Author Topic: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread  (Read 203097 times)

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,715
  • Yeah right..
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2560 on: January 29, 2021, 02:26:46 pm »
"Hey Leo Son"



Leon Lopez..from Brookie..
Now director on the Coronation st set, dunno how long he's been there..
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,921
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2561 on: January 30, 2021, 09:20:43 am »
your average garden slug has 27,000 teeth

that's a few more than bobby  ;D


I neither know nor care

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,370
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2562 on: February 9, 2021, 05:46:15 pm »
Brenda Blethyn's real surname is Bottle, and she has eight siblings - Bernard Bottle, Martin Bottle, Jeannie Bottle, Brian Bottle, Terry Bottle, Pam Bottle, Ted Bottle, Bill Bottle.
Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,766
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2563 on: February 9, 2021, 06:24:09 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on February  9, 2021, 05:46:15 pm
Brenda Blethyn's real surname is Bottle, and she has eight siblings - Bernard Bottle, Martin Bottle, Jeannie Bottle, Brian Bottle, Terry Bottle, Pam Bottle, Ted Bottle, Bill Bottle.

And when they were younger they used to get the ferry over to France as a family. Theyd all get incredibly sea sick and the only way they could cure it was for the siblings and parents to stand in a wall...
Online Nitramdorf

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2564 on: February 9, 2021, 08:29:24 pm »
Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,370
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2565 on: February 10, 2021, 01:11:15 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on February  9, 2021, 06:24:09 pm
And when they were younger they used to get the ferry over to France as a family. Theyd all get incredibly sea sick and the only way they could cure it was for the siblings and parents to stand in a wall...

It's been a good run, but retirement arrives for everyone :P
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,678
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2566 on: February 10, 2021, 08:49:00 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on February  9, 2021, 06:24:09 pm
And when they were younger they used to get the ferry over to France as a family. Theyd all get incredibly sea sick and the only way they could cure it was for the siblings and parents to stand in a wall...

FFS
Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,054
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2567 on: February 10, 2021, 08:55:34 am »
Quote from: Medellin on January 16, 2021, 08:44:26 am
Use the app.

We've all been using tin foil wrong according to top chef

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/uk-world-news/top-chef-explains-how-you-17613211#ICID=Android_EchoNewsApp_AppShare

I think that's been proven to be false, apparently makes no difference which side is out

Edit * was some youtube video, apparently the shiny side is just down to the manufacturing process and makes no difference, just which side was facing up when squished
Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,766
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2568 on: February 10, 2021, 08:57:33 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on February 10, 2021, 01:11:15 am
It's been a good run, but retirement arrives for everyone :P

You fucking started it. :D
Online Liv4-3lee

  • Daddy Discord
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,821
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2569 on: February 11, 2021, 01:22:38 pm »
Found this out from the chase the other day. Thomas Midgley developed chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and also the lead additive for petrol in the early part of the 20th century and will be known for having more impact on the atmosphere than any other single person in Earth's history.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thomas_Midgley_Jr.
Offline WhoHe

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,197
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2570 on: February 11, 2021, 03:44:13 pm »
Couldn't remember the name but read that same fact in A Brief History of Nearly Everything by Bill Bryson, which I thought was a decent book. The same book mentions about slugs being "created" by different bits of slime/organisms coming together, rather than breeding, think it was in specific conditions but it was bizarre to read.
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,678
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2571 on: February 11, 2021, 03:53:42 pm »
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on February 11, 2021, 01:22:38 pm
Found this out from the chase the other day. Thomas Midgley developed chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and also the lead additive for petrol in the early part of the 20th century and will be known for having more impact on the atmosphere than any other single person in Earth's history.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thomas_Midgley_Jr.

Whoever came up with bitcoins is having a good go at winning that title. I was reading last night mining for bit coins uses more electricity than Argentina uses.
Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,125
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2572 on: February 14, 2021, 07:18:43 pm »
The eagles from Lord of the Rings grew up to be Pier Head seagulls.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2573 on: February 15, 2021, 08:36:56 am »
Kate & Rooney Mara's families founded the Pittsburgh Steelers (maternal) and New York Giants (paternal).
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,936
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2574 on: February 15, 2021, 06:26:36 pm »
English Hymn tune "Thaxted" AKA The "World in Union" Rugby World Cup Theme are in fact taken from Gustav Holst's "The Planets" suite. (Jupiter Movement)

Didn't realise Holst was English either.

