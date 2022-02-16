« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 64 65 66 67 68 [69]   Go Down

Author Topic: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread  (Read 245974 times)

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,026
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2720 on: February 16, 2022, 11:25:40 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on February 15, 2022, 10:29:13 pm
There's a field of combined science and semiotics devoted to working out how to warn future civilisations not to dig up any nuclear waste we bury.

It's chilled me to the bone, to be honest.


Wouldn't worry about it, climate change will have seen us off long before that.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,110
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2721 on: February 16, 2022, 12:06:59 pm »
Quote from: Daniel Cabbaggio on February 16, 2022, 10:29:09 am
What's wrong with like a plain skull and crossbones or everton flag?

Everton flag for the most toxic substances?
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,467
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2722 on: February 16, 2022, 12:46:11 pm »
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,864
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2723 on: February 16, 2022, 04:11:58 pm »
Only just noticed you can re-size the quick-reply box on RAWK.  Dunno if it's Chrome only or whether it's specific to the skin, but how have I never noticed that little icon in the bottom corner before?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,377
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2724 on: February 16, 2022, 04:18:42 pm »
Quote from: tubby on February 16, 2022, 04:11:58 pm
Only just noticed you can re-size the quick-reply box on RAWK.  Dunno if it's Chrome only or whether it's specific to the skin, but how have I never noticed that little icon in the bottom corner before?

Fucking hell, never knew that either.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,452
  • IFWT
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2725 on: February 16, 2022, 05:03:56 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 16, 2022, 04:18:42 pm
Fucking hell, never knew that either.

I don't either.  Just tried it on Safari - it works.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,467
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2726 on: February 16, 2022, 09:10:15 pm »
Quote from: Daniel Cabbaggio on February 16, 2022, 10:29:09 am
What's wrong with like a plain skull and crossbones or everton flag?

If anywhere needed a sign saying "this place is not a place of honourno highly esteemed deed is commemorated here nothing valued is here...."
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Killin Grannies, Slappin Fannys Andy Fan (Lone Star Red)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,976
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2727 on: February 17, 2022, 11:44:32 am »


Love the opera gloves, T.




Ben Johnno:

Diaz: 8
He looks magical. Just a breath of fresh air and a complete kick in the bollocks for opposition teams to see him jog on looking surprisingly tall and hard with his short sleeves on, the mad c*nt. Is Columbia freezing on the sly? Seriously?

Milner: 7
Come on and plodded about a bit, left one on someone. Would have liked him to volley that Mohican bellends Mohican clean off his kite.

(In addition to the factoids, I'm adding some Scouse humour for  Rawkites of a certain age. Hopefully, Gulley approves.)
« Last Edit: February 17, 2022, 03:02:04 pm by jambutty »
Logged
We're all lucky.  Our ancestors were either really fast, really smart or had a fucking good immune system.

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,185
  • Never Forget
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2728 on: February 22, 2022, 10:51:52 am »
I had never heard of a perfect hat trick (left foot, right foot, header) of own goals before.

USA ladies played NZ in Texas a couple of days ago and a NZ defender managed this feat in the first half alone. First was a regular defender error, ball comes across and she sticks a foot out. Ball comes off her foot wrong and ends up in the net. Second was just bad luck, she is marking her attacker who gives a glancing header to the back post. Ball then slams into her head and bobbles into the goal. Third was equally typical for a central defender. Winger passes the ball fast across the goal from the near post, defender is flat footed and it just hits her in the leg and bobbles into the goal.

Player was Meikalyla Moore and actually plays for Liverpool Ladies and is apparently a great player who had the worst of possible days.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tE5IAJ4vegY
« Last Edit: February 22, 2022, 12:02:38 pm by AndyInVA »
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,377
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2729 on: February 22, 2022, 11:12:19 am »
I've never heard if a natural hat trick either. What is it?

What you've described is a 'perfect' hat trick.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,185
  • Never Forget
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2730 on: February 22, 2022, 12:01:40 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 22, 2022, 11:12:19 am
I've never heard if a natural hat trick either. What is it?

What you've described is a 'perfect' hat trick.

Thanks. I changed it. Not sure what I was thinking.
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Killin Grannies, Slappin Fannys Andy Fan (Lone Star Red)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,976
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2731 on: February 28, 2022, 11:10:39 am »
A natural hat trick is a North American ice hockey term to describe 3 consecutive goals by one player.
Logged
We're all lucky.  Our ancestors were either really fast, really smart or had a fucking good immune system.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Killin Grannies, Slappin Fannys Andy Fan (Lone Star Red)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,976
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2732 on: March 2, 2022, 12:41:08 am »
As Freddy King's biggest fan, I love Keith Emerson absolutely crucifying Hideaway.

