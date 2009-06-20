« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 73 74 75 76 77 [78]   Go Down

Author Topic: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread  (Read 315774 times)

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,558
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3080 on: October 27, 2023, 12:27:44 pm »
Yeah I'd be in favour of not bothering with the clock changes.

Not every country does it. And the world has moved on a bit since it started. We have streetlights and car headlights...
Logged

Offline Chakan Stevens

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,758
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3081 on: October 27, 2023, 12:29:15 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on October 27, 2023, 12:27:44 pm
Yeah I'd be in favour of not bothering with the clock changes.

Not every country does it. And the world has moved on a bit since it started. We have streetlights and car headlights...

What gets me is that in the US, some states don't even do it. So you've got pockets of the US that are on daylight savings time and then some that aren't.

Congress was supposed to vote this year on abolishing it, but as usual they couldn't organize a piss up in a brewery, unless it's to get more money or strip women's rights.
Logged

Offline Terry's Chocolate Orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,114
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3082 on: October 27, 2023, 12:30:50 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on October 27, 2023, 12:29:15 pm
What gets me is that in the US, some states don't even do it. So you've got pockets of the US that are on daylight savings time and then some that aren't.

Congress was supposed to vote this year on abolishing it, but as usual they couldn't organize a piss up in a brewery, unless it's to get more money or strip women's rights.
Too busy defending their rights to own a gun.
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,057
  • Never Forget
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3083 on: October 27, 2023, 12:38:23 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on October 27, 2023, 12:29:15 pm
What gets me is that in the US, some states don't even do it. So you've got pockets of the US that are on daylight savings time and then some that aren't.

Congress was supposed to vote this year on abolishing it, but as usual they couldn't organize a piss up in a brewery, unless it's to get more money or strip women's rights.

It is really not that weird. There are states next to each other that have different time zones, like Indiana and Illinois, so people always have to double think where they are going and if they cross teh state line as to what the time will be there.

But doing a quick google shows it is the same as Spain/Portugal, Poland/Ukraine, East of the Bosphorous/West of the Bosphorous in Turkey

The last is pretty interesting. Ive been over that crossing and got a train on the other side. I don't remember a time difference but suppose there must hae been
Logged

Offline Chakan Stevens

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,758
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3084 on: October 27, 2023, 12:40:43 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on October 27, 2023, 12:38:23 pm
It is really not that weird. There are states next to each other that have different time zones, like Indiana and Illinois, so people always have to double think where they are going and if they cross teh state line as to what the time will be there.

But doing a quick google shows it is the same as Spain/Portugal, Poland/Ukraine, East of the Bosphorous/West of the Bosphorous in Turkey

The last is pretty interesting. Ive been over that crossing and got a train on the other side. I don't remember a time difference but suppose there must hae been

There's places in Arizona that don't do it and other places in Arizona that do it. It's fucking weird. It's not a different state.

As I said before it's a fucking useless system and they should just get rid of it permanently.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,558
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3085 on: November 4, 2023, 04:45:03 pm »
procrastination ≃ depression

(a very personal one, I am diagnosed with depression so it's true for me, but a real one to be aware of)
Logged

Offline Party Phil

  • Boring Cunt that flies Air Bizarre
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,422
  • Big in Japan
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3086 on: November 6, 2023, 02:31:39 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on October 27, 2023, 12:38:23 pm
It is really not that weird. There are states next to each other that have different time zones, like Indiana and Illinois, so people always have to double think where they are going and if they cross teh state line as to what the time will be there.

But doing a quick google shows it is the same as Spain/Portugal, Poland/Ukraine, East of the Bosphorous/West of the Bosphorous in Turkey

The last is pretty interesting. Ive been over that crossing and got a train on the other side. I don't remember a time difference but suppose there must hae been

Time is a meaningless construct. If we are going to start getting rid of daylight savings and fixing time zones (like Spain being out of sync with the rest of Europe, thanks to Franco) we may as well go straight to decimal time and a universal time zone.
Logged
Quote from: The Paddinator on June  2, 2008, 07:16:34 am
If you're lying, I'll chop your head off.