Thanks to the 'Pointless' head to head round for alerting me to this :)
Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,921
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2575 on: February 20, 2021, 07:46:26 am »
in old england ale was ordered in pints and quarts

when customers got unruly the bartender would tell them 'mind your pints and quarts'

it's where the phrase mind your Ps and Qs comes from



I neither know nor care

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,845
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2576 on: February 20, 2021, 09:54:31 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on February 20, 2021, 07:46:26 am
in old england ale was ordered in pints and quarts

when customers got unruly the bartender would tell them 'mind your pints and quarts'

it's where the phrase mind your Ps and Qs comes from
Wow!  I always thought it referred to please and thank you as in mind your manners.

Sent from my Pixel 4a (5G) using Tapatalk

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,678
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2577 on: March 2, 2021, 05:57:42 pm »
Just found out from watching a repeat of pointless, that the song Turn! Turn! Turn!, made famous by The Byrds, is a religious song with the lyrics lifted straight from the Bible. I just thought it was a hippy song, peace and love and all that.
Offline RedBootsTommySmith

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 796
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2578 on: March 2, 2021, 06:24:26 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on February  9, 2021, 05:46:15 pm
Brenda Blethyn's real surname is Bottle, and she has eight siblings - Bernard Bottle, Martin Bottle, Jeannie Bottle, Brian Bottle, Terry Bottle, Pam Bottle, Ted Bottle, Bill Bottle.

They liked to sit on a wall with their Dad
Victorious and glorious....

Offline RedBootsTommySmith

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 796
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2579 on: March 2, 2021, 06:26:56 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on February  9, 2021, 08:29:24 pm
A woman was once hit by a meteorite as she sat in her house.

https://www.nationalgeographic.com/news/2013/2/130220-russia-meteorite-ann-hodges-science-space-hit/

Reminds me of the famous last words of the astronomer who spent his life searching for meteors that could potentially collide with the earth....F##k me, a bus!.
Victorious and glorious....

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,370
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2580 on: March 2, 2021, 11:45:02 pm »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on March  2, 2021, 06:24:26 pm
They liked to sit on a wall with their Dad

The one they're really taking the piss with is Jeannie.
Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,859
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2581 on: March 9, 2021, 01:45:51 pm »
I appear to have had what is known as an ocular migraine yesterday having never had a migraine in my life previously.

I was typing an email and notices a blurry spot on the screen in my peripheral vision. I looked towards it and it moved which made me realise something was up with my vision. Within ten minutes, my entire right hand side of my vision was like looking through a moving kaleidoscope. It happened through both eyes or with either one of them covered. The right hand-side of my vision was kind of like this (but moving about and rotating):



Whilst my sight was still semi-functional I Googled to check I wasn't having a stroke(!) then went for a lie-down with a face mask on to block out any light. An hour later I was completely back to normal.
Offline pazcom

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 806
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2582 on: March 9, 2021, 02:29:00 pm »
Quote from: .adam on March  9, 2021, 01:45:51 pm
I appear to have had what is known as an ocular migraine yesterday having never had a migraine in my life previously.

I was typing an email and notices a blurry spot on the screen in my peripheral vision. I looked towards it and it moved which made me realise something was up with my vision. Within ten minutes, my entire right hand side of my vision was like looking through a moving kaleidoscope. It happened through both eyes or with either one of them covered. The right hand-side of my vision was kind of like this (but moving about and rotating):



Whilst my sight was still semi-functional I Googled to check I wasn't having a stroke(!) then went for a lie-down with a face mask on to block out any light. An hour later I was completely back to normal.

I get this. It appears like a shimmer and goes across the field of sight. Takes about 20 mins to do its 'cycle' Scared the shit out of me the first time I had it. Sometimes get a mild headache afterwards.
Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,921
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2583 on: March 9, 2021, 02:53:33 pm »
yeh i've had that kaleidoscope thingy migraine

but mine starts off like an old game of space invaders with the aliens marching from one side to the other until they completely cover my vision

one time my sight went completely 'white' - all i could see was white and i thought i'd lost my vision

turns out that it was the fact that i was spending too much time working on a white board (for graphic art purposes)

I neither know nor care

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,678
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2584 on: March 9, 2021, 05:22:43 pm »
Quote from: pazcom on March  9, 2021, 02:29:00 pm
I get this. It appears like a shimmer and goes across the field of sight. Takes about 20 mins to do its 'cycle' Scared the shit out of me the first time I had it. Sometimes get a mild headache afterwards.

