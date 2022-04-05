« previous next »
Do you deep fry yours? 😉

I prefer my eggs soft boiled.
You daft racist.

He melts it on the foil and injects it.
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Apparently, a yoga mat on yer lid prevents heat sensor drone detection.
Scouse is highly distinguishable from other English dialects. Because of this international recognition, Keith Szlamp made a request to IANA on 16 September 1996 to make it a recognised Internet dialect.[47] After citing a number of references,[48][49][50][51][18] the application was accepted on 25 May 2000 and now allows Internet documents that use the dialect to be categorised as Scouse by using the language tag "en-Scouse".

Scouse has also become well known as the accent of the Beatles, an international cultural phenomenon.[52] While the members of the band are famously from Liverpool,[53] their accents have more in common with the older Lancashire-like Liverpool dialect found in the southern suburbs; the accent has evolved into Scouse since the 1960s, mostly in the centre and northern areas of the city, with some identifying the improvement of air quality as a potential factor.[52]

Awright, la.
PsyPost
Psychologists found a striking difference in intelligence after examining twins raised apart in South Korea and the United States
Yesterday 3:00 PM
Quote
A new study of monozygotic twins raised apart in South Korea and the United States provides unique insight into how genetic, cultural, and environmental factors influence human development. The new research has been published in the scientific journal Personality and Individual Differences.

Psychologists found a striking difference in intelligence after examining twins raised apart in South Korea and the United States
I have studied identical twins reared apart for many years. They pose a simple, yet elegant experiment for disentangling genetic and environmental influences on human traits. This case was unique in that the twins were raised in different countries, said researcher Nancy L. Segal, a professor and director of the Twin Studies Center at California State University in Fullerton.

The twins were born in 1974 in Seoul, South Korea. One of the twins became lost at age two after visiting a market with her grandmother. She was later taken to a hospital that was approximately 100 miles away from her familys residence and diagnosed with the measles. Despite her familys attempt to find her, she was placed into the foster system and ended up being adopted by a couple residing in the United States.

She later discovered she had a twin sister after submitting a DNA sample in 2018 as part of South Koreas program for reuniting family members.

In the new study, the twins completed assessments of family environment, general intelligence, nonverbal reasoning ability, personality traits, individualism-collectivism, self-esteem, mental health, job satisfaction, and medical life history. They also completed structured interviews about their general life history.

Not only did the twins experience different cultures growing up, they also were raised in very different family environments. The twin who remained in South Korea was raised in a more supportive and cohesive family atmosphere. The twin who was adopted by the U.S. couple, in contrast, reported a stricter, more religiously-oriented environment that had higher levels of family conflict.

The researchers found striking differences in cognitive abilities. The twin raised in South Korea scored considerably higher on intelligence tests related to perceptual reasoning and processing speed, with an overall IQ difference of 16 points.

In line with their cultural environment, the twin raised in the United States had more individualistic values, while the twin raised in South Korea had more collectivist values.

However, the twins had a similar personality. Both scored high on measures of conscientiousness and low on measures of neuroticism. They also had a similar level of satisfaction with their job, even though their occupations were quite different  a government administrator and a cook. The twins also had similar mental health profiles and had identical scores on the measure of self-esteem.

Genes have a more pervasive effect on development than we ever would have supposed  still, environmental effects are important. These twins showed cultural difference in some respects, Segal told PsyPost.

We need to identify more such cases if they exist, she added. And we still do not understand all the mechanisms involved from the genes at the molecular level to the behaviors we observe every day.

Segal is also the author of the book Deliberately Divided: Inside the Controversial Study of Twins and Triplets Adopted Apart.

The study, Personality traits, mental abilities and other individual differences: Monozygotic female twins raised apart in South Korea and the United States, was authored by Nancy L. Segal and Yoon-Mi Hur.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/psychologists-found-a-striking-difference-in-intelligence-after-examining-twins-raised-apart-in-south-korea-and-the-united-states/ar-AAX1wkf?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=b65b4aebdf3c43b78c2a6b5c847a054d
Doctors and researchers have found that patients who use marijuana usually require more anesthetic medication to achieve adequate numbing and relaxation. One study found that regular marijuana users (defined as using at least weekly) needed more than 3 times as much total anesthetic as nonusers to reach the level of sedation for endoscopies.

