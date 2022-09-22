« previous next »
Quote from: liverbloke on September 22, 2022, 05:03:58 pm
if you stretch out your arms and measure that length from fingertip to fingertip then that is usually equal to your height

Vitruvian man

^ and leo also drew the first air steward showing where all the exits are -  ahead of his time that fella


did you also know that we are all made up of atoms - each one of us has 7 billion billion billion of them

so that means we all have more atoms within us than there are stars in the entire universe
Quote from: liverbloke on September 22, 2022, 05:03:58 pm
if you stretch out your arms and measure that length from fingertip to fingertip then that is usually equal to your height





Not if youre Jordan Pickford.
The top row of letters on the WhatsApp keyboard can be held down to input the numbers above them.  Has that always been the case, I've literally only just noticed the little numbers.
Quote from: tubby on September 27, 2022, 07:47:54 am
The top row of letters on the WhatsApp keyboard can be held down to input the numbers above them.  Has that always been the case, I've literally only just noticed the little numbers.

Is the WhatsApp keyboard different from the default iOS keyboard, as if I hold down any key on the top row it just capitalises it with no number visible?

Or are you running Android?
Oh shit you're right, it does it everywhere.  How have I never noticed this before.
Quote from: tubby on September 27, 2022, 08:02:14 am
Oh shit you're right, it does it everywhere.  How have I never noticed this before.

Yeah was going to say the Android keyboard always has the numbers on the top row. One thing I miss on my iPhone from my Android days.
Quote from: tubby on September 27, 2022, 07:47:54 am
The top row of letters on the WhatsApp keyboard can be held down to input the numbers above them.  Has that always been the case, I've literally only just noticed the little numbers.

good tip that man  :wave

google images was created after jennifer lopez wore a dress at the 2000 grammys - so many people were searching for it that the search engine added an image search

...and here's me thinking it was because of porn
Quote from: liverbloke on September 27, 2022, 10:47:43 am
good tip that man  :wave

google images was created after jennifer lopez wore a dress at the 2000 grammys - so many people were searching for it that the search engine added an image search

...and here's me thinking it was because of porn

You say potato, I say potato
The architect Sir Giles Gilbert Scott  who designed Liverpool Anglican Cathedral also designed the old red telephone box , he was also a Catholic and the  architect of Christ the King Metropolitan Cathedral Frederick Gibberd was a Protestant
Quote from: Saltashscouse on September 27, 2022, 01:47:40 pm
The architect Sir Giles Gilbert Scott  who designed Liverpool Anglican Cathedral also designed the old red telephone box , he was also a Catholic and the  architect of Christ the King Metropolitan Cathedral Frederick Gibberd was a Protestant

and he was also a part of the team on the iconic battersea power station (see below floyd fans) and did you know he also designed this church (st paul) in derby lane liverpool



https://www.google.com/maps/@53.4192549,-2.9155706,3a,75y,136.34h,99.29t/data=!3m7!1e1!3m5!1sMmaXuMn4j5trRkRsJv3GQw!2e0!6shttps:%2F%2Fstreetviewpixels-pa.googleapis.com%2Fv1%2Fthumbnail%3Fpanoid%3DMmaXuMn4j5trRkRsJv3GQw%26cb_client%3Dmaps_sv.tactile.gps%26w%3D203%26h%3D100%26yaw%3D157.60114%26pitch%3D0%26thumbfov%3D100!7i13312!8i6656

Nothing compares to you made famous by Sinead OConnor was written by Prince.
Quote from: AndyInVA on October 10, 2022, 02:16:37 am
Nothing compares to you made famous by Sinead OConnor was written by Prince.

As was Manic Monday by The Bangles.
Quote from: AndyInVA on October 10, 2022, 02:16:37 am
Nothing compares to you made famous by Sinead OConnor was written by Prince.


And Purple Rain was written by Jimi Hendrix as a meteorologically-themed follow-up to one of his earlier hits?

at an average of 80 beats per minute your heart will beat 115,200 times a day

but after some of the recent results mine is double that  :wave
the coolest man in music johnny cash once wrote and released a song about his brain being planted in a chicken's body and called it chicken in black

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tBEK53Kgm7s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tBEK53Kgm7s</a>


...okay it was a ploy by cash to get his label to drop him
Quote from: BarryCrocker on October 10, 2022, 05:15:34 am
As was Manic Monday by The Bangles.

did not know that
There's a fast food chain in Singapore called Heavenly Wang.

