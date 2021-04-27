« previous next »
Author Topic: Play Football  (Read 26104 times)

Re: Play Football
« Reply #360 on: April 27, 2021, 02:56:50 pm »
madness some prices alright

50-60 was all id ever go too

still have some grass boots in garage, one pair are in bits but i doubt ill never need them again
Re: Play Football
« Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 06:46:29 pm »
Two weeks into our O30s season after not playing for about 5 months.

It's great to be back.
Re: Play Football
« Reply #362 on: Today at 12:32:16 pm »
Good stuff Col. As far as I'm aware, other than walking football, there's not really anything in between round here, for players who still want to be competitive but can't be playing with young lads in their early-mid 20s, but are still not quite at the stage where they need to potter round with the older gents.

My new boots came today, they're a bit odd is all I can say. Takes a two man team to get them on with the weird ankle thing and they definitely run very small, got the 9.5 and they're seriously tight, I have relatively narrow feet and these are at capacity when I finally get them on. I should've maybe gone for a 10.5 and I never normally get any footwear above a 9/9.5.

They're covered in small, rubbery spines. It says they're for ball control. Possibly helps minimally, I would've thought it's a bit gimmicky.

They look good though and tempted to try them tonight on the 4G but I might just send them back and allow my old pair to punish me for one more week. A lot of reviews say they give after a few wears, but if I wear them and they don't, I've ruined them for return.
Re: Play Football
« Reply #363 on: Today at 01:18:26 pm »
would normally go at least a size up

Quote from: Col on Yesterday at 06:46:29 pm
Two weeks into our O30s season after not playing for about 5 months.

It's great to be back.
you were pretty good from what i remember

long time no chat pal

hope you are well
Re: Play Football
« Reply #364 on: Today at 07:42:15 pm »
Any togger going in Liverpool at all? Looking to jump back in.
