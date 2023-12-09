Giving Mary Earps shit now saying he would score 100 penalties against her, twice on Sundays. What a bitter little pseud he is.
I hate that lazy argument. Federer would beat Venus Williams, yes we know. Usain Bolts record is faster than Flo-Jo in the 100 metres
Yep. Its as stupid as saying Mike Tyson would batter Floyd Merryweather., Yes he would.
Having said that womens football is very underdeveloped at the moment and the playing standard has a high ceiling for improvement. In terms of ability I think Katarina Johnson-Thompson is a much better heptathlete, than Mary Earps is a goalkeeper.
What Mary Earps winning shows is just how marketable womens football is and as more money comes in I expect standards to get higher and higher just like in Tennis since the days of Billy Jo King.