I can't stop replaying it

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PMuePyV1nr8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PMuePyV1nr8</a>
« Last Edit: March 2, 2022, 12:45:58 am by jambutty »
Logged
We're all lucky.  Our ancestors were either really fast, really smart or had a fucking good immune system.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,831
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2733 on: March 8, 2022, 08:29:06 am »
 Tenterhooks.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,632
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2734 on: March 17, 2022, 10:58:57 pm »
I never knew that Nestle owned Ralph Lauren
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,862
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2735 on: March 17, 2022, 11:27:55 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on March 17, 2022, 10:58:57 pm
I never knew that Nestle owned Ralph Lauren

Its why The Milky Bar Kid is always so well dressed.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,923
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2736 on: March 21, 2022, 09:42:30 am »
Alopecia doesnt affect grey hair cos of the pigmentation.

Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,923
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2737 on: March 21, 2022, 09:43:52 am »
Quote from: spen71 on March 17, 2022, 10:58:57 pm
I never knew that Nestle owned Ralph Lauren
Hes quite private though isnt he. Thats why hes never been spotted at Loch Ness
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,504
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2738 on: March 21, 2022, 04:15:42 pm »
Sipping water is more refreshing and better for you!

https://www.totalsoftwater.com/2021/03/water-intake-benefits/


I notice this myself. When I'm thirsty, if I down a pint of water then it's strangely unsatisfying. When I take small sips it's much nicer and I feel a lot more refreshed.
Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,564
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2739 on: March 22, 2022, 11:48:53 am »
Liverpool had the world's first integrated sewerage system.

In the first half of the 19th century, as the city expanded rapidly to accommodate a huge population explosion, Liverpool was considered one of the most unsanitary and deadly places to live on the planet and by 1848 the average life expectancy was just 19 years, with an infant mortality rate of 1 in 4. Cholera was a constant threat, with outbreaks killing hundreds, sometimes thousands, at a time. Human waste was deposited into cess pits, which were generally poorly constructed and leaked filthy effluent into groundwater supplies.

The council - comprised of titled landowners, wealthy businessmen and merchants - did little to relieve the problem. It was only when the shipping magnates began pressuring the council that action was taken. And the shipping companies weren't being benevolent; the reputation of disease-riddled Liverpool saw ships arriving from here quarantined for 40 days by American ports if there was a hint of illness on board. Only when the wealthy city grandees began to lose money from inactive, quarantined ships did they act.

Most of the renowned engineers of the age had been snapped up by the burgeoning rail companies, so Liverpool turned to Scottish engineer and architect James Newlands. 3 separate Acts of Parliament were passed to allow the city to 1) construct a sewerage system; 2) purchase of all the private water supply companies that had appeared (and were badly overcharging); and 3) buy up an existing reservoir at Rivington, construct two more reservoirs, and pipe the water to Liverpool (this was augmented by the Vyrnwy project).

He started in 1848 by having the most detailed map of the city drawn, detailing every contour with 3,000 geodetical observations. In the following 11 years, he built 86 miles of sewer; by 1869, there were over 300 miles of sewage system in the city. Construction on the famed London sewage & water system only began in 1859.

He designed the sewage 'pipes' (they were made of brick) to be shaped like an inverted egg (narrow part at the bottom) to keep water flow higher, in order to better flush through the effluent.

By the time Newlands retired as Borough Engineer in 1871, life expectancy in Liverpool had more than doubled to 38.

During his time in Liverpool, he also proposed a ring road (eventually, his successor built Queens Drive - the country's first purpose-built ring-road), and he also took time out to answer a request from the Government to become 'Sanitary Commissioner' to the British forces in Crimea suffering from 'pestilence' during the Siege of Sevastopol (Florence Nightingale wrote a letter of thanks afterwards)
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Online Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,617
  • Scousers Rule OK
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2740 on: March 24, 2022, 07:32:01 am »
Rangers Celtic Hibs and Hearts, the four most famous clubs in Scotland (sorry Aberdeen) have all made it to the semi finals of the Scottish Cup. It's the first time in its history that's ever happened.
Logged
Comedian, chameleon, corinthian and caricature.

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,207
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2741 on: March 24, 2022, 08:04:42 am »
Quote from: Lad on March 24, 2022, 07:32:01 am
Rangers Celtic Hibs and Hearts, the four most famous clubs in Scotland (sorry Aberdeen) have all made it to the semi finals of the Scottish Cup. It's the first time in its history that's ever happened.

