Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
March 19, 2024, 07:15:03 am
Cheers!
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
March 25, 2024, 10:48:26 pm
I never put together that Nurse Gladys Emmanuel was Auntie Mabel.
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
March 25, 2024, 10:58:08 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on March 25, 2024, 10:48:26 pm
I never put together that Nurse Gladys Emmanuel was Auntie Mabel.

Ive just got onto Donna from The Office is Lucy Bretton from Not going Out

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
March 26, 2024, 10:18:22 am
Quote
The 21-metre rule is, according to the Stirling prize-winning architect Annalie Riches, a bizarre hangover from 1902, originally intended to protect the modesty of Edwardian women. The urban designers Raymond Unwin and Barry Parker walked apart in a field until they could no longer see each others nipples through their shirts. The two men measured the distance between them to be 70ft (21 metres), and this became the distance that is still used today, 120 years later, to dictate how far apart many British homes should be built.

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
March 26, 2024, 10:23:41 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on March 25, 2024, 10:58:08 pm
Ive just got onto Donna from The Office is Lucy Bretton from Not going Out



I will not have her tunnel bandied about this office, willy nilly.

Made me feel old when I realised that as well!
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
March 26, 2024, 11:08:50 am
The publishers of the Astounding Science Fiction magazine knew that the US government had started a major scientific project in New Mexico during WWII because so many of their subscribers suddenly changed their postal address to Los Alamos, New Mexico.

They received a visit from the FBI when they published a story in 1944 called Deadline, describing the use of Uranium-235 in a nuclear fission atomic bomb.
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
April 2, 2024, 02:02:35 pm
If you have an iPhone and charge it standing on its edge horizontally the display becomes like an alarm clock.
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
May 6, 2024, 01:29:05 pm
Maximus dog at the start of Gladlator also played Wellard in Eastenders (at least one version of him anyway)
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
May 6, 2024, 02:30:15 pm
The longest name of a place still in use is a hill in New Zealand: Taumatawhakatangihangaoauauotameteaturipukakapikimaungahoronukupokaiwhenuakitanatahu(that's 92 letters. I counted so you wouldn't have to. Obviously, mail envelopes in NZ are freaking HUGE!)
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
Today at 01:22:18 am
I was bored the other night so out of interest, I looked at how much different footballers charged on Cameo and whether they were actually any good (for an explanation of what Cameo is, click here). A lot of them seem to be either ex-Liverpool or ex-Arsenal and many of them have their quirks. Here is a general list of persons of interest:


Thiago Silva: £318! And he doesn't speak a word of English!

Gabriel Jesus: £279. He seems to have recorded his intro message inside the first team changing room, which I found fairly funny.

John Terry: £179. Say what you want about Captain Leader Legend but he has a perfect five-star score, fast turnaround time and goes a decent length. He also seems to do all of his videos in his home trophy room or massive scenic garden, which I suppose is one form of motivation if you're giving someone a pep talk.

Trevoh Chalobah: £159  :lmao

Michael Owen: £143. One of the first videos was to a girl who was turning 13. She also plays up front and was struggling with a knee injury. Owen told her not to rush back too quickly and looked a little emotional for a moment when he did.

Ray Hudson: £115. 395 videos, 395 five-star scores (!) Average video length: 4 mins 54 (!!)

Steve McMahon: £88. No takers yet.

Geoff Hurst: £88. Does them all in his kitchen with the kettle and toaster behind him.

Paul Ince: £80.

John Aldridge: £76. Did his intro in a modern Liverpool shirt. Does he even play for the Legends team?

Jason McAteer: £64. Only six videos left apparently. Better get in soon!

Phil Thompson: £60. Definitely one for the hardcore fans, in a good way.

Mark Lawrenson: £60.

Danny Murphy: £56. Does anyone remember seeing Danny on Football Focus(?) during lockdown? Well, I'm glad to report I recognised his living room on here right away. That chandelier is absolutely ghastly.

Bruce Grobbelaar: £56.

Neil Ruddock: £40. Has a lovely couch and seemingly a couple of beers before recording. Good value.

Faustino Asprilla: £40. Average video length is eight seconds, and lots of one-star reviews. Apparently, Tino doesn't reference what you ask for or, sometimes, deliver the message in English. But hey, Newcastle fans should know what you get when you pay for a maverick.

Sheyi Ojo: £30. I hope Sheyi's doing all right!

Matt Le Tissier: £28. 384 five-star reviews out of 386, no outward signs of craziness.

Abel Xavier: £28. Seems like a genuinely nice fella, and his hair is still great.
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
Today at 01:36:00 am
Found out the other day that shit scouse house dj Lee butler is Billy butlers daughter

Mind blown. Suppose it makes sense though cos his dads shit n all.

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
Today at 07:36:52 am
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 01:36:00 am
Found out the other day that shit scouse house dj Lee butler is Billy butlers daughter
Mind blown. Suppose it makes sense though cos his dads shit n all.



Bet that shocked him too
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
Today at 07:44:44 am
How much on Cameo for Luke Chadwick and Jeremie Aliadiere out of interest? We do a predictions competition at work and the organiser has sorted them out to congratulate the winners of the last couple of seasons. :D
