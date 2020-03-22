« previous next »
Author Topic: The 'well I never knew that' thread  (Read 153244 times)

Offline Daniel Cabbaggio

Re: The 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2120 on: March 22, 2020, 05:48:16 PM »
Quote from: soxfan on March 19, 2020, 03:27:33 AM
Strawberries, blackberries and raspberries are NOT berries, as defined by botany. ???

Bananas, grapes, currants, cucumbers, eggplants and tomatoes ARE berries. :o


yeah think it's if the seeds are inside they're berries
YNWA

Offline liverbloke

Re: The 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2121 on: March 24, 2020, 12:19:01 PM »
Along the Leeds/Liverpool canal there are wartime pillboxes constructed to protect us from the Nazis using the canals for their invasion and they are still there to this day - well, most of them.

We will fight them on the cut apparently  ;D

example





Offline soxfan

Re: The 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2122 on: March 24, 2020, 08:35:48 PM »
About 65-70 percent of chimpanzees are right-handed.

Gorillas are about 75 percent righty.

About 66 percent of orangutans are LEFTIES.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: The 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2123 on: March 24, 2020, 08:36:39 PM »
Quote from: soxfan on March 24, 2020, 08:35:48 PM
About 65-70 percent of chimpanzees are right-handed.

Gorillas are about 75 percent righty.

About 66 percent of orangutans are LEFTIES.

Explains why their handwriting is always so bad.
Offline soxfan

Re: The 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2124 on: March 24, 2020, 08:42:55 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March 24, 2020, 08:36:39 PM
Explains why their handwriting is always so bad.
Hey, I'm an oranga -- I mean a lefty, I resent that!  ;D
Offline farawayred

Re: The 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2125 on: March 25, 2020, 05:48:58 AM »
Quote from: soxfan on March 24, 2020, 08:35:48 PM
About 65-70 percent of chimpanzees are right-handed.

Gorillas are about 75 percent righty.

About 66 percent of orangutans are LEFTIES.
And which hand do they use to throw shit with?

I can vouch for one gorilla being right-handed...
Online afc turkish

Re: The 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2126 on: March 25, 2020, 11:53:55 AM »
Quote from: soxfan on March 24, 2020, 08:35:48 PM
About 65-70 percent of chimpanzees are right-handed.

Gorillas are about 75 percent righty.

About 66 percent of orangutans are LEFTIES.

How about gibbons? Check with Keys?
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: The 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2127 on: March 25, 2020, 05:00:53 PM »
Quote from: Barneylfc on February 27, 2020, 11:15:39 PM
Donald Trump and Jimmy Greaves done the draw for the 91/92 League Cup quarter final on Saint and Greavsie
My god, this is actually true.  ;D
Offline liverbloke

Re: The 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2128 on: March 26, 2020, 11:13:19 AM »
It takes 75 litres of water to make one pint of beer  :lickin

So how come sea levels are rising  ;D

Offline soxfan

Re: The 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2129 on: March 27, 2020, 12:03:16 PM »
Wombats are the only animals with poop that is cube shaped. :o

"The marsupial then stacks the cubes - the higher the better so as to communicate with and attract other wombats."

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-australia-46258616
Offline MBE

Re: The 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2130 on: March 27, 2020, 12:15:47 PM »
There are actually no canaries in the Canary Islands.  Same with the Virgin Islands.  No canaries there, either. 
Offline 24/50 geek!

Re: The 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2131 on: March 27, 2020, 12:22:29 PM »
Quote from: MBE on March 27, 2020, 12:15:47 PM
There are actually no canaries in the Canary Islands.  Same with the Virgin Islands.  No canaries there, either. 
Yup - the isles are named after dogs, not birds - from the Latin "canis". Loving the punchline though, even if you posted it in the wrong thread :wave  ;D
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: The 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2132 on: March 27, 2020, 12:28:51 PM »
This suggests it's also incorrect!

