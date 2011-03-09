« previous next »
Author Topic: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread  (Read 238679 times)

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2680 on: January 3, 2022, 02:49:14 pm »
The Independent
China switches on artificial sun that is five-times hotter than the real thing
Anthony Cuthbertson - 3h ago

A nuclear fusion reactor in China has set a new record for sustained high temperatures after running five-times hotter than the Sun for more than 17 minutes, according to state media.

The Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), known as an artificial sun, reached temperatures of 70 million degrees Celsius during the experiments, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The ultimate aim of developing the artificial sun device is to deliver near-limitless clean energy by mimicking the natural reactions occurring within stars.

The recent operation lays a solid scientific and experimental foundation towards the running of a fusion reactor, Gong Xianzu, a researcher at the Institute of Plasma Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences who led the latest experiment, told Xinhua.

The EAST project, which has already cost China more than £700 billion, will run the experiment until June.

Nuclear fusion has been touted as the holy grail of clean energy production, however it remains a long way off from being realised outside of a lab despite decades of research into the technology.

Replicating the physics of the actual sun, nuclear fusion reactors merge atomic nuclei in order to generate massive amounts of energy that can be turned into electricity.

The process requires no fossil fuels and leaves behind no hazardous waste materials, unlike the nuclear fission process that powers commercial nuclear energy production. Physicists also claim that there is also far less risk of an environmental disaster.

Chinas reactor team will also provide technical support to another nuclear fusion reactor megaproject currently being constructed in Marseille, France.

The International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) will be the worlds largest reactor once completed.

The UK is also planning to build a nuclear fusion power station as part of a green industrial revolution, with a shortlist of five locations for the site announced last month.

The Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production (STEP) project aims to produce a concept design by 2024 and deliver power to peoples homes at some point in the 2040s.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/technology/china-switches-on-artificial-sun-that-is-five-times-hotter-than-the-real-thing/ar-AASnCap?ocid=msedgntp
Tis better to say nowt and have people think you're an arsehole, than to open your mouth and remove all doubt.

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2681 on: January 6, 2022, 02:51:51 pm »
In 1913, Liverpool beat Manchester City 4-2 at home on Christmas Day, lost the return game 1-0 on Boxing Day, before drawing 3-3 at home with Blackburn Rovers the next day!

 :o

https://www.bbc.co.uk/bitesize/articles/z4y847h
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2682 on: January 12, 2022, 03:11:06 pm »
When Susanna Hoffs recorded the vocal for Eternal Flame she took all her clothes off and did it naked.  :o
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2683 on: January 12, 2022, 03:39:59 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on January 12, 2022, 03:11:06 pm
When Susanna Hoffs recorded the vocal for Eternal Flame she took all her clothes off and did it naked.  :o

Oh, my...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2684 on: January 12, 2022, 03:56:58 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on January 12, 2022, 03:11:06 pm
When Susanna Hoffs recorded the vocal for Eternal Flame she took all her clothes off and did it naked.  :o

I'll never be able to listen to that song in the same way again.
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2685 on: January 12, 2022, 04:04:15 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on January 12, 2022, 03:39:59 pm
Oh, my...

Quote from: rob1966 on January 12, 2022, 03:56:58 pm
I'll never be able to listen to that song in the same way again.

 :)

Apparently the producer tricked her into it. Told her that that was the way Olivia Newton John recorded all her vocals. Susanna ended up doing the whole album in the nuddy.
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2686 on: January 12, 2022, 05:15:11 pm »
Richard Cromwell, the nephew of Thomas Cromwell, was the great grandfather of Oliver Cromwell.
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2687 on: January 12, 2022, 06:21:36 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on January 12, 2022, 03:11:06 pm
When Susanna Hoffs recorded the vocal for Eternal Flame she took all her clothes off and did it naked.  :o
I'll need some proof before I believe this. Do you have a recording of this event?
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2688 on: January 13, 2022, 01:33:55 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on January 12, 2022, 06:21:36 pm
I'll need some proof before I believe this. Do you have a recording of this event?

*gasps*

Tsk tsk tsk.  I'm quite sure Gulley would be shocked and stunned at the merest mention of debauchery or lechery!
 ;D
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2689 on: January 13, 2022, 02:18:06 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on January 12, 2022, 06:21:36 pm
I'll need some proof before I believe this. Do you have a recording of this event?

I have a version in my head, not sure how accurate it is though  :)
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2690 on: January 13, 2022, 02:39:46 pm »
On the subject of naked recordings, I've known this for years, but others might not. When recording Guns N' Roses Rocket Queen. Axl wanted the sex noises to be real, so he banged drummer Steven Adlers girlfriend in the booth and that what is what is on the album.
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2691 on: January 13, 2022, 05:35:19 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 13, 2022, 02:39:46 pm
he banged drummer Steven Adlers girlfriend in the booth

Is that an anachronism for something I should be aware of?
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2692 on: January 14, 2022, 12:07:36 pm »
Cleopatra VII was Greek. Cleopatra was a direct ancestor of Ptolemy, a teacher to Alexander the Great.
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2693 on: January 14, 2022, 01:08:32 pm »
Two Sundays ago I was woken up by one of these on the street:



It's called a Gulleysucker and is where Nick got his nickname.
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2694 on: January 14, 2022, 03:24:21 pm »
You need to be super strong to rip a phone book in half.