So, if youre scheduled for a colonoscopy, its a good idea to be honest with your anesthesiologist about your cannabis use. If you dont tell your provider about your marijuana use, or under-report your usage, you may have a more unpleasant experience, as it will likely take longer to perform the procedure and you may not be as out of it as youd like.

Another study found that patients who used cannabis and required surgical repair of a broken leg needed more anesthetic and pain medicine than patients who underwent the same surgical repair but did not use cannabis.

There is also some evidence that smoking weed may cause airway hyperreactivity, just as cigarette smoking does. This hyperreactivity can cause problems with breathing during and after surgery.
A platypus womanufactures both eggs and milk.

It could make its own custard.
Portland, Maine, is skipping mowing to help save pollinators.
By WMTW staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT

Quote
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A movement aimed to help bees survive and thrive is underway during the month of May.

No Mow May encourages people to cut back on mowing their lawns or even skip it altogether.

When I see a lawn covered in dandelions, I dont see weeds. I see bee food, said Meghan Gave, owner of The Honey Exchange.

Natural growth provides bees with nectar that they need to grow and pollinate flowers, but many of us are used to seeing and unmowed lawn as a sign of neglect.

No Mow May could help change that narrative.

I think the average person wants to have a beautiful lawn, and when they see lawn just let grown, they think maybe theyre not taking care of the space, said Jeff Tarling, Portland city arborist. And I think No Mow May is really promoting that its OK to pause for that month.

The city of Portland has taken No Mow May to a whole new level. They have more than 30 acres of park space that they only mow once a year.

And particularly for urban communities like Portland, if you can make a three-acre meadow, its a good thing, Tarling said.

Tickborne illness experts warn that higher grass could create more tick exposure, but that still doesnt mean that you necessarily must break out the mower.

Anything we can do to, you know, increase pollinator survival and help them thrive is really critical, said Griffin Dill of Maine Tick Lab. But if you are going to take part, certainly just be cognizant of the potential threat of ticks, and take those personal protection measures.

You can help your local ecosystem and save yourself some yard work while youre at it.

And No Mow May, Im all for it. Also, I dont like mowing, said Meghan Gave, owner of The Honey Exchange.https://www.wilx.com/2022/05/06/no-mow-may-puts-lawnmower-pause-help-bees/
Don Hutchison was signed by Kenny Dalglish. Always thought he was a Souness signing.
Didn't know this either

https://www.lfchistory.net/Players/Player/Profile/327

Quote
In the summer of 2009 Hutchison participated in the "Celebrity Soccer Six" tournament at Stamford Bridge. The S*N was represented and Reds were shocked to see one Don Hutchison in their side and to boot on the twentieth anniversary year of the Hillsborough disaster. Some people clearly know no shame!

c*nt.
The pedestrian crossing box with the button you press has a spinning cone underneath for the visually impaired or blind people to know when to cross.
There was a supersonic replacement for the B52 called the B70 which never got off the ground har har, apart from a few prototypes.

But because of this, the USSR produced the Mig 25 foxbat, a high speed interceptor. Which could basically fly very high and fast and that was about it. Pretty heavy so not very manoeuvrable. However the west didn't know this and thought it was hot shit. This was until a Russian pilot on training or something defected and landed in one in Japan. Cool wee story

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/W1L1sU0uI0o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/W1L1sU0uI0o</a>
In early August 1945 in Hiroshima the clock on the university clock tower stopped working at 08:15, a few days later the bomb was dropped at 08:15.
A&W Restaurants in the states in the early 80s decided to market a 1/3lb burger to take on the McDonald's quarter pounder, they sold it at the same price. Despite extensive marketing it never took off, they just couldn't sell it. The firm set up a focus group to find out what was going on and they were told why should we pay the same for a third of a pound as we do for a quarter of a pound of meat. Turns out that most people thought 1/3lb was smaller than 1/4 lb
As Ken Dodd once said: Five out of every three people cant do fractions
