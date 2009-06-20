Edge hill is older than Lime Street - Edge Hill first opened in 1830, and the line was extended to Lime Street in 1836



Reading up on it, apparently it isn't the same station - the 1830 one was closed and a new one was built to line up with Lime Street.It looks like technically the oldest still-active station is Broad Green.I say technically as it looks like there are still a handful of active stations dating from the opening of the Liverpool-Manchester Railway on 15th Sept 1830.If you measure "active" from when a train was first there, Broad Green would be the oldest by a matter of minutes, as the train ran from Liverpool to Manchester. Although I guess there is a bit of a Trigger's Broom situation, as although it's still on the same site, I don't think anything of the original remains.