Had this one time too, same as you, scared the shit out of me.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,633
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2585 on: March 9, 2021, 10:02:42 pm »
I've had the 'shimmer' migraine on a regular basis all my life, sometimes when over tired or after a period of stress. It can be quite debilitating and can often feel like a really bad hangover.

It pisses me off when someone with a headache says they've got 'a migraine' sane as the hypochondriacs with a cold who complain of 'a flu'.
Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,921
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2586 on: March 10, 2021, 08:53:52 am »
Quote
During the formation of Earth, molten iron sank to its centre to make the core. This took with it the vast majority of the planet's precious metals -- such as gold and platinum. In fact, there are enough precious metals in the core to cover the entire surface of Earth with a four-metre thick layer.

money certainly does make the world go around
I neither know nor care

Offline gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,747
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2587 on: March 10, 2021, 08:59:25 am »
Ive had this too since in my 20s , its like a form of tunnel vision and to see anything to your left or right you have to turn you head . I always feel I get it from driving in the sunlight or being close to something really white and bright , always feel ever so slightly nauseous but never vomit or nothing . Usually a lay down in a dark room seems to cure it .

Not too sure of its hereditary but my mum has always suffered from migraines , really bad ones were she is in bed for a few days and is vomiting as well as vision issues .
Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,859
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2588 on: March 10, 2021, 09:12:32 am »
Interesting that others get it too. Reading online suggests it's pretty rare. I would be a bit fucked if it happened when I was driving. Guess I'd just have to pull over and let it work its way out my my system.
Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,563
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2589 on: March 10, 2021, 07:23:37 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on March 10, 2021, 08:53:52 am
money certainly does make the world go around
Money also certainly make life possible on Earth. The core generating the magnetic field that shields us from the solar radiation, I mean, of course. ;)
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,370
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2590 on: March 11, 2021, 10:51:37 pm »
Quote from: .adam on March 10, 2021, 09:12:32 am
Interesting that others get it too. Reading online suggests it's pretty rare. I would be a bit fucked if it happened when I was driving. Guess I'd just have to pull over and let it work its way out my my system.

Hello Mr Ferguson  :wave
Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,633
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2591 on: March 12, 2021, 03:41:15 pm »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on March 10, 2021, 08:59:25 am
Ive had this too since in my 20s , its like a form of tunnel vision and to see anything to your left or right you have to turn you head . I always feel I get it from driving in the sunlight or being close to something really white and bright , always feel ever so slightly nauseous but never vomit or nothing . Usually a lay down in a dark room seems to cure it .

Not too sure of its hereditary but my mum has always suffered from migraines , really bad ones were she is in bed for a few days and is vomiting as well as vision issues .

My nan had it bad, vomiting etc. Neither of my kids have it but maybe it skips a generation.

About 20 years ago my GP decided that a course of beta blockers may help. On the basis that I'd try anything I gave them a go. The first day I was driving through Liverpool to St Helens, a route I travelled regularly, got to Kensongton and I completely lost my bearings, didn't know what day it was and went into a dream like phase for a few minutes.

As the cure was worse than the malady I stopped the beta blockers straight away.
Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,921
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2592 on: Today at 11:24:44 am »
some intersting facts about one of the greatest (IMO) albums of all time - never mind the bollocks

Quote
Kurt Cobain from Nirvana listed the album on his Top 50 favourite albums, and the title of Nirvana's second album, Nevermind, was inspired by the Sex Pistols' album, which at the time, angered Rotten.

on the recording of it

Quote
During this time period, bassist Sid Vicious stumbled into the same recording room as rock band Queen. Vicious aimed an insult at lead singer Freddie Mercury, saying "Have you brought ballet to the masses, yet?" Mercury got up and responded, "Aren't you Simon Ferocious or something? What're you going to do about it?", took him by the collar and threw him out of the room.

love that

...i'm also a big queen fan too
