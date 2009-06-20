« previous next »
Author Topic: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread  (Read 323863 times)

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3120 on: December 18, 2023, 08:49:03 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on December 18, 2023, 08:20:34 pm
What, you mean the guy who wrote the theme tune for Going for Gold also worked with Buggles?

Is that true or are you going to tell me next that Bob Holness also played sax on it?
Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3121 on: December 18, 2023, 09:04:09 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby sings down under on December 18, 2023, 08:49:03 pm
Is that true or are you going to tell me next that Bob Holness also played sax on it?
100% true
Quote
One of Zimmer's most durable works from his time in the United Kingdom was the theme song for the television game show Going for Gold, which he composed with Sandy McClelland in 1987. In an interview with the BBC, Zimmer said: "Going for Gold was a lot of fun. It's the sort of stuff you do when you don't have a career yet. God, I just felt so lucky because this thing paid my rent for the longest time."
Offline Boston Bosox

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3122 on: December 19, 2023, 07:27:44 am »
Did You Know
One of the flagpoles at Anfield is made from part of the mast of Isambard Kingdom Brunels Great Eastern, which was broken up at nearby Birkenhead Docks in 1889.
Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3123 on: December 19, 2023, 06:14:08 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on December 19, 2023, 07:27:44 am
Did You Know
One of the flagpoles at Anfield is made from part of the mast of Isambard Kingdom Brunels Great Eastern, which was broken up at nearby Birkenhead Docks in 1889.

Hence the name "Flagpole Corner" ;)
Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3124 on: December 19, 2023, 07:32:49 pm »
Fat Margaret's Hostel in beautiful Tallinn is not named after a jolly old slapper.

It faces the big fuck off cannon and turret that commands the harbour.


Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3125 on: December 19, 2023, 07:34:18 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on December 19, 2023, 06:14:08 pm
Hence the name "Flagpole Corner" ;)

In fairness thats called that because of the flagpolenot because of where it came from. Still a very interest fact.
Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3126 on: December 19, 2023, 09:06:57 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on December 19, 2023, 07:27:44 am
Did You Know
One of the flagpoles at Anfield is made from part of the mast of Isambard Kingdom Brunels Great Eastern, which was broken up at nearby Birkenhead Docks in 1889.

I was under the impression that it was broken up just off the shore in New Ferry.
Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3127 on: December 21, 2023, 05:21:23 pm »
St. Pancras was beheaded at 14.
Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3128 on: December 21, 2023, 05:30:50 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on December 21, 2023, 05:21:23 pm
St. Pancras was beheaded at 14.

Might explain why the tube is always late there
Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3129 on: December 22, 2023, 10:10:20 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on December 21, 2023, 05:21:23 pm
St. Pancras was beheaded at 14.
He must have made the King Cross
Offline Boston Bosox

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3130 on: December 25, 2023, 08:00:47 am »
12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS - OBSCURE LAWS

Salmon Act of 1986  it is illegal to handle a salmon under suspicious circumstances. Be careful with your fish platters over the Christmas break!

The Metropolitan Police Act of 1839 forbids people to shake their rugs out of the window before 8 am. Make sure you leave any rug shaking until after breakfast!

The Treason Felony Act of 1848 criminalised attempts to depose the monarch, placing a stamp of the monarchs head upside down in absolute defiance is a criminal offence. Watch out when posting your Christmas cards!

A 1313 statute is still in force forbidding entrance to the House of Parliament wearing a suit of  armour. Stick to the Father Christmas suit this year!

In York the law states that it is legal to shoot a Scotsman with a bow and arrow upon seeing one  Except on Sundays. Be careful out there!

The Library Offenses Act of 1898 makes it illegal to gamble in a library. Save the gambling for Vegas!

The Licensing Act of 1872 states that operating a cow, horse or steam engine whilst intoxicated carries either a prison sentence or fine. Drink (the Christmas Sherry) responsibly!

By the law from Edward II back in 1324 all sturgeons and whales should be offered to the reigning monarch. If you stumble across either of these on your Christmas walks, make sure you offer them to the royal family!

Section 12 of the Licensing Act 1872 states every person found drunk in any highway or other public place, whether building or not, or on any licensed premises could be penalised. You can get fined for getting drunk in a pub.

In Scotland if a stranger knocks on your door and asks to use your toilet, you are legally obliged to let them  according to an old Scottish law, hospitality must be shown to all guests even if they are uninvited. Tis the season to be welcoming!

UK Law states it is illegal to use your phone to pay at a drive-through while your car is still running. Be careful at the McDonalds drive-thru!

It is illegal to eat mince pies on Christmas Day! (Well, it was in 1644, as 25 December that year fell on a legally-mandated day of fasting). We hope everyone is enjoying feasting on mince pies this year!
Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3131 on: December 25, 2023, 12:00:00 pm »
Hate mince pie.
Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3132 on: December 31, 2023, 05:01:20 pm »
John Sebastian plays the harp intro on Sweet Virginia.

Got to scrape the shit right off your shoes.
Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3133 on: January 3, 2024, 03:54:11 pm »
Whenever Rommel's Afrika Corps attacked our positions, his tanks had brooms attached at the back to raise sand dust and make his forces look 3x larger.
Online JohnnoWhite

  • Deliverer of the -Q- de grace.
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3134 on: January 4, 2024, 04:50:41 am »
Rommel was a smart bar-steward and a great general. He was involved in the plot to see off Adolf and got nabbed and then got seen off himself unfortunately.
Offline Boston Bosox

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3135 on: January 4, 2024, 08:53:56 am »
Trivia Question: What was Walt Disney afraid of?
Answer: Mice


Trivia Question: Who is known as Gambrinus?
Answer: Someone who is full of beer
Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3136 on: January 4, 2024, 09:12:27 am »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on January  4, 2024, 04:50:41 am

My boyhood hero.

