Author Topic: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread  (Read 281091 times)

Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2880 on: December 9, 2022, 02:47:28 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December  9, 2022, 02:39:19 pm
Any idea why? Never heard that expression before.

Never heard it before today either. Some Argentine scored direct from a corner against Uruguay when they were Olympic champions back in the 20s.

https://olympics.com/en/news/what-is-an-olympic-goal

Quote
The Olympic goal is a rarity in football and, as such, whenever one is scored it occupies a special place in the hearts of the fans who witnessed it.

While scoring a goal from a corner set piece is a very common occurrence, scoring one directly from a corner is far less frequent.

As you can probably guess from the name, the term Olympic goal has a direct relationship with the Olympic Games.

In order to find out about the origins of the Olympic goal you need to head back to Paris 1924, the last Olympics to have taken place in the French capital. During those Games, which doubled as a World Cup, Uruguay were crowned Olympic champions in the mens football tournament.

Just a month after their victory they lined up against Argentina in a double header of friendlies. The second match, which took place in Buenos Aires, is the one that changed the history of football.

In the 15th minute, Argentinas Cesáreo Onzari took a corner kick that flew directly into the Uruguayan net without anyone else touching it. It was the first goal of its type to be recorded in history.

At the time, the goal was named 'Onzari's goal against the Olympians', but eventually, this name was shortened to just 'Olympic goal'.

As a tribute, or ironically, that rare thing was called the Olympic goal. And it still maintains that name on the few occasions it happens. Onzari spent the rest of his life swearing that the Olympic goal had been on purpose and, while many years have passed, the mistrust continues: every time a corner kick hits the net with nobody touching it the public celebrates with an ovation - but they dont believe it, the famous author Eduardo Galeano wrote in his book 'Soccer in Sun and Shadow' in 1995.

Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline rob1966

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2881 on: December 9, 2022, 02:54:50 pm »
Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on December  9, 2022, 02:47:28 pm
Never heard it before today either. Some Argentine scored direct from a corner against Uruguay when they were Olympic champions back in the 20s.

https://olympics.com/en/news/what-is-an-olympic-goal



Cheers.

Fucking hell, Burnley have scored an Olympic Goal at Anfield :no
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2882 on: December 9, 2022, 03:11:39 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December  9, 2022, 02:39:19 pm
Any idea why? Never heard that expression before.

The first recoding of such goal was by Argentine Cesareo Onzari against Uruguay, who were the current Olympic Champions.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2883 on: December 23, 2022, 12:21:11 pm »
Jules Verne's "Mysterious Island" and Robert Lewis Stevensons "Treasure Island" were actually based on the locations of Birkenhead and the Wirral (Although in the book, were portrayed as somewhere somewhat more exotic :) )
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2884 on: January 14, 2023, 02:33:04 am »
Sideburns were originally called burnsides. Named after Ambrose Burnside a Union General and Governor of Rhode Island.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2885 on: January 14, 2023, 12:54:33 pm »
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2886 on: January 14, 2023, 12:54:53 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on January 14, 2023, 02:33:04 am
Sideburns were originally called burnsides. Named after Ambrose Burnside a Union General and Governor of Rhode Island.

Sounds like shitbull to me.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2887 on: January 14, 2023, 03:15:50 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 14, 2023, 12:54:53 pm
Sounds like shitbull to me.
Quote
Ambrose E. Burnside and His Sideburns
Ambrose E. Burnside (1824-1881) is remembered in American history as a noteworthy Northern general during the American Civil War. In the annals of American popular culture, he is known as the originator of sideburns, a distinctive form of facial hair whiskers running down each side of a mans face. The Barnes Publishing Company Photographic Archives, a collection in the Booth Family Center for Special Collections, contains two photographs of Ambrose E. Burnside late in life depicting his muttonchop hair style.

https://library.georgetown.edu/special-collections/manuscripts/ambrose-e-burnside-and-his-sideburns
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2888 on: January 14, 2023, 03:45:23 pm »
Offline rob1966

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2889 on: January 14, 2023, 04:02:35 pm »
Courtney Love (singer for Hole, Cobains wife) was a friend of Julian Cope when she was younger and lived in Liverpool for 2 years.
Offline gazzam1963

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2890 on: January 15, 2023, 10:01:21 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 14, 2023, 04:02:35 pm
Courtney Love (singer for Hole, Cobains wife) was a friend of Julian Cope when she was younger and lived in Liverpool for 2 years.

