In 1990, Baudouin I of Belgium asked to be declared unfit to rule to avoid a constitutional crisis. He was a Roman Catholic, and as such, he refused to give Royal Assent to a bill that would have legalised abortion. So, on 4th April, he was declared unfit to rule and didn't reign as Head of State while the law was passed, the government did. On the 5th April it was declared he was fit to rule again.