Offline Bing Crosby sings down under

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,062
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3087 on: November 6, 2023, 02:34:43 pm »
Quote from: peelyon on October 26, 2023, 05:19:55 pm
Don't laugh - but read today that the clocks changing aren't every 6 months - its 5 and 7 - never bothered to count before!

I told my family this like it was some amazing revelation and eggy couldnt have been less interested. Its not you, its them.
Logged

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,374
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3088 on: November 6, 2023, 04:16:38 pm »
Quote from: Party Phil on November  6, 2023, 02:31:39 pm
Time is a meaningless construct. If we are going to start getting rid of daylight savings and fixing time zones (like Spain being out of sync with the rest of Europe, thanks to Franco) we may as well go straight to decimal time and a universal time zone.

Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,349
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3089 on: November 7, 2023, 05:33:09 am »
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,304
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3090 on: November 20, 2023, 02:23:24 pm »
Logged
Expect nothing.

Offline Daniel has a cabbage butty for chrimbo dinner

  • Roughage
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,821
  • Pass and move, keep it simple = 19 & 6
    • www.redandwhitekop.com
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3091 on: November 23, 2023, 08:19:49 pm »
Gerald Ford turned down the Detroit Lions and Green Bay packers to instead go to law school
Logged
YNWA

Offline who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,798
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3092 on: November 23, 2023, 08:26:10 pm »
Quote from: Daniel Cabbaggio on November 23, 2023, 08:19:49 pm
Gerald Ford turned down the Detroit Lions and Green Bay packers to instead go to law school

Back in the day, the decision made sound fiscal sense; pro footballers all had second off-season jobs and were kind of looked down on as roughnecks
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,322
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3093 on: November 24, 2023, 01:17:12 am »
The Olympics used to give out medals for competitive art...
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,765
  • Truthiness
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3094 on: November 24, 2023, 09:22:52 am »
Quote from: Only Me on November 24, 2023, 01:17:12 am
The Olympics used to give out medals for competitive art...
Jack B Yeats (the poet William's brother) won independent Ireland's first ever Olympic medal, a silver in Paris 1924 for this painting, the Liffey Swim

Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 543
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3095 on: November 27, 2023, 03:12:43 pm »
Australia is wider than the moon

The moon is 3,400 kilometers (2,113 miles) in diameter, while Australias diameter from east to west is almost 4,000 km (2,485 miles).
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Elzarneezer Scrooge

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,723
  • Bam!
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3096 on: November 27, 2023, 03:56:51 pm »
Fairly niche this, but the trumpeteer in England's Barmy Army, Simon Finch, also played trumpet on Kanye West's "All of the lights" single in 2010.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,057
  • Never Forget
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3097 on: November 28, 2023, 05:32:29 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on November 27, 2023, 03:56:51 pm
Fairly niche this, but the trumpeteer in England's Barmy Army, Simon Finch, also played trumpet on Kanye West's "All of the lights" single in 2010.

Gold star. excellent pub quiz question.
Logged

Offline Daniel has a cabbage butty for chrimbo dinner

  • Roughage
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,821
  • Pass and move, keep it simple = 19 & 6
    • www.redandwhitekop.com
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3098 on: November 29, 2023, 09:47:33 am »
Seattle used to be called : New York
Logged
YNWA

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,374
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3099 on: December 2, 2023, 12:24:10 am »
I'm a man and so have never had cause to use one, but I only discovered what wings on panty liners were for this week. I always just thought they provided extra reliable width, like Maxi (pad) Rodriguez.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,787
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3100 on: December 2, 2023, 04:01:05 pm »
The NYPD don't actually have a choir, so the cops in the Pogues video were the NYPD band. They were supposed to be mouthing the words to Galway Bay, the director just said "sing an irish song". There wasn't a song they all knew, so the bagpipe player Kevin McCarthy said "lets sing Mickey Mouse, we all know that", so one the video they're singing "M - I - C - K - E - Y - M - O - U - S - E, Mickey Mouse, Mickey Mouse," ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,304
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3101 on: December 4, 2023, 08:01:33 am »
« Last Edit: December 4, 2023, 08:11:18 am by jambutty »
Logged
Expect nothing.

