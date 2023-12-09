« previous next »
Joey Barton. Bad wool.

Re: Joey Barton. Bad wool.
December 9, 2023, 12:14:08 pm
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Joey Barton. Bad wool.
December 9, 2023, 12:16:37 pm
Its telling the sheer amount of people agreeing with someone who claims his brother lost 17 years of his life after doing time for a racist murder. The guys a prick, always has been always will be
Re: Joey Barton. Bad wool.
December 9, 2023, 12:31:24 pm
Would be good if this waste of space was ignored and no one posted his bile on here
Re: Joey Barton. Bad wool.
December 9, 2023, 12:32:57 pm
Barneys Night Before Christmas on December  9, 2023, 12:31:24 pm
Would be good if this waste of space was ignored and no one posted his bile on here

This. He's a racist c*nt, no need to give him air time.
Re: Joey Barton. Bad wool.
December 9, 2023, 12:33:17 pm
He's gone full Tommy Robinson. Never really paid attention to anything he's done or said in his life, the guy is a parasite.
Re: Joey Barton. Bad wool.
December 9, 2023, 01:23:21 pm
How long before he's on a livestream together with Ricky Lambert ranting about water?
Re: Joey Barton. Bad wool.
Today at 07:01:37 am
Giving Mary Earps shit now saying he would score 100 penalties against her, twice on Sundays. What a bitter little pseud he is.

I hate that lazy argument.  Federer would beat Venus Williams, yes we know. Usain Bolts record is faster than Flo-Jo in the 100 metres Yep. Its as stupid as saying Mike Tyson would batter Floyd Merryweather., Yes he would.

Having said that womens football is very underdeveloped at the moment and the playing standard has a high ceiling for improvement.  In terms of ability I think Katarina Johnson-Thompson is a much better heptathlete, than Mary Earps is a goalkeeper.

What Mary Earps winning shows is just how marketable womens football is and as more money comes in I expect standards to get higher and higher just like in Tennis since the days of Billy Jo King.

Re: Joey Barton. Bad wool.
Today at 07:13:09 am
Lets see if his daughter goes on to represent England in football and see if he slags her off.

His highest honour in playing 11 minutes for England in a home defeat in a friendly against Spain.

He's a total gobshite.
