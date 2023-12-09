Giving Mary Earps shit now saying he would score 100 penalties against her, twice on Sundays. What a bitter little pseud he is.



I hate that lazy argument. Federer would beat Venus Williams, yes we know. Usain Bolts record is faster than Flo-Jo in the 100 metres Yep. Its as stupid as saying Mike Tyson would batter Floyd Merryweather., Yes he would.



Having said that womens football is very underdeveloped at the moment and the playing standard has a high ceiling for improvement. In terms of ability I think Katarina Johnson-Thompson is a much better heptathlete, than Mary Earps is a goalkeeper.



What Mary Earps winning shows is just how marketable womens football is and as more money comes in I expect standards to get higher and higher just like in Tennis since the days of Billy Jo King.