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,884
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3102 on: December 9, 2023, 06:44:03 am »
In the book Around the World in Eighty Days, Phileas Fogg goes around the world in 79 days.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Elzarneezer Scrooge

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,723
  • Bam!
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3103 on: December 10, 2023, 11:12:35 am »
Rick Stein has featured on every single episode of Saturday Kitchen, either live or from the archives
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,609
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3104 on: December 10, 2023, 11:17:19 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on December  9, 2023, 06:44:03 am
In the book Around the World in Eighty Days, Phileas Fogg goes around the world in 79 days.

So if hed circumnavigated towards the West hed have taken 81 days?
Logged

Online Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,902
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3105 on: December 10, 2023, 08:18:40 pm »
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on December 10, 2023, 11:17:19 am
So if hed circumnavigated towards the West hed have taken 81 days?
Yeah, hed have thought that hed made it in time and then hed have realised he was a day late.

Wouldnt have been quite the same ending somehow though!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Nitramdorf

  • No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,936
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3106 on: December 11, 2023, 10:35:55 am »
Arthur Conan Doyle used to play in goal for Portsmouth under the name A.C. Smith. Lucy Worsley told me that last night.
Logged

Offline Bing Crosby sings down under

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,062
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3107 on: December 11, 2023, 11:03:08 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on December 11, 2023, 10:35:55 am
Arthur Conan Doyle used to play in goal for Portsmouth under the name A.C. Smith. Lucy Worsley told me that last night.

Must have been during the Harry Redknapp era.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,067
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3108 on: December 11, 2023, 11:07:46 am »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on December  2, 2023, 04:01:05 pm
The NYPD don't actually have a choir, so the cops in the Pogues video were the NYPD band. They were supposed to be mouthing the words to Galway Bay, the director just said "sing an irish song". There wasn't a song they all knew, so the bagpipe player Kevin McCarthy said "lets sing Mickey Mouse, we all know that", so one the video they're singing "M - I - C - K - E - Y - M - O - U - S - E, Mickey Mouse, Mickey Mouse," ;D

In the actual song I assumed the boys from NYPD choir were the boys in the drunk tank, but the video director took it literally to mean cops.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,702
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3109 on: December 11, 2023, 11:17:49 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on December 11, 2023, 11:07:46 am
In the actual song I assumed the boys from NYPD choir were the boys in the drunk tank, 

I never actually considered that.   I thought the song meant the NYPD choir was just singing outside and he could hear them.

Quote from: Nitramdorf on December 11, 2023, 10:35:55 am
Arthur Conan Doyle used to play in goal for Portsmouth under the name A.C. Smith. Lucy Worsley told me that last night.

Watched this myself, was good.

On a side note, I would marry Lucy tomorrow.  (if she'd have me)
Logged

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,374
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3110 on: Today at 01:10:26 pm »
Tear ducts take tears away from the eye into the nasal cavity. Until yesterday I thought they were where tears came from.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,304
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3111 on: Today at 01:43:49 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 01:10:26 pm
Tear ducts take tears away from the eye into the nasal cavity. Until yesterday I thought they were where tears came from.

As did we all, I'd bet.
Logged
Expect nothing.

Online Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,902
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3112 on: Today at 09:57:52 pm »
Lachrymal glands, thats where they come from
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,374
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3113 on: Today at 11:05:41 pm »
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Today at 09:57:52 pm
Lachrymal glands, thats where they come from

Where's that? Sounds Scottish.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,872
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3114 on: Today at 11:43:34 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 11:05:41 pm
Where's that? Sounds Scottish.

Just North of Billy Connollys G-spot.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
Pages: 1 ... 73 74 75 76 77 [78]   Go Up
« previous next »
 