My stepfather, who served in N. Africa was not happy.
Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3137 on: January 5, 2024, 05:41:11 pm »
Gorra pair of Sketchers step-in trainers.

Reenforced heel.  Worra concept.

It's a game changer.
Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3138 on: January 5, 2024, 06:17:44 pm »
On D Day, platoons of the 101st Airborne shaved their heads as Mohawks.
Offline Boston Bosox

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3139 on: January 7, 2024, 08:46:15 pm »
Before the term bloopers was coined, out-takes were called boners.
Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3140 on: January 7, 2024, 09:10:00 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on January  7, 2024, 08:46:15 pm
Before the term bloopers was coined, out-takes were called boners.


Just searched for boners out-takes on Google. Thanks ever so much.
Offline rob1966

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3141 on: January 7, 2024, 09:28:41 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January  7, 2024, 09:10:00 pm
Just searched for boners out-takes on Google. Thanks ever so much.

:lmao
Offline bradders1011

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3142 on: January 7, 2024, 09:49:44 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January  7, 2024, 09:10:00 pm
Just searched for boners out-takes on Google. Thanks ever so much.

Denis Norden boners.
Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3143 on: January 7, 2024, 11:02:48 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on January  7, 2024, 09:49:44 pm
Denis Norden boners.
"You know you're getting old when a four-letter word for something pleasurable two people can do in bed together is R-E-A-D"
Online afc tukrish

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3144 on: January 7, 2024, 11:34:51 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January  7, 2024, 09:10:00 pm
Just searched for boners out-takes on Google. Thanks ever so much.

 ;D
Offline Boston Bosox

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3145 on: January 8, 2024, 09:55:00 pm »
The stage before frostbite is called frostnip.
Offline Only Me

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3146 on: January 9, 2024, 04:00:47 pm »
A study in 1993 showed that the maximum power a horse can produce is 18,000W.

This equates to around 24 horsepower.
Offline Boston Bosox

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3147 on: January 9, 2024, 07:27:54 pm »
All use by dates on packets of crisps in the UK run out on a Saturday.

The crisp giant gives the following answer: It's absolutely true! Our production week starts on a Sunday, with everything made that week having the same Best Before date. So when our recommended 12 week shelf life is up, the end date will therefore land on (you guessed it)  Saturday.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3148 on: January 9, 2024, 08:09:10 pm »
The Crisp Giant? Abou Diaby?
Offline bradders1011

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3149 on: January 12, 2024, 10:38:37 am »
Mike Myers originally wrote Wayne's World 2 to be a remake of Passport to Pimlico, but hadn't secured the rights.

"Who's the old lady?!

That's my old lady..."
Online Elzar

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3150 on: January 12, 2024, 08:06:15 pm »
Algiers in northern Algeria is closer to London than it is the southern most point of Algeria.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3151 on: Yesterday at 03:22:43 pm »
That A.1 sauce [originally A.1 steak sauce] was invented in England, & made in England [i'll have to give it a try if i see it in the shops], i always thought this was an American sauce, think it's as popular in the US as HP brown sauce is here.
Offline AndyInVA

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3152 on: Yesterday at 11:08:32 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on January  5, 2024, 06:17:44 pm
On D Day, platoons of the 101st Airborne shaved their heads as Mohawks.

There are pictures of this that are fairly well known. There are tons of pictures. Web search 'D day mohawk paratooper'.

One D Day I had not heard until a few weeks ago was that more experienced units were held back behind the first wave. Very raw and inexperienced units were selecetd for the first waves. The leaders didn't think that expereinced troops would go froward at the same speed as competely raw untested troops.

Excellent podcast. D Day in 90 minutes. Split into 10 chapters on podcast Point of the Spear with Robert Child

Offline Statto Red

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3153 on: Yesterday at 11:46:28 pm »
St John's Beacon [aka Radio City Tower] has a viewing gallery which is open to the public, must deffo pay a visit on a fine day.

https://stjohnsbeacon.co.uk/
Offline rob1966

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3154 on: Today at 08:33:47 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 11:46:28 pm
St John's Beacon [aka Radio City Tower] has a viewing gallery which is open to the public, must deffo pay a visit on a fine day.

https://stjohnsbeacon.co.uk/

Went up there in the 70's, its a great view, seem to remember the lift was dead fast

You likely don't know this then, but it had a posh restaurant up there in the 70's, the tables allowed a view out of the windows as you went around on a revolving floor, getting a 360 look out over Merseyside and the Wirral

Offline Boston Bosox

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3155 on: Today at 08:40:27 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 11:46:28 pm
St John's Beacon [aka Radio City Tower] has a viewing gallery which is open to the public, must deffo pay a visit on a fine day.

https://stjohnsbeacon.co.uk/



Been Up A Few Times  well worth a visit even on a snowy day like today you can see Anfield and the other place  ;D
Online Lad

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3156 on: Today at 12:03:22 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on December 21, 2023, 05:21:23 pm
St. Pancras was beheaded at 14.

Seems a tad harsh!
Online jambutty

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3157 on: Today at 12:12:43 pm »
Quote from: Lad on Today at 12:03:22 pm
Seems a tad harsh!

Probly a scal.
