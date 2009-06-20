« previous next »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on August 31, 2023, 12:58:51 pm
Wouldn't Lime Street be the oldest considering a train left there to pass through Edge Hill?

Edge hill is older than Lime Street - Edge Hill first opened in 1830, and the line was extended to Lime Street in 1836
Edge hill is older than Lime Street - Edge Hill first opened in 1830, and the line was extended to Lime Street in 1836

Reading up on it, apparently it isn't the same station - the 1830 one was closed and a new one was built to line up with Lime Street.


It looks like technically the oldest still-active station is Broad Green.
I say technically as it looks like there are still a handful of active stations dating from the opening of the Liverpool-Manchester Railway on 15th Sept 1830.
If you measure "active" from when a train was first there, Broad Green would be the oldest by a matter of minutes, as the train ran from Liverpool to Manchester. Although I guess there is a bit of a Trigger's Broom situation, as although it's still on the same site, I don't think anything of the original remains.
 
Reading up on it, apparently it isn't the same station - the 1830 one was closed and a new one was built to line up with Lime Street.


It looks like technically the oldest still-active station is Broad Green.
I say technically as it looks like there are still a handful of active stations dating from the opening of the Liverpool-Manchester Railway on 15th Sept 1830.
If you measure "active" from when a train was first there, Broad Green would be the oldest by a matter of minutes, as the train ran from Liverpool to Manchester. Although I guess there is a bit of a Trigger's Broom situation, as although it's still on the same site, I don't think anything of the original remains.
 

Are they roughly in the same place, if so then it would still count? Kirkby station for example was one side of the bridge when I was a kid and then they built the new modern station in the mid 70's on the other side, about 100yds between them
Same station according to this:

https://liverpool.access.preservica.com/uncategorized/IO_90cfae83-117f-4590-9515-8acc10047bd6/

Preserve a vicar?   Ooooooer Missus.
Same station according to this:

https://liverpool.access.preservica.com/uncategorized/IO_90cfae83-117f-4590-9515-8acc10047bd6/

Preserve a vicar?   Ooooooer Missus.

Sound that.
Post it in the Liverpool photo thread.
The space between a woman's vagina and anus is called the perineum, otherwise known as a chin rest.

Ive also heard chode, and taint. As in taint the arse, taint the *****.
It's Gent in Dutch. And if we're being pedantic it's Gaunt in English. Shakespeare's John of Gaunt, the real life son of Edward III and father of Henry IV, was named after the place.
Quote from: RJH on August 31, 2023, 01:44:21 pm
Reading up on it, apparently it isn't the same station - the 1830 one was closed and a new one was built to line up with Lime Street.


It looks like technically the oldest still-active station is Broad Green.
I say technically as it looks like there are still a handful of active stations dating from the opening of the Liverpool-Manchester Railway on 15th Sept 1830.
If you measure "active" from when a train was first there, Broad Green would be the oldest by a matter of minutes, as the train ran from Liverpool to Manchester. Although I guess there is a bit of a Trigger's Broom situation, as although it's still on the same site, I don't think anything of the original remains.


The station building at Earlestown dates back to 1835 - it used to be the waiting room, but has been closed to the public for as long as I've known it (I lived in Newton 94-04)

Begs the question - what is the oldest surviving railways station main building still in use?


A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"
