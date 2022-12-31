.
'Cristiano Ronaldo: I want to retire with 'dignity', not in USA, Qatar or Dubai
' (2015)
'Cristiano Ronaldo: I want to retire with 'dignity', not in USA, Qatar or Dubai' (2015) - www.theguardian.com/football/2015/nov/13/cristiano-ronaldo-i-want-to-retire-with-dignity-not-in-usa-qatar-or-dubai
''I don't care about FIFA! Qatar.. I don't give a F**K!' | Cristiano Ronaldo interview throwback
' (2015)
''I don't care about FIFA! Qatar.. I don't give a F**K!' | Cristiano Ronaldo interview throwback' (2015)
www.theguardian.com/football/2015/aug/03/cristiano-ronaldo-fifa-women-fashion-shoes-qatar
Ronaldo on Xavi: 'He plays in Qatar, or... I don't know. People who want to be on the front page talk about me. He has won everything but not a Ballon D'or, I have won 3.'
'Cristiano Ronaldo: Ill go to Qatar before I play for Man City
' (2015)
'Cristiano Ronaldo: Ill go to Qatar before I play for Man City' (2015)
You think the money is going to change my mind now, at 30 years old? I dont think so. I think this is not going to be a problem.
If you speak about the money, I will go to Qatar. They probably have more money than Manchester City, but its not about the money its about the passion.
^ 'Where's Ronaldo?
Playing away vs peak-Barcelona 2010 and for much of the match... Ronaldo was doing stuff like that... looking up at the sky - instead of helping his team. Committed only to himself.
Barcelona 5-0 Real Madrid: El Clasico Humiliation - https://bleacherreport.com/articles/530315-barcelona-5-0-real-madrid-in-pics-el-clasico-humiliation-for-jose-mourinho
As for the so-called Messi vs Ronaldo
'rivalry' - it was not really ever a competition, was it...? (other than in the minds of the media, Ronaldo, and his fans)
:-https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Messi%E2%80%93Ronaldo_rivalry
In the end, Ronaldo chose to go end his playing days... for the blood money...
'Saudi Arabias sports minister celebrates Ronaldos arrival, suggests this was a state project and that further big money foreign signings will be brought to the league through government backing.' - https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1608951192964714496