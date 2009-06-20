https://en.wiktionary.org/wiki/shitbull
"Rocking All Over The World" which is a Quo anthem, is actually a cover version. John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival wrote and performed it before Quo.Always thought that was a Quo song.
You listened to Popmaster yesterday too. Because that was the same thought that I had.
Rumbled Did they claim Madonnas Crazy for you was written by Lennon? I was only half listening.
A couple fellas called John something or other I thought.
Page created in 0.028 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.62]