if you stretch out your arms and measure that length from fingertip to fingertip then that is usually equal to your height
The top row of letters on the WhatsApp keyboard can be held down to input the numbers above them. Has that always been the case, I've literally only just noticed the little numbers.
Oh shit you're right, it does it everywhere. How have I never noticed this before.
good tip that man google images was created after jennifer lopez wore a dress at the 2000 grammys - so many people were searching for it that the search engine added an image search...and here's me thinking it was because of porn
The architect Sir Giles Gilbert Scott who designed Liverpool Anglican Cathedral also designed the old red telephone box , he was also a Catholic and the architect of Christ the King Metropolitan Cathedral Frederick Gibberd was a Protestant
Nothing compares to you made famous by Sinead OConnor was written by Prince.
As was Manic Monday by The Bangles.
at an average of 80 beats per minute your heart will beat 115,200 times a daybut after some of the recent results mine is double that
Dunno if already posted here, but if you hold down the space key you can move your cursor anywhere in your message to save having to delete loads to fix a typo or other errors.
I think that only works on iPhones though. I think, not 100% sure.
Boss tip that though, any others?
qatar's ruling that homosexuality is illegal in their country...in 1966 when we won the world cup......homosexuality was illegal
Hitler invented the microphone
