, not much chance of losing your space in the team. It means everyone relaxes a little and, in my experience, tries to play simpler and nicer football.

Sort of agree with you on hard surfaces too. Certainly compared to grass, which is often no more than a slightly manicured cow field. The way the ball runs true just makes things so much more enjoyable.
Quote
Headless chickens is right. Every single moment is treated like it could decide the match, so people hoof clearances away and rush everything. The ball ends up pinging around everywhere. I almost want to stop the game and tell both teams to calm the fuck down. The problem is it works insofar as it tends to stifle both teams. Yesterday though we played a team of youngish lads who gave me some hope. Just by passing it intelligently and simply amongst themselves they knackered our team out. I came away wishing I'd signed for them this season instead.

That's exactly how it tends to happen, I get frustrated by that as well, there's no joy in it when the game is played like that, chaotic and all over the place.

Quote
Sort of agree with you on hard surfaces too. Certainly compared to grass, which is often no more than a slightly manicured cow field. The way the ball runs true just makes things so much more enjoyable.

Yup, the grass tends to be absolute crap, and if its artifical grass, i've played in some ones that feel like quick sand.


Banged in a left footed winner for our first three points of the season today, 4-3 after wed been 3-1 down with not long to go. Genuine last kick of the game. Beat that feeling!
Quote from: tbonejones on September 26, 2021, 03:17:17 pm
Banged in a left footed winner for our first three points of the season today, 4-3 after wed been 3-1 down with not long to go. Genuine last kick of the game. Beat that feeling!

Sign the t-bone...
Back playing indoors. So nice to be playing normal indoor footy again. Im 51 now and my kid is 19. He played with us tonight, rather in the manner of a kindly uncle playing with kids. Were all 40 to 60, good players but you know. Old. Still, as I keep saying in this thread, Im very lucky to be able to still play with him, even if our levels are moving further apart.
Nearly broke me leg at 5 a side tonight.

Out in the rain, slippy 3g pitch, lad falls over, into my standing leg full body weight and my foot is rooted to the ground.

So lucky to just have brusing. A slightly different point in my leg and it would have gone like a twig.

Ah well, we go again Thursday!
Saturday game died a death after about 15 years, as I said above though lads strolling in late and no showing was annoying as hell

Few of us now play on a thursday night, usually a good turn out.

Few lopsided games. Last night lost by 7 because of stupid things, honestly one lad missed about 5 chances from 3 yards out. Its like when the ball comes to him he forgets how to kick it

he had about 8 guilt edged chances, he scored one, I kinda awkwardly flicked it from a corner, it was going wide and he just sort of collided with the ball and it fell into the net. One goal from all his chances was awful, I seriously think my wife would have put 4 of them in the net
That's the way it is with informal five and six asides, most players can't consistently nail basic skills Paul! All good fun though.

My first game back last night after 6 weeks off. XI aside. Had an eventful game - got two assists, missed a penalty that could have put us 3-0 up (ended up drawing 2-2) and scored a bizarre OG where I attempted to cut across a forward who'd got around our keeper and I kicked the fuck out of my own achilles and sliced the ball into my own empty net. Then had to go off because my ankle started to swell.

I got about okay but I'm not as mobile as when I was running a lot last year, I'll hopefully get fitter over summer. Team is full of lads in their early 20s now who are talented but fuck me their decision making is pretty much, to a man, dog shit. We should have been 5 up by half time. Since when has squaring it to a man for a tap in been the second choice option to doing 4 unnecessary stepovers in the box and taking yourself out to a wider and wider angle to shoot? About 3 times we had a lad waiting for an unmissable chance and the young wingers made awful decisions.
just greed, type of players who are happy if they score 2 in an 8-2 defeat but pissed off if you win 4-0 and they dont score

sounds like an eventful night for you
Our O-30s team went unbeaten, won the league at a canter, got promoted, beat the team that won the top division 7-0 in the State Cup then got kicked out because the lad who'd scored 56 in 18 wasn't actually 30 for half of the season.

Quote from: Col on Yesterday at 11:27:29 pm
Our O-30s team went unbeaten, won the league at a canter, got promoted, beat the team that won the top division 7-0 in the State Cup then got kicked out because the lad who'd scored 56 in 18 wasn't actually 30 for half of the season.



 ;D
