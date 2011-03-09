« previous next »
Why did you dislike Ronaldo? And do you still?

RyanBabel19

Re: Why did you dislike Ronaldo? And do you still?
December 31, 2022, 02:37:46 pm
:lmao

The most 'for the money' move in the history of football
Persephone

Re: Why did you dislike Ronaldo? And do you still?
December 31, 2022, 03:18:21 pm
Good let him go and saturate himself in blood money, he'll disappear into irrelevance now.
Red-Soldier

Re: Why did you dislike Ronaldo? And do you still?
December 31, 2022, 03:33:51 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December 30, 2022, 11:12:43 pm
Legacy torched.

This will be Messi in a few years time.
PeterTheRed

Re: Why did you dislike Ronaldo? And do you still?
January 4, 2023, 12:43:55 am
Cristiano Ronaldo has a clause in his Al Nassr contract allowing the forward to join Newcastle on loan if they qualify for the Champions League this season. [Marca]
a little break

Re: Why did you dislike Ronaldo? And do you still?
January 4, 2023, 01:34:53 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on January  4, 2023, 12:43:55 am
Cristiano Ronaldo has a clause in his Al Nassr contract allowing the forward to join Newcastle on loan if they qualify for the Champions League this season. [Marca]

RIP Football
rushyman

Re: Why did you dislike Ronaldo? And do you still?
January 4, 2023, 02:53:37 am
Hes an arrogant self aggrandising prick who has now shown a flair for PR spin
deano2727

Re: Why did you dislike Ronaldo? And do you still?
January 4, 2023, 05:58:12 am
Always disliked him, but admired him as an athlete up until last year. Spoilt c*nt who refuses to accept he is in the twilight of his career. Only cares about individual accolades and not the team.

I was cheering on Messi to win the WC purely for this reason. Ronaldo has damaged his legacy, and wasn't even the best player of his generation, never mind of all time.

As an athlete, he had it all. As a person and sportsperson, he was lacking.
rossipersempre

Re: Why did you dislike Ronaldo? And do you still?
January 4, 2023, 07:10:29 am
Given he turned down the chance to play in the MLS, you have to wonder how the penetrative attacker will fare in Saudi Arabia.
KillieRed

Re: Why did you dislike Ronaldo? And do you still?
January 4, 2023, 09:10:55 am
Self over team.
Alan_X

Re: Why did you dislike Ronaldo? And do you still?
January 4, 2023, 09:12:51 am
He's a prick. Yes I do. Next question.
Slightly Less Mediocre Baron Bennekov

Re: Why did you dislike Ronaldo? And do you still?
January 5, 2023, 03:15:42 pm
He's a greedy, narcissistic bastid. Yes I absolutely do. Thank you.
El Lobo

Re: Why did you dislike Ronaldo? And do you still?
January 5, 2023, 04:19:55 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on December 31, 2022, 12:35:15 pm
Not bothered by him at all. He is a petulant narcissist in many ways, but not a bad human being I feel. The issue for me is his playing style. I could never take to goal hangers.

This is an odd take (at best)

Surely the other way around. Begrudging respect for him as a player and the career he's forged....but absolutely horrible person
elsewhere

Re: Why did you dislike Ronaldo? And do you still?
January 5, 2023, 05:06:10 pm
I wanted him to stay at Utd just so he causes more drama there.
has gone odd

Re: Why did you dislike Ronaldo? And do you still?
January 5, 2023, 05:13:17 pm
Seen an interview with him a few years back, as many of these interviews go, came across fine. He has been good at his trade for many years, though lately he looking more and more the prick he always really was.

For him to take blood money has ruined any shred of care I had. Hope we never hear from him again.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Why did you dislike Ronaldo? And do you still?
January 5, 2023, 05:33:47 pm
Quote from: has gone odd on January  5, 2023, 05:13:17 pm
Seen an interview with him a few years back, as many of these interviews go, came across fine. He has been good at his trade for many years, though lately he looking more and more the prick he always really was.

For him to take blood money has ruined any shred of care I had. Hope we never hear from him again.

You didn't draw the line at him admitting to raping someone?
has gone odd

Re: Why did you dislike Ronaldo? And do you still?
January 5, 2023, 06:08:18 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January  5, 2023, 05:33:47 pm
You didn't draw the line at him admitting to raping someone?

I missed that story am afraid! Makes him a bigger c*nt than I thought.
keyop

Re: Why did you dislike Ronaldo? And do you still?
January 7, 2023, 12:21:12 pm
Quote from: Persephone on December 31, 2022, 03:18:21 pm
Good let him go and saturate himself in blood money, he'll disappear into irrelevance now.
I hope so, as the PR train around him has been nauseating for far too long - as has the Messi vs Ronaldo debate (which was never really a debate in my view).

