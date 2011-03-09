if you stretch out your arms and measure that length from fingertip to fingertip then that is usually equal to your height



The fathom is the distance between your fingertips stretched out. To measure the depth below water you would drop a string with a plumb bob* until it hit the bottom then pull it up by lifting one arm, reaching down with your arm at full extent and lifting the rope. repeat again and the number of outstretched arm pulls is the number of fathoms below the boat. Eventually it was standardised as 6 feet.*A plumb bob is named after the latin for lead 'plumbum' which is also the derivation for plumbing (pipes were made of lead).And the nautical measure of speed is the log. A piece of wood (the log) was tied to a piece of rope with a series of knots. The 'log' was thrown over the side and allowed to pass though the sailor's hand. The number of knots was counted against an hour glass to give a speed. It's also the derivation of the ship's navigational record - the Ship's Log.