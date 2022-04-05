Doctors and researchers have found that patients who use marijuana usually require more anesthetic medication to achieve adequate numbing and relaxation. One study found that regular marijuana users (defined as using at least weekly) needed more than 3 times as much total anesthetic as nonusers to reach the level of sedation for endoscopies.



So, if youre scheduled for a colonoscopy, its a good idea to be honest with your anesthesiologist about your cannabis use. If you dont tell your provider about your marijuana use, or under-report your usage, you may have a more unpleasant experience, as it will likely take longer to perform the procedure and you may not be as out of it as youd like.



Another study found that patients who used cannabis and required surgical repair of a broken leg needed more anesthetic and pain medicine than patients who underwent the same surgical repair but did not use cannabis.



There is also some evidence that smoking weed may cause airway hyperreactivity, just as cigarette smoking does. This hyperreactivity can cause problems with breathing during and after surgery.