An absolute prick of the highest order, and the very definition of a grandiose narcissist. It's bizarre how he was held up as a role model for so long given his selfishness, tantrums, diving, petulance, and obsessive self-promotion. He is the very embodiment of everything that went wrong in modern football - the money, the attitude, the social media, the CR 'brand', the entitlement, the selfishness, the concept of 'player power', and the lack of loyalty/morality when it really counts. He threw the club that made him under the bus as soon as he didn't get his way, and has tarnished his legacy many times over. This latest move cements that forever.

He remains massively popular amongst the younger generation, which is possibly a sign of how image-obsessed and narcissistic society has sadly become in the internet/social media age. I still debate with my son who was better out of him or Messi (and one day he'll realise I was right...).

I will concede that he was an elite player and an absolute goal machine, but to be one of the true greats you have to be a good person as well, and a team player, humble, loyal, and play the game in the right way.

I hope Messi stays with PSG and breaks the few remaining records Ronaldo has left (mainly CL), and that 'he who fannies about and dives around' spends the rest of his days sulking in his world of mirrors and sycophants.
4pool

Re: Why did you dislike Ronaldo? And do you still?
January 7, 2023, 12:42:48 pm
Despite Saudi Arabia's rules prohibiting unmarried couples from living in, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez will be permitted to do so.

According to reports, the country is ready to amend its marital laws to permit Cristiano Ronaldo, the new star signing for Al Nassr, to live with his partner. The 37-year-old sported an Al-Nassr shirt earlier this week for his introduction following his high-profile move on Tuesday, which attracted a great crowd.

Nowadays Saudi authorities no longer interfere in this matter  for expatriates  even though the law prohibits cohabitation without marriage," stated another lawyer. Rodriguez, who is the mother of two of Ronaldo's children, will still require a visa to reside in the Gulf country despite the exemptions since marriage does not grant legal citizenship.
I've been a good boy

Re: Why did you dislike Ronaldo? And do you still?
January 7, 2023, 12:43:30 pm
It's weird because he was such an incredible, out-of-this-world finisher at Real Madrid that I wanted to like him but I just couldn't, he has too many flaws in his character. He's shown flashes of being sound in some interviews but then he would always go and ruin that image in his next match by kicking out at someone.
newterp

Re: Why did you dislike Ronaldo? And do you still?
January 26, 2023, 09:21:42 pm
 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao


Eliminated in his Suadi Super Cup debut.
thaddeus

Re: Why did you dislike Ronaldo? And do you still?
January 27, 2023, 09:11:21 am
Quote from: 4pool on January  7, 2023, 12:42:48 pm
Despite Saudi Arabia's rules prohibiting unmarried couples from living in, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez will be permitted to do so.

According to reports, the country is ready to amend its marital laws to permit Cristiano Ronaldo, the new star signing for Al Nassr, to live with his partner. The 37-year-old sported an Al-Nassr shirt earlier this week for his introduction following his high-profile move on Tuesday, which attracted a great crowd.

Nowadays Saudi authorities no longer interfere in this matter  for expatriates  even though the law prohibits cohabitation without marriage," stated another lawyer. Rodriguez, who is the mother of two of Ronaldo's children, will still require a visa to reside in the Gulf country despite the exemptions since marriage does not grant legal citizenship.
Joe Bloggs: "They're alright this Saudi lot, I've got no idea why they have a bad reputation"

I'm not following the Ronaldo soap opera but it's funny to hear they're out of the cup.
RyanBabel19

Re: Why did you dislike Ronaldo? And do you still?
January 27, 2023, 11:12:25 am
Quote from: 4pool on January  7, 2023, 12:42:48 pm
Despite Saudi Arabia's rules prohibiting unmarried couples from living in, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez will be permitted to do so.

According to reports, the country is ready to amend its marital laws to permit Cristiano Ronaldo, the new star signing for Al Nassr, to live with his partner. The 37-year-old sported an Al-Nassr shirt earlier this week for his introduction following his high-profile move on Tuesday, which attracted a great crowd.

Nowadays Saudi authorities no longer interfere in this matter  for expatriates  even though the law prohibits cohabitation without marriage," stated another lawyer. Rodriguez, who is the mother of two of Ronaldo's children, will still require a visa to reside in the Gulf country despite the exemptions since marriage does not grant legal citizenship.

What was it all World Cup

Respect other countries laws and religions. They arent going to change their laws for anyone!
lobsterboy

Re: Why did you dislike Ronaldo? And do you still?
January 27, 2023, 11:28:48 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on January 27, 2023, 11:12:25 am
What was it all World Cup

Respect other countries laws and religions. They arent going to change their laws for anyone!

This version of God, just like all the other Sky Fairies, is always willing to change his rules for very rich powerful people.
One could quite easily form the opinion that it's all just made up bollocks.
wheresnemeth

Re: Why did you dislike Ronaldo? And do you still?
January 27, 2023, 12:39:03 pm
The dislike that I had for him fell away when he burned his bridges at united. Every unhappy united player should be interviewed by that smarmy Piers Moron.
bird_lfc

Re: Why did you dislike Ronaldo? And do you still?
Today at 11:50:05 am
Gets his first goal. Has to steal the ball off the regular penalty taker in order to do it. :D
