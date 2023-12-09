« previous next »
Joey Barton. Bad wool.

Re: Joey Barton. Bad wool.
December 9, 2023, 12:14:08 pm
Re: Joey Barton. Bad wool.
December 9, 2023, 12:16:37 pm
Its telling the sheer amount of people agreeing with someone who claims his brother lost 17 years of his life after doing time for a racist murder. The guys a prick, always has been always will be
Re: Joey Barton. Bad wool.
December 9, 2023, 12:31:24 pm
Would be good if this waste of space was ignored and no one posted his bile on here
Re: Joey Barton. Bad wool.
December 9, 2023, 12:32:57 pm
Barneys Night Before Christmas
Would be good if this waste of space was ignored and no one posted his bile on here

This. He's a racist c*nt, no need to give him air time.
Re: Joey Barton. Bad wool.
December 9, 2023, 12:33:17 pm
He's gone full Tommy Robinson. Never really paid attention to anything he's done or said in his life, the guy is a parasite.
Re: Joey Barton. Bad wool.
December 9, 2023, 01:23:21 pm
How long before he's on a livestream together with Ricky Lambert ranting about water?
Re: Joey Barton. Bad wool.
Today at 07:01:37 am
Giving Mary Earps shit now saying he would score 100 penalties against her, twice on Sundays. What a bitter little pseud he is.

I hate that lazy argument.  Federer would beat Venus Williams, yes we know. Usain Bolts record is faster than Flo-Jo in the 100 metres Yep. Its as stupid as saying Mike Tyson would batter Floyd Merryweather., Yes he would.

Having said that womens football is very underdeveloped at the moment and the playing standard has a high ceiling for improvement.  In terms of ability I think Katarina Johnson-Thompson is a much better heptathlete, than Mary Earps is a goalkeeper.

What Mary Earps winning shows is just how marketable womens football is and as more money comes in I expect standards to get higher and higher just like in Tennis since the days of Billy Jo King.

Re: Joey Barton. Bad wool.
Today at 07:13:09 am
Lets see if his daughter goes on to represent England in football and see if he slags her off.

His highest honour in playing 11 minutes for England in a home defeat in a friendly against Spain.

He's a total gobshite.
Re: Joey Barton. Bad wool.
Today at 08:32:34 am
Yes his obsession with Mary Earps winning SPOTY is weird. She was voted by the public which means just that......she was the favourite of the people who voted. It's not to be taken that seriously but he obviously does.

Unfortunately he now is getting attention that he doesn't really deserve........his opinion is no more valid that Joe down the street. Twitter promotes assholes who you would normally not go out of your way to listen to.......twitter is a great place if you are an asshole and want to spread your weird views.

Nobody is saying that Mary Earps is the best football player around and it is unfair to compare her with a male player. It's not called "the best sports person of the year".........it's a popularity contest where the public vote.

It's pathetic to hear a sports person (albeit retired) slag off another sports person especially one who is in a sport that has had to struggle for many years to be recognised and to get funding. I don't think Federer would have slagged off Alfie Hewett if he had won and said that he could beat him easily.

My feed also brought that prick Piers Moron up as he also was complaining about Earps winning. Once again he fails to grasp the concept of the award. It's not the "best" sportsperson or the one who has achieved most; it's the one who the public want to vote for.

Earps has been a significant "personality" in the arena of woman's football and nobody should complain about what or who the public vote for.
Re: Joey Barton. Bad wool.
Today at 08:55:19 am
They get the concept of the award, they're playing up to a misogynist, right wing fan base theat they need to stay relevant as they've been failures in other lines of work
Re: Joey Barton. Bad wool.
Today at 09:14:23 am
He's a yob aspiring to become a rentagob. Wish some fellas would drag him into an alleyway to have a quiet word with him.

Peak Dalglish would have run fucking rings around this no mark. He played football about as well as Gerrard manages a team.
Re: Joey Barton. Bad wool.
Today at 12:31:25 pm
Time to shut this thread down for me - the guy's gone full Laurence Fox  :wanker
Re: Joey Barton. Bad wool.
Today at 01:08:24 pm
He needs help - seriously.

Is he employed at the moment in football? He's not a manager is he?
Re: Joey Barton. Bad wool.
Today at 01:21:39 pm
Ciara (with a capital "C")
He needs help - seriously.

Is he employed at the moment in football? He's not a manager is he?

No I think he is out of it altogether now, Probably tried to get back in, couldn't then thought he'd go back to his best talent of being a vindictive arsehole. It's a shame really because if he had have stuck to the subject of how poor some of the media are at the moment in general it may have sparked some interesting discussions but that would involve using his brain rather than his gobby mouth.
Re: Joey Barton. Bad wool.
Today at 01:26:30 pm
Vote For Pedro
Time to shut this thread down for me - the guy's gone full Laurence Fox  :wanker

This. The thread should be locked. Plenty of places elsewhere to talk about this c*nt.

He craves the attention, and by talking about him here is giving it to him.