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Atlantic_canary

Quote
It is native to the Canary Islands, the Azores, and Madeira.
Offline soxfan

Re: The 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2133 on: March 27, 2020, 12:58:55 PM »
Quote from: 24/50 geek! on March 27, 2020, 12:22:29 PM
Yup - the isles are named after dogs, not birds - from the Latin "canis". Loving the punchline though, even if you posted it in the wrong thread :wave  ;D
Made me laugh too. Was watching Monty Python and the Holy Grail last night. Reminds me of the scene where the chaste knight is being seduced by 150 virgins, finally decides to surrender to them but the other knights rush in to rescue him. "No, let me go back in, I can fight them all by myself!"  ;D
Offline AndyInVA

Re: The 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2134 on: March 29, 2020, 12:34:35 PM »
Offline Statto Red

Re: The 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2135 on: April 2, 2020, 08:23:32 PM »
Comedian Lee Mack actually held a darts record for most inner & outer bulls hit in 60 seconds at 12, it was smashed by James Wade with 15 just over a year later
Offline Daniel Cabbaggio

Re: The 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2136 on: April 2, 2020, 08:41:51 PM »
Polar bears are not left handed.. It's pretty much 50/50
Offline King.Keita

Re: The 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2137 on: April 3, 2020, 10:57:27 AM »
The massive difference between a million and a billion. One million seconds is 11.5 days. One billion seconds is 31 years.
Online Peabee

Re: The 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2138 on: April 3, 2020, 08:58:45 PM »
Quote from: King.Keita on April  3, 2020, 10:57:27 AM
The massive difference between a million and a billion. One million seconds is 11.5 days. One billion seconds is 31 years.

Shows you the difference between a millionaire, a billionaire and Jeff Bezos.

Spend £1 a second: 11.5 days to spend £1m, 31 years to spend £1b, and over 3000 years to spend Bezoss wealth.
Online Barneylfc

Re: The 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2139 on: April 3, 2020, 09:23:04 PM »
Quote from: Peabee on April  3, 2020, 08:58:45 PM
Shows you the difference between a millionaire, a billionaire and Jeff Bezos.

Spend £1 a second: 11.5 days to spend £1m, 31 years to spend £1b, and over 3000 years to spend Bezoss wealth.

https://twitter.com/CoreyDehMan/status/1181615848882135040?s=19

Quote
So, to finish this up.
To reach Jeff Bezos' worth of $108 billion.
You'd need to earn $25000 a day. Every day. From the beginning of mankind to now (a total of 12019 years). And you'd only pass him by $1 billion dollars. Eat the rich.
Offline Medellin

Re: The 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2140 on: April 4, 2020, 03:06:12 PM »
Peppers contain more Vitamin C than Oranges.

..as do Strawberries, Kiwi & Guava.
Offline liverbloke

Re: The 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2141 on: April 4, 2020, 04:36:55 PM »
Just saw this...

Quote
The average person, with an average stride, living until 80 years old, will walk the distance of about 110,000 miles in their lifetime

seems a lot as most people will drive instead - even to their local chippy.


Offline Medellin

Re: The 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2142 on: Yesterday at 11:35:21 AM »
Prince Henry & his wife Rachel..you know, the ones who fecked off to Canada..
Offline soxfan

Re: The 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2143 on: Yesterday at 03:59:49 PM »
Quote from: Peabee on April  3, 2020, 08:58:45 PM
Shows you the difference between a millionaire, a billionaire and Jeff Bezos.

Spend £1 a second: 11.5 days to spend £1m, 31 years to spend £1b, and over 3000 years to spend Bezoss wealth.
So there's a chance? :lickin

Actually, didn't his wife take a big chunk of this in their divorce? Is she doing online dating? *logs onto match.com*  :-*
Offline J-Mc-

Re: The 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2144 on: Yesterday at 08:23:20 PM »
Quote from: Medellin on March 20, 2020, 01:09:31 PM
Thalassophobia.

An intense and persistent fear of the sea or of sea travel.
Can also include fear of being in deep bodies of water, fear of the vast emptiness of the sea, of sea waves, sea creatures, and fear of distance from land

I suffer with this.

Any large body of water (not including swimming pools) and I can't go near them, my anxiety takes over. I'm fine on large boats, but wouldn't ever be able to go onto little paddle boats ect.

