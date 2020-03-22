Thalassophobia.



An intense and persistent fear of the sea or of sea travel.

Can also include fear of being in deep bodies of water, fear of the vast emptiness of the sea, of sea waves, sea creatures, and fear of distance from land



I suffer with this.Any large body of water (not including swimming pools) and I can't go near them, my anxiety takes over. I'm fine on large boats, but wouldn't ever be able to go onto little paddle boats ect.Dark Water is a definite no go, tried facing my fear a few years back and jumped into the sea in Turkey when I went on a boat trip for the day, I went in, crystal clear water, felt ok for about 20 seconds, looked down, saw something move under my feet, shit myself and got back on the boat, shaking and couldn't stop for a good hour.