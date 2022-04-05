« previous next »
Author Topic: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread  (Read 253537 times)

Do you deep fry yours? 😉

I prefer my eggs soft boiled.
You daft racist.

He melts it on the foil and injects it.
:lmao
Apparently, a yoga mat on yer lid prevents heat sensor drone detection.
Scouse is highly distinguishable from other English dialects. Because of this international recognition, Keith Szlamp made a request to IANA on 16 September 1996 to make it a recognised Internet dialect.[47] After citing a number of references,[48][49][50][51][18] the application was accepted on 25 May 2000 and now allows Internet documents that use the dialect to be categorised as Scouse by using the language tag "en-Scouse".

Scouse has also become well known as the accent of the Beatles, an international cultural phenomenon.[52] While the members of the band are famously from Liverpool,[53] their accents have more in common with the older Lancashire-like Liverpool dialect found in the southern suburbs; the accent has evolved into Scouse since the 1960s, mostly in the centre and northern areas of the city, with some identifying the improvement of air quality as a potential factor.[52]

Awright, la.
PsyPost
Psychologists found a striking difference in intelligence after examining twins raised apart in South Korea and the United States
PsyPost - Yesterday 3:00 PM
Quote
A new study of monozygotic twins raised apart in South Korea and the United States provides unique insight into how genetic, cultural, and environmental factors influence human development. The new research has been published in the scientific journal Personality and Individual Differences.

Psychologists found a striking difference in intelligence after examining twins raised apart in South Korea and the United States
I have studied identical twins reared apart for many years. They pose a simple, yet elegant experiment for disentangling genetic and environmental influences on human traits. This case was unique in that the twins were raised in different countries, said researcher Nancy L. Segal, a professor and director of the Twin Studies Center at California State University in Fullerton.

The twins were born in 1974 in Seoul, South Korea. One of the twins became lost at age two after visiting a market with her grandmother. She was later taken to a hospital that was approximately 100 miles away from her familys residence and diagnosed with the measles. Despite her familys attempt to find her, she was placed into the foster system and ended up being adopted by a couple residing in the United States.

She later discovered she had a twin sister after submitting a DNA sample in 2018 as part of South Koreas program for reuniting family members.

In the new study, the twins completed assessments of family environment, general intelligence, nonverbal reasoning ability, personality traits, individualism-collectivism, self-esteem, mental health, job satisfaction, and medical life history. They also completed structured interviews about their general life history.

Not only did the twins experience different cultures growing up, they also were raised in very different family environments. The twin who remained in South Korea was raised in a more supportive and cohesive family atmosphere. The twin who was adopted by the U.S. couple, in contrast, reported a stricter, more religiously-oriented environment that had higher levels of family conflict.

The researchers found striking differences in cognitive abilities. The twin raised in South Korea scored considerably higher on intelligence tests related to perceptual reasoning and processing speed, with an overall IQ difference of 16 points.

In line with their cultural environment, the twin raised in the United States had more individualistic values, while the twin raised in South Korea had more collectivist values.

However, the twins had a similar personality. Both scored high on measures of conscientiousness and low on measures of neuroticism. They also had a similar level of satisfaction with their job, even though their occupations were quite different  a government administrator and a cook. The twins also had similar mental health profiles and had identical scores on the measure of self-esteem.

Genes have a more pervasive effect on development than we ever would have supposed  still, environmental effects are important. These twins showed cultural difference in some respects, Segal told PsyPost.

We need to identify more such cases if they exist, she added. And we still do not understand all the mechanisms involved from the genes at the molecular level to the behaviors we observe every day.

Segal is also the author of the book Deliberately Divided: Inside the Controversial Study of Twins and Triplets Adopted Apart.

The study, Personality traits, mental abilities and other individual differences: Monozygotic female twins raised apart in South Korea and the United States, was authored by Nancy L. Segal and Yoon-Mi Hur.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/psychologists-found-a-striking-difference-in-intelligence-after-examining-twins-raised-apart-in-south-korea-and-the-united-states/ar-AAX1wkf?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=b65b4aebdf3c43b78c2a6b5c847a054d
Doctors and researchers have found that patients who use marijuana usually require more anesthetic medication to achieve adequate numbing and relaxation. One study found that regular marijuana users (defined as using at least weekly) needed more than 3 times as much total anesthetic as nonusers to reach the level of sedation for endoscopies.

So, if youre scheduled for a colonoscopy, its a good idea to be honest with your anesthesiologist about your cannabis use. If you dont tell your provider about your marijuana use, or under-report your usage, you may have a more unpleasant experience, as it will likely take longer to perform the procedure and you may not be as out of it as youd like.

Another study found that patients who used cannabis and required surgical repair of a broken leg needed more anesthetic and pain medicine than patients who underwent the same surgical repair but did not use cannabis.

There is also some evidence that smoking weed may cause airway hyperreactivity, just as cigarette smoking does. This hyperreactivity can cause problems with breathing during and after surgery.
A platypus womanufactures both eggs and milk.

It could make its own custard.