Dark Water is a definite no go, tried facing my fear a few years back and jumped into the sea in Turkey when I went on a boat trip for the day, I went in, crystal clear water, felt ok for about 20 seconds, looked down, saw something move under my feet, shit myself and got back on the boat, shaking and couldn't stop for a good hour.
Offline Brissyred

Re: The 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2145 on: Today at 07:45:30 AM »
Quote from: J-Mc- on Yesterday at 08:23:20 PM
I suffer with this.

Any large body of water (not including swimming pools) and I can't go near them, my anxiety takes over. I'm fine on large boats, but wouldn't ever be able to go onto little paddle boats ect.

Dark Water is a definite no go, tried facing my fear a few years back and jumped into the sea in Turkey when I went on a boat trip for the day, I went in, crystal clear water, felt ok for about 20 seconds, looked down, saw something move under my feet, shit myself and got back on the boat, shaking and couldn't stop for a good hour.

I take my boat fishing offshore and when you're about 50k's out the water is crystal clear. I always used to jump off the boat for a swim until a couple of years ago. I hooked a big tuna, probably about 50-60 kgs got it up to the boat and a fucking huge shark, like fucking jaws huge, came up out of the depths and took the Tuna in one bite, left half of its head on the hook. Never jumped off the side of the boat since....
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: The 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2146 on: Today at 08:08:05 AM »
Quote from: Brissyred on Today at 07:45:30 AM
I take my boat fishing offshore and when you're about 50k's out the water is crystal clear. I always used to jump off the boat for a swim until a couple of years ago. I hooked a big tuna, probably about 50-60 kgs got it up to the boat and a fucking huge shark, like fucking jaws huge, came up out of the depths and took the Tuna in one bite, left half of its head on the hook. Never jumped off the side of the boat since....

Haha, Jesus. Id never get on the boat again, let alone in the water!
Offline soxfan

Re: The 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2147 on: Today at 01:40:33 PM »
Quote from: Brissyred on Today at 07:45:30 AM
I take my boat fishing offshore and when you're about 50k's out the water is crystal clear. I always used to jump off the boat for a swim until a couple of years ago. I hooked a big tuna, probably about 50-60 kgs got it up to the boat and a fucking huge shark, like fucking jaws huge, came up out of the depths and took the Tuna in one bite, left half of its head on the hook. Never jumped off the side of the boat since....
Somewhat similar story from someone I used to work with. He used to scuba dive a lot. One day he and his friend are down at the base of a huge bridge collecting lobsters. The water was very murky that day due to the current. He said you had only about 2-3 feet of visibility in front of you. All of a sudden this HUGE fish, much bigger than him, drifts right by him. He said it just looked over at him with one eye and kept slowly passing back into the darkness. Because of the murkiness he couldn't see it well but reckons it was a giant grouper or a sunfish. Scared the piss out of him. ;D 
Offline AndyInVA

Re: The 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2148 on: Today at 08:26:02 PM »
Quote from: Brissyred on Today at 07:45:30 AM
I take my boat fishing offshore and when you're about 50k's out the water is crystal clear. I always used to jump off the boat for a swim until a couple of years ago. I hooked a big tuna, probably about 50-60 kgs got it up to the boat and a fucking huge shark, like fucking jaws huge, came up out of the depths and took the Tuna in one bite, left half of its head on the hook. Never jumped off the side of the boat since....

sheesh thats terrifying

makes you wonder if that is how some people go missing at sea

imagine the authorities finding a boat adrift at sea with the owner completely missing
Offline soxfan

Re: The 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #2149 on: Today at 09:08:03 PM »
Cats are believed to be the only mammals who don't taste sweetness.
Cats are nearsighted, but their peripheral vision and night vision are much better than that of humans.
Cats have nearly twice the amount of neurons in their cerebral cortex as dogs.
Cats have the largest eyes relative to their head size of any mammal.
Cats walk like camels and giraffes: They move both of their right feet first, then move both of their left feet. No other animals walk this way.
Male cats are more likely to be left-pawed, while female cats are more likely to be right-pawed.
Cats have up to 100 different vocalizations -- dogs only have 10.
Meowing is a behavior that cats developed exclusively to communicate with people.
Cats don't have an incest taboo, so they may choose to mate with their brothers and sisters.
