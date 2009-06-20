« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Down

Author Topic: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread  (Read 284364 times)

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,307
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2920 on: April 26, 2023, 09:51:03 pm »
The seeds outside a strawberry are ackchewally ovaries.

Cut it in half longways and it looks like an O'Keefe.

Sexy fruit.
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline JohnnoWhite

  • Deliverer of the -Q- de grace.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,882
  • Thought I was wrong once - but I was mistaken.
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2921 on: Today at 05:01:39 am »
Logged
There is nothing wrong with striving to win, so long as you don't set the prize above the game. There can be no dishonour in defeat nor any conceit in victory. What matters above all is that the team plays in the right spirit, with skill, courage, fair play,no favour and the result accepted without bitterness. Sir Matt Busby CBE KCSG 1909-1994

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,065
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2922 on: Today at 08:21:05 am »
That's fascinating liver. Nice one.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,149
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2923 on: Today at 09:09:50 am »
"Rocking All Over The World" which is a Quo anthem, is actually a cover version. John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival wrote and performed it before Quo.

Always thought that was a Quo song.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,324
  • Truthiness
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2924 on: Today at 09:22:21 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:09:50 am
"Rocking All Over The World" which is a Quo anthem, is actually a cover version. John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival wrote and performed it before Quo.

Always thought that was a Quo song.
You listened to Popmaster yesterday too. Because that was the same thought that I had.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,149
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2925 on: Today at 09:35:36 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:22:21 am
You listened to Popmaster yesterday too. Because that was the same thought that I had.

Rumbled ;D

Did they claim Madonnas Crazy for you was written by Lennon? I was only half listening.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,324
  • Truthiness
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2926 on: Today at 10:00:22 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:35:36 am
Rumbled ;D

Did they claim Madonnas Crazy for you was written by Lennon? I was only half listening.
A couple fellas called John something or other I thought.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,149
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2927 on: Today at 10:25:12 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:00:22 am
A couple fellas called John something or other I thought.

Me and the missus both thought he said Lennon. Google says John Bettis and Jon Lind. Must be his Scottish accent
Logged
Fuck the Tories
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Up
« previous next »
 