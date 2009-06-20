« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Down

Author Topic: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread  (Read 285311 times)

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,312
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2920 on: April 26, 2023, 09:51:03 pm »
The seeds outside a strawberry are ackchewally ovaries.

Cut it in half longways and it looks like an O'Keefe.

Sexy fruit.
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline JohnnoWhite

  • Deliverer of the -Q- de grace.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,885
  • Thought I was wrong once - but I was mistaken.
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2921 on: April 28, 2023, 05:01:39 am »
Logged
There is nothing wrong with striving to win, so long as you don't set the prize above the game. There can be no dishonour in defeat nor any conceit in victory. What matters above all is that the team plays in the right spirit, with skill, courage, fair play,no favour and the result accepted without bitterness. Sir Matt Busby CBE KCSG 1909-1994

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,140
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2922 on: April 28, 2023, 08:21:05 am »
That's fascinating liver. Nice one.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,522
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2923 on: April 28, 2023, 09:09:50 am »
"Rocking All Over The World" which is a Quo anthem, is actually a cover version. John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival wrote and performed it before Quo.

Always thought that was a Quo song.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,377
  • Truthiness
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2924 on: April 28, 2023, 09:22:21 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 28, 2023, 09:09:50 am
"Rocking All Over The World" which is a Quo anthem, is actually a cover version. John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival wrote and performed it before Quo.

Always thought that was a Quo song.
You listened to Popmaster yesterday too. Because that was the same thought that I had.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,522
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2925 on: April 28, 2023, 09:35:36 am »
Quote from: Ray K on April 28, 2023, 09:22:21 am
You listened to Popmaster yesterday too. Because that was the same thought that I had.

Rumbled ;D

Did they claim Madonnas Crazy for you was written by Lennon? I was only half listening.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,377
  • Truthiness
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2926 on: April 28, 2023, 10:00:22 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 28, 2023, 09:35:36 am
Rumbled ;D

Did they claim Madonnas Crazy for you was written by Lennon? I was only half listening.
A couple fellas called John something or other I thought.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,522
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2927 on: April 28, 2023, 10:25:12 am »
Quote from: Ray K on April 28, 2023, 10:00:22 am
A couple fellas called John something or other I thought.

Me and the missus both thought he said Lennon. Google says John Bettis and Jon Lind. Must be his Scottish accent
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,522
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2928 on: April 28, 2023, 11:23:15 am »
Peter Jackson based an Orc on Weinstein

The Orc is on the left

Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,044
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2929 on: April 28, 2023, 11:42:51 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 28, 2023, 09:09:50 am
"Rocking All Over The World" which is a Quo anthem, is actually a cover version. John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival wrote and performed it before Quo.

Always thought that was a Quo song.
Speaking of Creedence Clearwater Revival I like recording Buskers when I am out and about on my travels.

Last Thursday I was in Edinburgh and recorded this guy.

Sorry I forget how to put the video in here so here's the link  https://youtu.be/jPG36_ZMI98
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,787
  • Never Forget
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2930 on: April 28, 2023, 04:15:56 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on April 28, 2023, 11:42:51 am
Speaking of Creedence Clearwater Revival I like recording Buskers when I am out and about on my travels.

Last Thursday I was in Edinburgh and recorded this guy.

Sorry I forget how to put the video in here so here's the link  https://youtu.be/jPG36_ZMI98

Look at you having adverts on your Youtube page
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,787
  • Never Forget
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2931 on: April 28, 2023, 04:28:06 pm »
Snoring and how it works. Didn't know anything about it until a couple of years ago.

I never understood it until a while back. I almost had an operation with a shyster surgeon who said my snoring was contributed by my deviated septum. Turns out your nose has little to nothing to do with snoring.

I had snored for years and it was starting to become a real issue as I wasn't getting any good sleep and woke up exhausted every day. This is a classic sign of sleep apnea. Snoring means you don't get into a deep REM sleep at all and your sleep pattern is repeated light sleep and not the energizing deep sleep.

Snoring is caused way back in your throat and nothing to do with your nose at all. Your airway starts to collapse and then vibrates causing the snore sound.

The sleep apnea machine you hear about puts a mask over your nose and and mouth and then delivers a continuous positive air pressure into your lungs and airway which means your airway does not collapse. You can still breathe in and out as normal, you just have a pressure into your lungs that you soon get used to. I've used a sleep apnea machine now for about two years and it has been a life changer. I've had a heavy cold and cough for about three weeks and have not been able to use the sleep machine. Used it last night and immediately got 6 hours deep sleep and feel like a new person altogether. I have so much energy and positive attitude about the world. Total life changing decision.

https://www.sleepfoundation.org/snoring

Logged

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,044
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2932 on: April 28, 2023, 06:15:12 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on April 28, 2023, 04:15:56 pm
Look at you having adverts on your Youtube page
What adverts Andy?  I don't see any. I do use an Ad Blocker though  :D

PS, my channel isn't monetised, any adverts shown by Google (I think I'm right thinking Google own YouTube) have nothing to do with me. I hate adverts myself, all adverts, I can't stand them.
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,787
  • Never Forget
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2933 on: April 28, 2023, 07:39:04 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on April 28, 2023, 06:15:12 pm
What adverts Andy?  I don't see any. I do use an Ad Blocker though  :D

PS, my channel isn't monetised, any adverts shown by Google (I think I'm right thinking Google own YouTube) have nothing to do with me. I hate adverts myself, all adverts, I can't stand them.