They knew what they were doing surely.
Quote from: liverbloke on October 10, 2022, 05:44:54 pm
at an average of 80 beats per minute your heart will beat 115,200 times a day

but after some of the recent results mine is double that  :wave

while a Blue Whale on a dive has a heartrate of 48 beats per minute with a minimum of two beats per minute
Quote from: tubby on September 27, 2022, 07:47:54 am
The top row of letters on the WhatsApp keyboard can be held down to input the numbers above them.  Has that always been the case, I've literally only just noticed the little numbers.

Dunno if already posted here, but if you hold down the space key you can move your cursor anywhere in your message to save having to delete loads to fix a typo or other errors.
Quote from: KillieRed on November 18, 2022, 12:44:04 pm
Dunno if already posted here, but if you hold down the space key you can move your cursor anywhere in your message to save having to delete loads to fix a typo or other errors.

I think that only works on iPhones though. I think, not 100% sure.
Works on my Samsung, although I use Swiftkey keyboard.
I've an Oppo. I can just tap anywhere on the message to move the cursor without having to hold down the space bar. No idea what keyboard I'm using though.
every minute of your life you shed between 30,000-40,000 dead skin cells - approx 4 kgs a year!
qatar's ruling that homosexuality is illegal in their country...

in 1966 when we won the world cup...

...homosexuality was illegal
Quote from: Chakan on November 18, 2022, 12:45:46 pm
I think that only works on iPhones though. I think, not 100% sure.
Boss tip that though, any others?
Quote from: John C on November 23, 2022, 10:54:59 pm
Boss tip that though, any others?
Shake your iPhone to "undo". That saved my ass more than once.
On the November 26th 1977, viewers of a news bulletin on the ITV region Southern Television were interrupted by a distorted voice, claiming to be from an alien, with a message to viewers hoping that our planet gives up weapons so that we could achieve a higher state of evolution. The six minute message was an elaborate hoax. It not only scared some viewers, it also baffled television executives and technicians.

Podcast about it here
https://stak.london/shows/the-interruption/
Chesney Hawkes singing 'I am the one and only' was the half time act during the England Wales game. FACT

WTF
Quote from: KillieRed on November 18, 2022, 12:44:04 pm
Dunno if already posted here, but if you hold down the space key you can move your cursor anywhere in your message to save having to delete loads to fix a typo or other errors.
On the Huawei, you just tap anywhere in the already-written text and brings up a movable cursor, which also magnifies as you move it around, which is great for middleg aged farts like me with fat fingers and deteriorating eyesight.

You can also change keyboard to include an always-visible number row.
Quote from: Saltashscouse on September 27, 2022, 01:47:40 pm
The architect Sir Giles Gilbert Scott  who designed Liverpool Anglican Cathedral also designed the old red telephone box , he was also a Catholic and the  architect of Christ the King Metropolitan Cathedral Frederick Gibberd was a Protestant
Indeed - and in the Anglican Cathedral, the first part to be fully complete was St Mary's Chapel. If you visit the Cathedral, you can see a scale model of the originally intended design for the whole Cathedral - personally I prefer the one we ended up with. Oh and apparently it's the largest single enclosed space in the whole of Europe. Apparently. I've not fact-checked that though.
Never realised until about 10 minutes ago that SCUBA (as in Scuba diving) was an acronym.

self-contained underwater breathing apparatus
Quote from: giverbloke a mistletoe snog on November 22, 2022, 11:14:53 am
qatar's ruling that homosexuality is illegal in their country...

in 1966 when we won the world cup...

...homosexuality was illegal

And the death penalty was only abolished the year before the 1966 World Cup.
Hitler invented the microphone

Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on Today at 11:08:54 am
Hitler invented the microphone



The first carbon-button microphone was patented by Emile Berliner in 1877. Hitler was born in 1889.

Although Emile is credited for inventing it, in an 1892 ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court gave the credit to Thomas Edison, reports

Fucking Americans.
