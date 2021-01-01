There was a supersonic replacement for the B52 called the B70 which never got off the ground har har, apart from a few prototypes.But because of this, the USSR produced the Mig 25 foxbat, a high speed interceptor. Which could basically fly very high and fast and that was about it. Pretty heavy so not very manoeuvrable. However the west didn't know this and thought it was hot shit. This was until a Russian pilot on training or something defected and landed in one in Japan. Cool wee story<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/W1L1sU0uI0o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/W1L1sU0uI0o</a>
Is that the plane Clint Eastwood nicked?
