Good stuff Col. As far as I'm aware, other than walking football, there's not really anything in between round here, for players who still want to be competitive but can't be playing with young lads in their early-mid 20s, but are still not quite at the stage where they need to potter round with the older gents.



My new boots came today, they're a bit odd is all I can say. Takes a two man team to get them on with the weird ankle thing and they definitely run very small, got the 9.5 and they're seriously tight, I have relatively narrow feet and these are at capacity when I finally get them on. I should've maybe gone for a 10.5 and I never normally get any footwear above a 9/9.5.



They're covered in small, rubbery spines. It says they're for ball control. Possibly helps minimally, I would've thought it's a bit gimmicky.



They look good though and tempted to try them tonight on the 4G but I might just send them back and allow my old pair to punish me for one more week. A lot of reviews say they give after a few wears, but if I wear them and they don't, I've ruined them for return.