No, I have no idea why he's still in the job. I expect it has to do with the old boys club and chairmen who enjoy being around high-profile ex-players.



The chairman, owners, whoever, haven’t been near the club in months. The reason he’s still there is because there’s nobody at the club to sack him. Im not from Bristol, Ive lived here for twenty years and followed the club since then. I stand next to gents who have followed the club for fifty, sixty years, they’re gutted about what’s going on. I dont know a single fan who was happy with him getting the job and nobody wants him there now. He still thinks we’ll get into the playoffs though. The club will die a slow death.