I was bored the other night so out of interest, I looked at how much different footballers charged on Cameo and whether they were actually any good (for an explanation of what Cameo is, click here
). A lot of them seem to be either ex-Liverpool or ex-Arsenal and many of them have their quirks. Here is a general list of persons of interest:
Thiago Silva: £318! And he doesn't speak a word of English!
Gabriel Jesus: £279. He seems to have recorded his intro message inside the first team changing room, which I found fairly funny.
John Terry: £179. Say what you want about Captain Leader Legend but he has a perfect five-star score, fast turnaround time and goes a decent length. He also seems to do all of his videos in his home trophy room or massive scenic garden, which I suppose is one form of motivation if you're giving someone a pep talk.
Trevoh Chalobah: £159
Michael Owen: £143. One of the first videos was to a girl who was turning 13. She also plays up front and was struggling with a knee injury. Owen told her not to rush back too quickly and looked a little emotional for a moment when he did.
Ray Hudson: £115. 395 videos, 395 five-star scores (!) Average video length: 4 mins 54 (!!)
Steve McMahon: £88. No takers yet.
Geoff Hurst: £88. Does them all in his kitchen with the kettle and toaster behind him.
Paul Ince: £80.
John Aldridge: £76. Did his intro in a modern Liverpool shirt. Does he even play for the Legends team?
Jason McAteer: £64. Only six videos left apparently. Better get in soon!
Phil Thompson: £60. Definitely one for the hardcore fans, in a good way.
Mark Lawrenson: £60.
Danny Murphy: £56. Does anyone remember seeing Danny on Football Focus(?) during lockdown? Well, I'm glad to report I recognised his living room on here right away. That chandelier is absolutely ghastly.
Bruce Grobbelaar: £56.
Neil Ruddock: £40. Has a lovely couch and seemingly a couple of beers before recording. Good value.
Faustino Asprilla: £40. Average video length is eight seconds, and lots of one-star reviews. Apparently, Tino doesn't reference what you ask for or, sometimes, deliver the message in English. But hey, Newcastle fans should know what you get when you pay for a maverick.
Sheyi Ojo: £30. I hope Sheyi's doing all right!
Matt Le Tissier: £28. 384 five-star reviews out of 386, no outward signs of craziness.
Abel Xavier: £28. Seems like a genuinely nice fella, and his hair is still great.