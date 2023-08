ive been led to believe thats where the expression"dead ringer " comes from.



Dead ringer is an idiom in English. It means "an exact duplicate" or "100% duplicate", and derives from 19th-century horse-racing slang for a horse presented "under a false name and pedigree"; "ringer" was a late nineteenth-century term for a duplicate, usually with implications of dishonesty, and "dead" in this case means "precise", as in "dead centre".[1] [2]The term is sometimes said to derive, like "saved by the bell", from a custom of providing a cord in coffins for someone who has been buried alive to ring a bell to call for help, but this appears to be a folk etymology.[1][2]From Wiki.When we played footie in the park, opposing teams would sometimes bring on a "ringer" - someone obviously either professional or semi-professional. It doesn't really make sense to link it to coffins...