Cats are believed to be the only mammals who don't taste sweetness.

Cats are nearsighted, but their peripheral vision and night vision are much better than that of humans.

Cats have nearly twice the amount of neurons in their cerebral cortex as dogs.

Cats have the largest eyes relative to their head size of any mammal.

Cats walk like camels and giraffes: They move both of their right feet first, then move both of their left feet. No other animals walk this way.

Male cats are more likely to be left-pawed, while female cats are more likely to be right-pawed.

Cats have up to 100 different vocalizations -- dogs only have 10.

Meowing is a behavior that cats developed exclusively to communicate with people.

Cats don't have an incest taboo, so they may choose to mate with their brothers and sisters.