I clicked the link to your Edinburgh busker and some ad for AirBnb or such came up.

I just assumed that you were able to get money from your channel and wish you well with it.

It was probably youtube putting an ad up based on my google choices.
« Last Edit: April 28, 2023, 07:42:44 pm by AndyInVA »
Logged

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,044
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2934 on: April 28, 2023, 09:17:35 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on April 28, 2023, 07:39:04 pm
I clicked the link to your Edinburgh busker and some ad for AirBnb or such came up.

I just assumed that you were able to get money from your channel and wish you well with it.

It was probably youtube putting an ad up based on my google choices.
To be able to earn anything from YouTube Andy there's 2 requirements, 1st of all you need at least 1,000 subscribers and I'm currently on 3,114 so I've passed that one and 2nd your video's need to have been watched at least 4,000 hours and I'm currently on 2,124 hours so it's probably going to take flippin ages to get there, if I ever do  :D
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,964
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2935 on: April 29, 2023, 08:57:19 pm »
national geographic

Quote
The tropical fungus Ophiocordyceps infects ants central nervous systems. Once it has been in an insects body for nine days, it has complete control over the hosts movements. According to National Geographic, it forces the ant to climb trees, then convulse and fall into the cool, moist soil below, where fungi thrive. Once there, the fungus waits until exactly solar noon to force the ant to bite a leaf and wait for death.

poor ant with the fungus growing out of its body

Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,872
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2936 on: May 2, 2023, 12:51:33 pm »
The 'Im not a robot' checkbox is called a CAPTCHA is an acronym for 'Completely Automated Public Turing Test to Tell Computers and Humans Apart'
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,890
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2937 on: May 2, 2023, 12:59:22 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on May  2, 2023, 12:51:33 pm
The 'Im not a robot' checkbox is called a CAPTCHA is an acronym for 'Completely Automated Public Turing Test to Tell Computers and Humans Apart'

That's a great little bit of info, had no idea.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,359
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2938 on: May 3, 2023, 01:16:57 pm »
Shouldn't it be CAPTTTCHA then?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,890
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2939 on: May 3, 2023, 02:19:04 pm »
But then it wouldn't sound as captchy.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,787
  • Never Forget
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2940 on: Today at 04:26:08 am »
The coronation anthem I heard on Saturday and on numerous films is called

Zadok The Priest

Which I find quite the most ludicrous song title
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,964
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2941 on: Today at 09:03:50 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 04:26:08 am
The coronation anthem I heard on Saturday and on numerous films is called

Zadok The Priest

Which I find quite the most ludicrous song title

wikipedia has the context

Quote
The lyrics of the piece are biblical, being a distillation of 1 Kings 1:34-45:

    Zadok the priest and Nathan the prophet anointed Solomon king.
    And all the people rejoiced and said:
    God save the King! Long live the King! God save the King!
    May the King live for ever. Amen. Hallelujah.

While the lyrics of "God Save the King" are based on the same scripture passage from which "Zadok the Priest" originated, the lyrics of "Zadok the Priest" do not change based on the sex of the sovereign. Because it is a hymn and pulled directly from scripture, and because the king in question is Solomon, it remains "king" even if the monarch is female.
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,052
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2942 on: Today at 09:35:40 am »
Here comes the high and mighty, powerful and gracious ZADOK the priest.....................and umm....................and Nathan
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,377
  • Truthiness
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2943 on: Today at 10:53:49 am »
To be fair to Handel, Zadok is a fucking banger. I'd say it was a real floor filler of palaces in the 1770s.

https://twitter.com/archiehench/status/1202586335829250049?s=20
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,647
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2944 on: Today at 11:00:05 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:53:49 am
To be fair to Handel, Zadok is a fucking banger. I'd say it was a real floor filler of palaces in the 1770s.

https://twitter.com/archiehench/status/1202586335829250049?s=20

Pass us an Amstel Louis XVI lad.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,816
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2945 on: Today at 11:10:47 am »
Napoleon left money in his will to the would-be assassin of the Duke of Wellington
Wellington boned two of Napoleon's mistresses. One allegedly said 'it is the Duke that is stronger in bed'

Hey it's as close as I can get to the establishment on a coronation weekend
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Up
« previous next »
 