Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread

Barneylfc

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
Reply #2480 on: October 1, 2020, 08:27:00 AM
Just dawned on me that I was 2 years old the last time Liverpool started a European campaign as league champions
Medellin

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
Reply #2481 on: October 6, 2020, 03:47:12 PM
Danny Welbeck..just released/terminated contract at Watford.....has 42 caps for England:o
AndyInVA

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
Reply #2482 on: October 8, 2020, 03:27:41 AM
The guitar solo in Beat It by Michael Jackson was Eddie Van Halen. (Source BBC News).
bradders1011

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
Reply #2483 on: October 9, 2020, 01:03:47 AM
The guitar solo in Beat It by Michael Jackson was Eddie Van Halen. (Source BBC News).

Incredible song all round.

The isolated vocal from Beat It is spinechilling.
farawayred

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
Reply #2484 on: October 9, 2020, 01:26:24 AM
The guitar solo in Beat It by Michael Jackson was Eddie Van Halen. (Source BBC News).
He played it for free too (if not counting the case of beer). When Michael Jackson left for a break, Eddie rearranged the rest of the song. Eddie told Michael, he liked it, and the rest is history.
liverbloke

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
Reply #2485 on: October 27, 2020, 08:31:30 AM
Watched the recent Eric Burdon documentary Rock n Roll Animal and found this interesting fact:

The House Of The Rising Sun - The Animals

Quote
Arranging credit went only to Alan Price. According to Burdon, this was simply because there was insufficient room to name all five band members on the record label, and Alan Price's first name was first alphabetically. However, this meant that only Price received songwriter's royalties for the hit, a fact that has caused bitterness among the other band members ever since.

..and he hates him to this day



BarryCrocker

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
Reply #2486 on: October 27, 2020, 08:44:51 AM
Toni Basil of "Hey Mickey!" fame directed the video for Talking Heads - Once in a Lifetime

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5IsSpAOD6K8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5IsSpAOD6K8</a>
Medellin

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
Reply #2487 on: October 28, 2020, 01:04:24 PM
Neil Young wrote Powderfinger for Lynyrd Skynyrd, very sad they never got the chance to play it.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/p6xNft9MutQ" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/p6xNft9MutQ</a>
Qston

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
Reply #2488 on: Today at 12:38:21 PM
Read last night that the derivation of word 'pundit' is from the sanscrit 'pandit' which means holder of knowledge. The British used what they called 'pandits' on the north west frontier as secret agents.

Fill in your own blanks for Tim Sherwood et al

liverbloke

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
Reply #2489 on: Today at 12:49:19 PM
Read last night that the derivation of word 'pundit' is from the sanscrit 'pandit' which means holder of knowledge. The British used what they called 'pandits' on the north west frontier as secret agents.

Fill in your own blanks for Tim Sherwood et al

yes that's very interesting about the secret agents - but did they talk about VAR?

Davidbowie

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
Reply #2490 on: Today at 03:17:31 PM
Henry the 8th was the first monarch to be termed 'your majesty' - which he came up with himself because 'your highness' and 'your excellency' were not deemed to be appropriate enough for a King of England chosen by God himself dontchaknow?