In a bed sit off smithdown road if Im not mistaken Rob , there are a good few pics knocking around
Offline rob1966

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2891 on: January 15, 2023, 10:30:50 am »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on January 15, 2023, 10:01:21 am
In a bed sit off smithdown road if Im not mistaken Rob , there are a good few pics knocking around

Liverpool does attract the odd ones doesn't it ;D

I'd never heard that before, as I'd never paid any atention to her. I was listening to various stuff on YouTube and Malibu came on and then Later with Jools and that's where I first heard she knew Julian Cope. It was another with Johnathon Ross where she said she'd lived in Liverpool for 2 years.
Offline afc turkish

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2892 on: January 15, 2023, 12:55:28 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 15, 2023, 10:30:50 am

I'd never heard that before, as I'd never paid any atention to her.

her name is might-have-been
her name is never was
her name's forgotten
Offline rob1966

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2893 on: January 15, 2023, 02:05:00 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on January 15, 2023, 12:55:28 pm
her name is might-have-been
her name is never was
her name's forgotten

:wellin
Offline liverbloke

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2894 on: January 19, 2023, 01:14:17 pm »
in 1919 in boston, massachusetts there was a treacle (molasses) flood that killed 21 people - as well as many animals - and injured 150 others

Quote
Molasses, waist deep, covered the street and swirled and bubbled about the wreckage [...] Here and there struggled a formwhether it was animal or human being was impossible to tell. Only an upheaval, a thrashing about in the sticky mass, showed where any life was [...] Horses died like so many flies on sticky fly-paper. The more they struggled, the deeper in the mess they were ensnared. Human beingsmen and womensuffered likewise.

Offline liverbloke

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2895 on: January 26, 2023, 09:01:20 am »
anyone into the clash will be familiar with this image from the album 'super black market clash'



it is created from a photo of don letts (dj musician videographer producer and co-founder of big audio dynamite etc)





letts has admitted that it was him seemingly facing that threatening police line but all is not what it seems - he was actually getting out of the way of a crowd of angry protestors just behind him and not confronting the police at all  ;D

he's still cool though

Offline Alan_X

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2896 on: January 26, 2023, 09:30:43 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on August 22, 2022, 04:52:54 pm
The lead singer of Matthews Southern Comfort is a bloke.

Have heard the track Woodstock on and off for 50 years or so and could have sworn it was a woman.
Saw the video on that Now 70s channel yesterday.

Sublime version of the Joni Mitchell song. I never thought it was a woman though.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qIHfuihoz70
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2897 on: January 26, 2023, 09:43:05 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on January 26, 2023, 09:01:20 am

he's still cool though

I spent a good hour at least (could have been longer) chatting with him in one of the Glastonbury backstage bars a few years ago.
Offline Alan_X

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2898 on: January 26, 2023, 09:43:52 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on September 22, 2022, 05:03:58 pm
if you stretch out your arms and measure that length from fingertip to fingertip then that is usually equal to your height

The fathom is the distance between your fingertips stretched out. To measure the depth below water you would drop a string with a plumb bob* until it hit the bottom then pull it up by lifting one arm, reaching down with your arm at full extent and lifting the rope. repeat again and the number of outstretched arm pulls is the number of fathoms below the boat. Eventually it was standardised as 6 feet.

*A plumb bob is named after the latin for lead 'plumbum' which is also the derivation for plumbing (pipes were made of lead).

And the nautical measure of speed is the log. A piece of wood (the log) was tied to a piece of rope with a series of knots. The 'log' was thrown over the side and allowed to pass though the sailor's hand. The number of knots was counted against an hour glass to give a speed. It's also the derivation of the ship's navigational record - the Ship's Log.
Offline liverbloke

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2899 on: January 26, 2023, 09:57:55 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on January 26, 2023, 09:43:52 am
The fathom is the distance between your fingertips stretched out. To measure the depth below water you would drop a string with a plumb bob* until it hit the bottom then pull it up by lifting one arm, reaching down with your arm at full extent and lifting the rope. repeat again and the number of outstretched arm pulls is the number of fathoms below the boat. Eventually it was standardised as 6 feet.

*A plumb bob is named after the latin for lead 'plumbum' which is also the derivation for plumbing (pipes were made of lead).

And the nautical measure of speed is the log. A piece of wood (the log) was tied to a piece of rope with a series of knots. The 'log' was thrown over the side and allowed to pass though the sailor's hand. The number of knots was counted against an hour glass to give a speed. It's also the derivation of the ship's navigational record - the Ship's Log.

didn't know that about the fathom

and did you mean to write 'And the nautical measure of speed is the knot' (not the log)  :wave
Online Ray K

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2900 on: January 26, 2023, 12:45:26 pm »
Actor Albert Brooks  - Broadcast News, Hank Scorpio in the Simpsons - is the brother of the late comic actor Bob Einstein ('Super Dave' Osborne, who was in Arrested Development and Curb Your Enthusiasm).



Yes, Einstein is their actual family name. So Albert Brooks's real name is Albert Einstein.

Online tubby

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2901 on: February 16, 2023, 04:32:46 pm »
"O'clock" means "of the clock".  Makes sense, but it's one of those things I've never given any real thought to my entire life.
Offline rob1966

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2902 on: February 22, 2023, 07:22:50 pm »
Anyone who has done CPR training will be very familiar with Resusci Annie, but did you know the origins of the doll are a dead French teenager?



"Every year we have to carry out mandatory CPR training which utilizes these mannequins," Dr. Stephanie Loke, co-author of the feature and a dental trainee at Liverpool University Dental Hospital, in Liverpool, U.K., told Live Science in an email. She and her co-author Dr. Sarah McKernon, also of the university's School of Dentistry, "simply wondered who the face was!" she added.

