Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
December 9, 2022, 02:47:28 pm
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December  9, 2022, 02:39:19 pm
Any idea why? Never heard that expression before.

Never heard it before today either. Some Argentine scored direct from a corner against Uruguay when they were Olympic champions back in the 20s.

https://olympics.com/en/news/what-is-an-olympic-goal

Quote
The Olympic goal is a rarity in football and, as such, whenever one is scored it occupies a special place in the hearts of the fans who witnessed it.

While scoring a goal from a corner set piece is a very common occurrence, scoring one directly from a corner is far less frequent.

As you can probably guess from the name, the term Olympic goal has a direct relationship with the Olympic Games.

In order to find out about the origins of the Olympic goal you need to head back to Paris 1924, the last Olympics to have taken place in the French capital. During those Games, which doubled as a World Cup, Uruguay were crowned Olympic champions in the mens football tournament.

Just a month after their victory they lined up against Argentina in a double header of friendlies. The second match, which took place in Buenos Aires, is the one that changed the history of football.

In the 15th minute, Argentinas Cesáreo Onzari took a corner kick that flew directly into the Uruguayan net without anyone else touching it. It was the first goal of its type to be recorded in history.

At the time, the goal was named 'Onzari's goal against the Olympians', but eventually, this name was shortened to just 'Olympic goal'.

As a tribute, or ironically, that rare thing was called the Olympic goal. And it still maintains that name on the few occasions it happens. Onzari spent the rest of his life swearing that the Olympic goal had been on purpose and, while many years have passed, the mistrust continues: every time a corner kick hits the net with nobody touching it the public celebrates with an ovation - but they dont believe it, the famous author Eduardo Galeano wrote in his book 'Soccer in Sun and Shadow' in 1995.

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
December 9, 2022, 02:54:50 pm
Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on December  9, 2022, 02:47:28 pm
Never heard it before today either. Some Argentine scored direct from a corner against Uruguay when they were Olympic champions back in the 20s.

https://olympics.com/en/news/what-is-an-olympic-goal



Cheers.

Fucking hell, Burnley have scored an Olympic Goal at Anfield :no
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
December 9, 2022, 03:11:39 pm
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December  9, 2022, 02:39:19 pm
Any idea why? Never heard that expression before.

The first recoding of such goal was by Argentine Cesareo Onzari against Uruguay, who were the current Olympic Champions.

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
December 23, 2022, 12:21:11 pm
Jules Verne's "Mysterious Island" and Robert Lewis Stevensons "Treasure Island" were actually based on the locations of Birkenhead and the Wirral (Although in the book, were portrayed as somewhere somewhat more exotic :) )
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
January 14, 2023, 02:33:04 am
Sideburns were originally called burnsides. Named after Ambrose Burnside a Union General and Governor of Rhode Island.
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
January 14, 2023, 12:54:33 pm
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
January 14, 2023, 12:54:53 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on January 14, 2023, 02:33:04 am
Sideburns were originally called burnsides. Named after Ambrose Burnside a Union General and Governor of Rhode Island.

Sounds like shitbull to me.
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
January 14, 2023, 03:15:50 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 14, 2023, 12:54:53 pm
Sounds like shitbull to me.
Quote
Ambrose E. Burnside and His Sideburns
Ambrose E. Burnside (1824-1881) is remembered in American history as a noteworthy Northern general during the American Civil War. In the annals of American popular culture, he is known as the originator of sideburns, a distinctive form of facial hair whiskers running down each side of a mans face. The Barnes Publishing Company Photographic Archives, a collection in the Booth Family Center for Special Collections, contains two photographs of Ambrose E. Burnside late in life depicting his muttonchop hair style.

https://library.georgetown.edu/special-collections/manuscripts/ambrose-e-burnside-and-his-sideburns
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
January 14, 2023, 03:45:23 pm
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
January 14, 2023, 04:02:35 pm
Courtney Love (singer for Hole, Cobains wife) was a friend of Julian Cope when she was younger and lived in Liverpool for 2 years.
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
January 15, 2023, 10:01:21 am
Quote from: rob1966 on January 14, 2023, 04:02:35 pm
Courtney Love (singer for Hole, Cobains wife) was a friend of Julian Cope when she was younger and lived in Liverpool for 2 years.