This is a trick. Get a good grip on the spine of the book and then bend it sharply so it breaks. Immediately pull the two pieces in different directions; left hand forward and right hand back and it tears easily. It has nothing to do with strength. Even a child can do it.

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2695 on: January 14, 2022, 04:12:10 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on January 14, 2022, 03:24:21 pm
You need to be super strong to rip a phone book in half.

This is a trick. Get a good grip on the spine of the book and then bend it sharply so it breaks. Immediately pull the two pieces in different directions; left hand forward and right hand back and it tears easily. It has nothing to do with strength. Even a child can do it.



Whats a phone book?
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2696 on: January 14, 2022, 04:16:56 pm »
Egypt are building a new capital city.
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2697 on: January 14, 2022, 04:18:50 pm »
Quote from: tubby on January 14, 2022, 04:16:56 pm
Egypt are building a new capital city.

And while we are on African nations, Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda are attempting to merge into The East African Federation, which would be the 10th largest country in the world.
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2698 on: January 14, 2022, 04:21:32 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on January 14, 2022, 04:12:10 pm
Whats a phone book?

Restaurants, cinemas, plane tickets. Anything you want really.
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2699 on: January 14, 2022, 04:25:47 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on January 14, 2022, 04:18:50 pm
And while we are on African nations, Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda are attempting to merge into The East African Federation, which would be the 10th largest country in the world.

EAF, uh-huh (uh-huh); uh-huh (uh-huh)
BEEP BOOP

Thats their National Anthem sorted.
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2700 on: January 14, 2022, 05:42:59 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on January 14, 2022, 04:12:10 pm
Whats a phone book?

It's a book full of phones :)
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2701 on: January 14, 2022, 05:46:21 pm »
The Chinese invented the assembly line to create the Terracotta army in Xi'an in the late third century BC (About -200 odd)

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2702 on: January 15, 2022, 03:58:34 am »
 :lmao
Quote from: bradders1011 on January 14, 2022, 04:21:32 pm
Restaurants, cinemas, plane tickets. Anything you want really.
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2703 on: January 18, 2022, 03:22:23 pm »
Rewatched Zero Dark 30 last night.

The lead was broadly based on the young lady standing next to Blinken.
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2704 on: January 21, 2022, 02:26:52 pm »
Paul Humphrey of OMD was able to buy his first synthesizer by selling his subboteo set.

Credit : Sodajerker
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2705 on: January 21, 2022, 03:51:41 pm »
A puffin's beak changes colour throughout the year
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2706 on: January 21, 2022, 09:19:32 pm »
Male parakeets (blue beak) sing.   Females only screech.
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2707 on: January 22, 2022, 01:52:06 am »
The first man to land on the sun was a scouser. In order to combat the extreme temperatures, he waited until it was night-time to make his final descent.
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2708 on: January 25, 2022, 06:12:39 pm »
Light can bend downwards so you can see over the horizon by nearly 200km instead of 3-12 mile you'd normally be able to see


https://vancouverisland.ctvnews.ca/rare-iceberg-mirage-captured-by-nanoose-b-c-woman-1.5741182
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2709 on: January 26, 2022, 07:53:53 am »
Quote from: Daniel Cabbaggio on January 25, 2022, 06:12:39 pm
Light can bend downwards so you can see over the horizon by nearly 200km instead of 3-12 mile you'd normally be able to see


https://vancouverisland.ctvnews.ca/rare-iceberg-mirage-captured-by-nanoose-b-c-woman-1.5741182

This is not here.

Cool.

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2710 on: January 27, 2022, 11:35:11 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XK2F1SeBQXY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XK2F1SeBQXY</a>
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2711 on: January 27, 2022, 11:56:50 am »
Quote from: jambutty on January 27, 2022, 11:35:11 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XK2F1SeBQXY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XK2F1SeBQXY</a>

I've been there when huge cruise ships have been in the harbour, though I don't think they were as big as those in the video and I didn't see them come and go.

Invergordon in the Highlands of Scotland gets similar and in many ways even more striking as it is barely even a town, more a big village. I've been there visiting oil rigs when thecruisers have just arrived. The town is completely overrun when all the tourists disembark - it keeps the local economy going though (hit particularly bad by Covid...).
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2712 on: February 2, 2022, 01:57:30 pm »
Punching a heavy bag repeatedly, even gently, then adding speed bag work is great therapy for Parkinsons sufferers.

Adds physical confidence and improves balance.
« Reply #2713 on: Today at 09:31:31 am »
Just sent an email and the spellchecker changed what I thought was prerequisites to perquisites.

Had to google perquisites and saw the definition is "a benefit which one enjoys or is entitled to on account of one's job or position"

So I've today discovered where the term "Perks" come from!  :)