Aberdeen are much more famour than Hearts and Hibs.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,110
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2742 on: March 24, 2022, 10:28:14 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on March 24, 2022, 08:04:42 am
Aberdeen are much more famour than Hearts and Hibs.

Probably the better way of saying it is all 4 teams from the two biggest cities
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,207
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2743 on: March 24, 2022, 10:34:36 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 24, 2022, 10:28:14 am
Probably the better way of saying it is all 4 teams from the two biggest cities

Partick Thistle would have a problem with that.  ;D

The 2 biggest teams from the 2 biggest cities.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,110
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2744 on: March 24, 2022, 10:59:57 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on March 24, 2022, 10:34:36 am
Partick Thistle would have a problem with that.  ;D

The 2 biggest teams from the 2 biggest cities.

Forgot about them 😂
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,500
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2745 on: March 24, 2022, 12:45:11 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on March 24, 2022, 10:34:36 am
Partick Thistle would have a problem with that.  ;D

The 2 biggest teams from the 2 biggest cities.

Come on the Thistle!
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,110
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2746 on: March 24, 2022, 12:46:36 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on March 24, 2022, 12:45:11 pm
Come on the Thistle!

That SoS going for a nature walk again? ;)
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,929
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2747 on: March 24, 2022, 12:47:01 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on March 24, 2022, 12:45:11 pm
Come on the Thistle!

Down with that sort of thing.

Big game at Rugby Park on Saturday: Ayrshire`s finest versus the Maryhill Shithouses.

`Mon the Killie!
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,289
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2748 on: March 24, 2022, 01:02:58 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on February 15, 2022, 10:29:13 pm
There's a field of combined science and semiotics devoted to working out how to warn future civilisations not to dig up any nuclear waste we bury.

The main idea is to come up with signs we think can be universally understood and combine them with hostile architecture (massive concrete spikes, a gigantic slab of granite etc.) to convey that, quote, "this place is not a place of honour... no highly esteemed deed is commemorated here... nothing valued is here."


Imagine all those things we have excavated and assumed they were places to honour the dead, like the pyramids, were actually nuclear waste dumps
Logged
YNWA

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,862
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2749 on: March 24, 2022, 02:03:35 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on March 24, 2022, 12:47:01 pm
Down with that sort of thing.

Big game at Rugby Park on Saturday: Ayrshire`s finest versus the Maryhill Shithouses.

`Mon the Killie!

Wasnt Taggart from Maryhill?
Logged

Offline Daniel Cabbaggio

  • Roughage
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,750
  • Pass and move, keep it simple = 19 & 6
    • www.redandwhitekop.com
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2750 on: March 24, 2022, 02:30:00 pm »
Turns out the fastest route between two points isnt a straight line.Its an isochronous curve. If gravity is involved of course!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eBc827pwKf0
Logged
YNWA

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Killin Grannies, Slappin Fannys Andy Fan (Lone Star Red)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,976
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2751 on: April 3, 2022, 11:11:36 am »
This lad's amazing.

It kicks off at 1:35

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mJZ4zd7Acq0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mJZ4zd7Acq0</a>
Logged
We're all lucky.  Our ancestors were either really fast, really smart or had a fucking good immune system.

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,185
  • Never Forget
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2752 on: Yesterday at 05:49:33 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on April  3, 2022, 11:11:36 am
This lad's amazing.

It kicks off at 1:35

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mJZ4zd7Acq0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mJZ4zd7Acq0</a>


Interesting. That is a first for me to see some cutesy white girls as back up singers for something truly African.
Logged

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,301
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2753 on: Yesterday at 08:13:47 pm »
If you lived on a planet orbiting a star near the centre of the Galaxy IC 1101 ( 100 trillion stars and 6 light years across ), you would not know that the rest of the Universe existed.
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,864
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2754 on: Yesterday at 08:29:51 pm »
Americans don't traditionally eat big chocolate Easter eggs like us.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,185
  • Never Forget
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2755 on: Today at 01:37:05 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 08:29:51 pm
Americans don't traditionally eat big chocolate Easter eggs like us.

Right. Totally an English thing. I have to order mine for the kids from UK.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,377
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2756 on: Today at 06:22:34 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 01:37:05 am
Right. Totally an English thing. I have to order mine for the kids from UK.

No it isn't. Other countries do it too.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Pages: 1 ... 64 65 66 67 68 [69]   Go Up
« previous next »
 