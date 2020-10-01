The guitar solo in Beat It by Michael Jackson was Eddie Van Halen. (Source BBC News).
Arranging credit went only to Alan Price. According to Burdon, this was simply because there was insufficient room to name all five band members on the record label, and Alan Price's first name was first alphabetically. However, this meant that only Price received songwriter's royalties for the hit, a fact that has caused bitterness among the other band members ever since.
Read last night that the derivation of word 'pundit' is from the sanscrit 'pandit' which means holder of knowledge. The British used what they called 'pandits' on the north west frontier as secret agents.Fill in your own blanks for Tim Sherwood et al