In a bed sit off smithdown road if Im not mistaken Rob , there are a good few pics knocking around
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
January 15, 2023, 10:30:50 am
Quote from: gazzam1963 on January 15, 2023, 10:01:21 am
In a bed sit off smithdown road if Im not mistaken Rob , there are a good few pics knocking around

Liverpool does attract the odd ones doesn't it ;D

I'd never heard that before, as I'd never paid any atention to her. I was listening to various stuff on YouTube and Malibu came on and then Later with Jools and that's where I first heard she knew Julian Cope. It was another with Johnathon Ross where she said she'd lived in Liverpool for 2 years.
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
January 15, 2023, 12:55:28 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on January 15, 2023, 10:30:50 am

I'd never heard that before, as I'd never paid any atention to her.

her name is might-have-been
her name is never was
her name's forgotten
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
January 15, 2023, 02:05:00 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on January 15, 2023, 12:55:28 pm
her name is might-have-been
her name is never was
her name's forgotten

:wellin
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
January 19, 2023, 01:14:17 pm
in 1919 in boston, massachusetts there was a treacle (molasses) flood that killed 21 people - as well as many animals - and injured 150 others

Quote
Molasses, waist deep, covered the street and swirled and bubbled about the wreckage [...] Here and there struggled a formwhether it was animal or human being was impossible to tell. Only an upheaval, a thrashing about in the sticky mass, showed where any life was [...] Horses died like so many flies on sticky fly-paper. The more they struggled, the deeper in the mess they were ensnared. Human beingsmen and womensuffered likewise.

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
Today at 09:01:20 am
anyone into the clash will be familiar with this image from the album 'super black market clash'



it is created from a photo of don letts (dj musician videographer producer and co-founder of big audio dynamite etc)





letts has admitted that it was him seemingly facing that threatening police line but all is not what it seems - he was actually getting out of the way of a crowd of angry protestors just behind him and not confronting the police at all  ;D

he's still cool though

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
Today at 09:30:43 am
Quote from: Nitramdorf on August 22, 2022, 04:52:54 pm
The lead singer of Matthews Southern Comfort is a bloke.

Have heard the track Woodstock on and off for 50 years or so and could have sworn it was a woman.
Saw the video on that Now 70s channel yesterday.

Sublime version of the Joni Mitchell song. I never thought it was a woman though.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qIHfuihoz70
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
Today at 09:43:05 am
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 09:01:20 am

he's still cool though

I spent a good hour at least (could have been longer) chatting with him in one of the Glastonbury backstage bars a few years ago.
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
Today at 09:43:52 am
Quote from: liverbloke on September 22, 2022, 05:03:58 pm
if you stretch out your arms and measure that length from fingertip to fingertip then that is usually equal to your height

The fathom is the distance between your fingertips stretched out. To measure the depth below water you would drop a string with a plumb bob* until it hit the bottom then pull it up by lifting one arm, reaching down with your arm at full extent and lifting the rope. repeat again and the number of outstretched arm pulls is the number of fathoms below the boat. Eventually it was standardised as 6 feet.

*A plumb bob is named after the latin for lead 'plumbum' which is also the derivation for plumbing (pipes were made of lead).

And the nautical measure of speed is the log. A piece of wood (the log) was tied to a piece of rope with a series of knots. The 'log' was thrown over the side and allowed to pass though the sailor's hand. The number of knots was counted against an hour glass to give a speed. It's also the derivation of the ship's navigational record - the Ship's Log.
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
Today at 09:57:55 am
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 09:43:52 am
The fathom is the distance between your fingertips stretched out. To measure the depth below water you would drop a string with a plumb bob* until it hit the bottom then pull it up by lifting one arm, reaching down with your arm at full extent and lifting the rope. repeat again and the number of outstretched arm pulls is the number of fathoms below the boat. Eventually it was standardised as 6 feet.

*A plumb bob is named after the latin for lead 'plumbum' which is also the derivation for plumbing (pipes were made of lead).

And the nautical measure of speed is the log. A piece of wood (the log) was tied to a piece of rope with a series of knots. The 'log' was thrown over the side and allowed to pass though the sailor's hand. The number of knots was counted against an hour glass to give a speed. It's also the derivation of the ship's navigational record - the Ship's Log.

didn't know that about the fathom

and did you mean to write 'And the nautical measure of speed is the knot' (not the log)  :wave
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
Today at 12:45:26 pm
Actor Albert Brooks  - Broadcast News, Hank Scorpio in the Simpsons - is the brother of the late comic actor Bob Einstein ('Super Dave' Osborne, who was in Arrested Development and Curb Your Enthusiasm).



Yes, Einstein is their actual family name. So Albert Brooks's real name is Albert Einstein.