The story of Resusci Annie begins more than a century ago, when the dead body of a girl who looked about 16 was pulled from the Seine, the authors wrote. Because her body showed no signs of violence, some people speculated that she had drowned herself intentionally. The body was put on public display in a mortuary in hopes that someone could identify the deceased  a common practice at the time  but nobody identified the teen. She became known as "L'Inconnue de la Seine (the Unknown Woman of the Seine)."

Though anonymous, she was by no means forgotten. The pathologist who performed her autopsy was so taken with her serene expression that he had a model maker create a plaster "death mask" of her face. The mask was replicated and sold. In fact, the Lorenzi model makers, who, according to the paper authors made the original death mask, still sell copies of it today under the title "Noyée [Drowned Woman] de la Seine."

In the late 1950s, when medical students were just starting to learn and practice CPR, Archer Gordon, a member of the American Heart Association"s CPR Committee, realized that a CPR dummy could save medical students from the unnecessary pain and potential rib damage of practicing CPR on each other. To manufacture such a thing, he and a Norwegian colleague sought the help of Norwegian toymaker Åsmund Laerdal.

It turned out, Laerdal had seen a reproduction of "L'Inconnue de la Seine" on the wall of a relative's house, and he decided to give the CPR manikin the same face. Thus, in 1960, when the Laerdal company built the first CPR manikins, "L'Inconnue de la Seine" became "Resusci Annie," the CPR dummy, or Resusci Anne, as Laerdal refers to the doll on its website. Before making CPR manikins, Laerdal had manufactured a doll named Anne. "Perhaps, this is the name that stuck," Loke said.

The doll, made of soft plastic, had a collapsible chest so that students could practice chest compressions and open lips so that they could practice mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

Making the CPR manikin changed the course of the Laerdal company from toys to medical devices, as it describes on its website, where Resusci Anne is still available for purchase. The company estimates that 300 million people around the world have been trained in CPR, most of them with the help of Resusci Anne. One of those people, it seems, was Michael Jackson, who included the refrain "Annie are you okay?" in the song "Smooth Criminal" after he was inspired by his own CPR training, according to the BMJ paper. (This line is also used in CPR training when trainees  check for a response in the patient.)

https://www.livescience.com/cpr-doll-resusci-annie-face.html
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2903 on: February 22, 2023, 07:36:56 pm »
Speak for yourself Rob. I bought a doll off my good friend Pete Gabitas to practice CPR on and it works a treat.
Offline rob1966

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2904 on: February 22, 2023, 09:30:27 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February 22, 2023, 07:36:56 pm
Speak for yourself Rob. I bought a doll off my good friend Pete Gabitas to practice CPR on and it works a treat.

How many puncture repair kits have you used on it?
Online Ray K

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2905 on: February 23, 2023, 09:24:20 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February 22, 2023, 07:36:56 pm
Speak for yourself Rob. I bought a doll off my good friend Pete Gabitas to practice CPR on and it works a treat.
Do you keep it in the attic and only take it out for demonstration purposes?
Offline bradders1011

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2906 on: February 23, 2023, 09:03:40 pm »
Glossop in Derbyshire is the smallest town in England to have had a top-flight football team, playing one season in Division One in 1899-90. It had a population of about 25k then, about 32k in the 2001 census.
Offline Elzar

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2907 on: Yesterday at 12:09:55 am »
The Faroese primeminister also won the nations football league and was national 100m champion in the 90s
Offline jambutty

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2908 on: Yesterday at 01:01:52 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on February 22, 2023, 09:30:27 pm
How many puncture repair kits have you used on it?

He gave her a wee love bite on the arse, whereupon she farted and flew out the window.
Online John C

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2909 on: Yesterday at 07:28:52 pm »
If you mix baking soda, grinded pencil lead powder and super glue it forms as a rock hard substance.

My lads car key snapped off where the pin locates it to the fob, I've glued it back on and it seems to have worked. Tried it a few times in the ignition without it breaking so it can be kept as the spare key saving over £150.
Offline AndyInVA

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2910 on: Today at 08:40:37 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:28:52 pm
If you mix baking soda, grinded pencil lead powder and super glue it forms as a rock hard substance.

My lads car key snapped off where the pin locates it to the fob, I've glued it back on and it seems to have worked. Tried it a few times in the ignition without it breaking so it can be kept as the spare key saving over £150.


never ever heard of that one before
Offline afc turkish

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2911 on: Today at 01:28:30 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 08:40:37 am
never ever heard of that one before

Glad John C led with it, favorite story of mine...
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2912 on: Today at 04:48:46 pm »
Watching Narcos and regularly hearing about Pablos sicarios.

Just found out its derived by a small knife used by Jewish insurgents to sneakily stab occupying Roman soldiers - sicarii.
Online John C

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2913 on: Today at 05:13:40 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 08:40:37 am
never ever heard of that one before
Check out the youtube videos mate.
(you can end up going down a youtube rabbit-hole after watching that sort of stuff).
