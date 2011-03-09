Good let him go and saturate himself in blood money, he'll disappear into irrelevance now.



I hope so, as the PR train around him has been nauseating for far too long - as has the Messi vs Ronaldo debate (which was never really a debate in my view).An absolute prick of the highest order, and the very definition of a grandiose narcissist. It's bizarre how he was held up as a role model for so long given his selfishness, tantrums, diving, petulance, and obsessive self-promotion. He is the very embodiment of everything that went wrong in modern football - the money, the attitude, the social media, the CR 'brand', the entitlement, the selfishness, the concept of 'player power', and the lack of loyalty/morality when it really counts. He threw the club that made him under the bus as soon as he didn't get his way, and has tarnished his legacy many times over. This latest move cements that forever.He remains massively popular amongst the younger generation, which is possibly a sign of how image-obsessed and narcissistic society has sadly become in the internet/social media age. I still debate with my son who was better out of him or Messi (and one day he'll realise I was right...).I will concede that he was an elite player and an absolute goal machine, but to be one of the true greats you have to be a good person as well, and a team player, humble, loyal, and play the game in the right way.I hope Messi stays with PSG and breaks the few remaining records Ronaldo has left (mainly CL), and that 'he who fannies about and dives around' spends the rest of his days sulking in his world of mirrors and sycophants.