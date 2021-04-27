« previous next »
Play Football

paulrazor

Re: Play Football
April 27, 2021, 02:56:50 pm
madness some prices alright

50-60 was all id ever go too

still have some grass boots in garage, one pair are in bits but i doubt ill never need them again
Col

Re: Play Football
April 28, 2021, 06:46:29 pm
Two weeks into our O30s season after not playing for about 5 months.

It's great to be back.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Play Football
April 29, 2021, 12:32:16 pm
Good stuff Col. As far as I'm aware, other than walking football, there's not really anything in between round here, for players who still want to be competitive but can't be playing with young lads in their early-mid 20s, but are still not quite at the stage where they need to potter round with the older gents.

My new boots came today, they're a bit odd is all I can say. Takes a two man team to get them on with the weird ankle thing and they definitely run very small, got the 9.5 and they're seriously tight, I have relatively narrow feet and these are at capacity when I finally get them on. I should've maybe gone for a 10.5 and I never normally get any footwear above a 9/9.5.

They're covered in small, rubbery spines. It says they're for ball control. Possibly helps minimally, I would've thought it's a bit gimmicky.

They look good though and tempted to try them tonight on the 4G but I might just send them back and allow my old pair to punish me for one more week. A lot of reviews say they give after a few wears, but if I wear them and they don't, I've ruined them for return.
paulrazor

Re: Play Football
April 29, 2021, 01:18:26 pm
would normally go at least a size up

Quote from: Col on April 28, 2021, 06:46:29 pm
Two weeks into our O30s season after not playing for about 5 months.

It's great to be back.
you were pretty good from what i remember

long time no chat pal

hope you are well
AndyMuller

Re: Play Football
April 29, 2021, 07:42:15 pm
Any togger going in Liverpool at all? Looking to jump back in.
paulrazor

Re: Play Football
May 1, 2021, 01:18:22 pm
Played this morning

Have to say I found it very boring. Were meant to have 14 but 4 lads pulled out and one didn't turn up


I didn't find it very enjoyable. Not sure whether I want to play on

Not down but feel very meh about it
Drinks Sangria

Re: Play Football
May 4, 2021, 09:50:06 am
Quote from: paulrazor on May  1, 2021, 01:18:22 pm
Played this morning

Have to say I found it very boring. Were meant to have 14 but 4 lads pulled out and one didn't turn up


I didn't find it very enjoyable. Not sure whether I want to play on

Not down but feel very meh about it
Maybe when you get the numbers and it's not a lopsided affair on too big a space, you'll enjoy more? I find it annoying when I message the group saying first 14 and then a day before we play, have lads moaning to me that they can't get a game. They know at Tuesday 9am I'm always gonna put the question in the group. It's hard to say no but it's not enjoyable having uneven sides or 9v9 on a 7s pitch, you literally have to pass it on with your first touch and hope the person in space can actually control a football. It's too hectic and crammed, the quality diminishes massively.

I've been enjoying it, I just need to get to the place in my head that I'm not the player I was aged 21, because I get frustrated with myself very easily at my inability to twist and accelerate in the same way I used to.

I relaxed a bit more last game I played, just sat in front of the defence and kept the ball moving round, but if we're losing the temptation is always there to try and drive the team forward, I just don't have the capacity to do so with any consistency anymore!
paulrazor

Re: Play Football
May 4, 2021, 01:16:17 pm
to be honest the group has had this issue for years

people strolling in half an hour late

you get there on time, knowing when you get home youll be pestered for the day to do stuff and you want a fixed time. yet half an hour after you arrive the game still hasnt started

always people pulling out the day before because they are tired or hungover

game itself lopsided and very annoying when 10 times a game you bust a gut to get forward and dont get a pass or the attempted pass that only needs to go 5 yards flies out of play behind the goal 20 foot over the bar
Drinks Sangria

Re: Play Football
May 4, 2021, 02:36:15 pm
Sounds frustrating Razor - luckily we've got a dependable group largely.

Our difficulty was that a few years back, we were the youngest ones in our mid 20s, and as time passed by the older fellas started to drop out and we started to have to cancel weeks at the last minute. So we drafted in some younger fellas we knew, who would then bring mates of theirs if we were short. But then that gets to them wanting to come every week and now we have the opposite problem, about 20 lads wanting to play each week when there's only 14 spaces.

Sometimes we relent and have 8v8, but anything above that is dreadful on a 7s pitch. And even though we operate a first come first serve basis, it's hard to tell lads who've been consistently coming for years that they can't play this week because someone was quicker on a group message than them, or equally to tell a lad they can't come because someone who shows more consistently wants to play, you end up losing potential players that way.
paulrazor

Re: Play Football
May 4, 2021, 03:37:01 pm
Yeah I know feeling. You do have to do first come first served

Played on a pitch once that 7 a side was pretty ok. 8 fine but some nights 9 was very tight and as you say earlier you get on the ball and at least two people are on top of you

I had to play upfront one night as no one else did. 9 a side. For some reason my whole team were scared if going forward. The whole night I felt like I was being marked by 5 players

I know a few got turned away. I think I did a few times but if 18 people got there before me it was just tough

One lad told me about 32 lads turned up one night for a game
Jake

Re: Play Football
May 11, 2021, 09:39:21 pm
Yeah I'll turn people away from my game on a Thurs. I'm not paying up front and putting the effort of organising in for a shit night :lmao

S

Re: Play Football
Today at 02:19:10 am
Sangria, those boots you mentioned sound like Predators. How are you finding them? Assuming you even kept them? Getting back into playing footy and always loved Predators back in the day. These new ones look great but just wondering how they feel.
Col

Re: Play Football
Today at 03:19:43 am
Quote from: paulrazor on April 29, 2021, 01:18:26 pm
would normally go at least a size up
 you were pretty good from what i remember

long time no chat pal

hope you are well

Sorry mate, missed this last time.

I'm doing well thanks, hope you are too.

We're one game away from our mid-season summer break here - 8 wins from 8 so far and I'm currently ahead in our team's goal of the season competition despite one of the lads having scored 27 in 8 games and this is the only competitive goal I think I've scored in at least 5 years. Them's the breaks!

