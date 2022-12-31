« previous next »
Why did you dislike Ronaldo? And do you still?

Reply #600 on: December 31, 2022, 02:15:39 pm
December 31, 2022, 02:15:33 pm
.
'Cristiano Ronaldo: I want to retire with 'dignity', not in USA, Qatar or Dubai' (2015):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZRZYGKniKZo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZRZYGKniKZo</a>

www.theguardian.com/football/2015/nov/13/cristiano-ronaldo-i-want-to-retire-with-dignity-not-in-usa-qatar-or-dubai



''I don't care about FIFA! Qatar.. I don't give a F**K!' | Cristiano Ronaldo interview throwback' (2015):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pswWq3rz6co" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pswWq3rz6co</a>

^ www.theguardian.com/football/2015/aug/03/cristiano-ronaldo-fifa-women-fashion-shoes-qatar



Ronaldo on Xavi: 'He plays in Qatar, or... I don't know. People who want to be on the front page talk about me. He has won everything but not a Ballon D'or, I have won 3.':-








'Cristiano Ronaldo: Ill go to Qatar before I play for Man City' (2015):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HgC-sh-TGCA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HgC-sh-TGCA</a>

You think the money is going to change my mind now, at 30 years old? I dont think so. I think this is not going to be a problem.

If you speak about the money, I will go to Qatar. They probably have more money than Manchester City, but its not about the money  its about the passion.














^ 'Where's Ronaldo?' ;)

Playing away vs peak-Barcelona 2010 and for much of the match... Ronaldo was doing stuff like that... looking up at the sky - instead of helping his team. Committed only to himself.

Barcelona 5-0 Real Madrid: El Clasico Humiliation - https://bleacherreport.com/articles/530315-barcelona-5-0-real-madrid-in-pics-el-clasico-humiliation-for-jose-mourinho




As for the so-called Messi vs Ronaldo 'rivalry' - it was not really ever a competition, was it...? (other than in the minds of the media, Ronaldo, and his fans):-

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Messi%E2%80%93Ronaldo_rivalry














In the end, Ronaldo chose to go end his playing days... for the blood money...


'Saudi Arabias sports minister celebrates Ronaldos arrival, suggests this was a state project and that further big money foreign signings will be brought to the league through government backing.' - https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1608951192964714496



Last Edit: December 31, 2022, 03:56:36 pm by oojason
.
Reply #601 on: December 31, 2022, 02:37:46 pm
December 31, 2022, 02:37:46 pm
:lmao

The most 'for the money' move in the history of football
Reply #602 on: December 31, 2022, 03:18:21 pm
December 31, 2022, 03:18:21 pm
Good let him go and saturate himself in blood money, he'll disappear into irrelevance now.
Reply #603 on: December 31, 2022, 03:33:51 pm
December 31, 2022, 03:33:51 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December 30, 2022, 11:12:43 pm
Legacy torched.

This will be Messi in a few years time.
Reply #604 on: Today at 12:43:55 am
Today at 12:43:55 am
Cristiano Ronaldo has a clause in his Al Nassr contract allowing the forward to join Newcastle on loan if they qualify for the Champions League this season. [Marca]
Reply #605 on: Today at 01:34:53 am
Today at 01:34:53 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:43:55 am
Cristiano Ronaldo has a clause in his Al Nassr contract allowing the forward to join Newcastle on loan if they qualify for the Champions League this season. [Marca]

RIP Football
Reply #606 on: Today at 02:53:37 am
Today at 02:53:37 am
Hes an arrogant self aggrandising prick who has now shown a flair for PR spin
