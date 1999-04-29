Brenda Blethyn's real surname is Bottle, and she has eight siblings - Bernard Bottle, Martin Bottle, Jeannie Bottle, Brian Bottle, Terry Bottle, Pam Bottle, Ted Bottle, Bill Bottle.
And when they were younger they used to get the ferry over to France as a family. Theyd all get incredibly sea sick and the only way they could cure it was for the siblings and parents to stand in a wall...
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/uk-world-news/top-chef-explains-how-you-17613211#ICID=Android_EchoNewsApp_AppShare
It's been a good run, but retirement arrives for everyone
Found this out from the chase the other day. Thomas Midgley developed chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and also the lead additive for petrol in the early part of the 20th century and will be known for having more impact on the atmosphere than any other single person in Earth's history.https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thomas_Midgley_Jr.
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
in old england ale was ordered in pints and quartswhen customers got unruly the bartender would tell them 'mind your pints and quarts'it's where the phrase mind your Ps and Qs comes from
A woman was once hit by a meteorite as she sat in her house. https://www.nationalgeographic.com/news/2013/2/130220-russia-meteorite-ann-hodges-science-space-hit/
They liked to sit on a wall with their Dad
I appear to have had what is known as an ocular migraine yesterday having never had a migraine in my life previously.I was typing an email and notices a blurry spot on the screen in my peripheral vision. I looked towards it and it moved which made me realise something was up with my vision. Within ten minutes, my entire right hand side of my vision was like looking through a moving kaleidoscope. It happened through both eyes or with either one of them covered. The right hand-side of my vision was kind of like this (but moving about and rotating):Whilst my sight was still semi-functional I Googled to check I wasn't having a stroke(!) then went for a lie-down with a face mask on to block out any light. An hour later I was completely back to normal.
I get this. It appears like a shimmer and goes across the field of sight. Takes about 20 mins to do its 'cycle' Scared the shit out of me the first time I had it. Sometimes get a mild headache afterwards.
During the formation of Earth, molten iron sank to its centre to make the core. This took with it the vast majority of the planet's precious metals -- such as gold and platinum. In fact, there are enough precious metals in the core to cover the entire surface of Earth with a four-metre thick layer.
money certainly does make the world go around
Interesting that others get it too. Reading online suggests it's pretty rare. I would be a bit fucked if it happened when I was driving. Guess I'd just have to pull over and let it work its way out my my system.
Ive had this too since in my 20s , its like a form of tunnel vision and to see anything to your left or right you have to turn you head . I always feel I get it from driving in the sunlight or being close to something really white and bright , always feel ever so slightly nauseous but never vomit or nothing . Usually a lay down in a dark room seems to cure it .Not too sure of its hereditary but my mum has always suffered from migraines , really bad ones were she is in bed for a few days and is vomiting as well as vision issues .
Kurt Cobain from Nirvana listed the album on his Top 50 favourite albums, and the title of Nirvana's second album, Nevermind, was inspired by the Sex Pistols' album, which at the time, angered Rotten.
During this time period, bassist Sid Vicious stumbled into the same recording room as rock band Queen. Vicious aimed an insult at lead singer Freddie Mercury, saying "Have you brought ballet to the masses, yet?" Mercury got up and responded, "Aren't you Simon Ferocious or something? What're you going to do about it?", took him by the collar and threw him out of the room.
