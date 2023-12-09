Yes his obsession with Mary Earps winning SPOTY is weird. She was voted by the public which means just that......she was the favourite of the people who voted. It's not to be taken that seriously but he obviously does.



Unfortunately he now is getting attention that he doesn't really deserve........his opinion is no more valid that Joe down the street. Twitter promotes assholes who you would normally not go out of your way to listen to.......twitter is a great place if you are an asshole and want to spread your weird views.



Nobody is saying that Mary Earps is the best football player around and it is unfair to compare her with a male player. It's not called "the best sports person of the year".........it's a popularity contest where the public vote.



It's pathetic to hear a sports person (albeit retired) slag off another sports person especially one who is in a sport that has had to struggle for many years to be recognised and to get funding. I don't think Federer would have slagged off Alfie Hewett if he had won and said that he could beat him easily.



My feed also brought that prick Piers Moron up as he also was complaining about Earps winning. Once again he fails to grasp the concept of the award. It's not the "best" sportsperson or the one who has achieved most; it's the one who the public want to vote for.



Earps has been a significant "personality" in the arena of woman's football and nobody should complain about what or who the public vote for.