"These are the questions, and answers, received before, during and after the SOS members meeting on Tuesday 1 June 2021. Some were answered live on the night, the others we are working through. We will continue to update this list over the next few days.Representation / Supporters BoardIn what format will the Supporters Board be set up: how many members, when and how often will they meet, will the meetings be instigated only as and when there are major issues to be raised and discussed?SOS: These are still details to be discussed with the club and among the board once it has been created.How will the Supporters Board report their activities and who will they report to? Who will hold them to account and what processes will be in place for changes to be made? Will there be an annual vote?SOS: Details are to be ironed out, but we would expect an AGM as a minimum, terms of office to be agreed. Accountability etc is likely to be included in the terms of reference of the Board.How will the opinions and thoughts of season-ticket holders be represented compared to the voices of fans from overseas and non-matchday going fans? Season-ticket holders are directly impacted by the decisions made by LFC, so should they be given a more prominent role in how the Supporters Board is elected and who its president should be?SOS: Season-ticket holders are not of themselves a distinct group. They comprise people with additional needs, BAME groups, and other representative collectives. Their voices will be heard in line with those. In addition, the ticket-working group will look at all ticketing issues and report into the Supporters Board. Being a season-ticket holder does not give priority in elections of groups or individuals.How do SOS intend to keep all supporters groups represented in the new Supporters Board? How do SOS propose to encourage non-members to be involved in the process of creating a Supporters Board? People over a certain age may not even be aware of the existence of SOS, or this campaign.SOS: We have already identified groups of fans who are underrepresented at and with LFC. We will work with them and the club to ensure the whole of our fan base is represented. Details are still to be worked through, but we are confident we will achieve this.SOS are not the only legitimate LFC fans group. Will we represent them all or find that they have differing objectives that may lead to confusion?SOS: We are working constantly with our affiliates, and will continue to do so.What role/responsibility will OSCs have going forward, particularly the smaller ones based overseas? Is there concern given the terms of engagement/operation OLSCs are prescribed to follow at the beginning of each season and their lack of independence in the OLSC concept and charters?SOS: We have already started engaging with OLSC and are looking for them to organise and have a representative on the Supporters Board rotating as and when issues relevant to them are considered. More on OLSC engagement with SOS will come out in the coming weeks.Will LFC and supporters working groups be sub groups of the Supporter Board?SOS: The structure not agreed yet, but the chair will be an SOS committee member. Consultation with affiliates and other interested supporters will happen now going forward.Did LFCs statement on the Supporters Board reflect SOSs understanding of the agreement and the level of SOS involvement going forward?SOS: Yes, it did.It seems from communications that FSG agreed to all demands/requests you put to them in respect to SOS involvement. Is this the case? Representation was born from the negative: stopping the ESL. What tangible positives do you think it will bring to fans going forward?SOS: Yes this is indeed the case. Its hard to put tangible positives here at this point given we are at the start, but we believe having a more strategic focus will result in improvements for fans with additional needs and other minority groups.Do SOS feel the owners are genuine in this proposal? Or is this a token gesture against the recent backlash?SOS: Yes, we would not put something to members without a genuine belief of success.Does consent of fans mean consent of SOS? The majority of fans are not members.SOS: As the recognised supporters trust, SOS will be expected to be in a position to represent the views of the majority of fans, members or not. That is why the make-up of the Supporters Board is crucial.Do the club have to consult only with SOS, or will they be bound to act on the input they receive?SOS: The agreement will be with SOS (as the existing supporters trust) and we will be expected to be representative of our fan base.How frequently will LFCs Executive Board/Committee meet with the Supporters Board? Regularly was referenced, but in the past FSG agreed to meet with internal Supporters Forums and then it didnt happen.SOS: This is to be determined, but early indications are it is likely to be monthly.SOS: Will members have the opportunity to comment on changes to the clubs articles and TOR for the Supporters Board?We will have to see how detailed these are, as weve said in answer to a different question, there will be legal discussions required but we will always keep members updated on progress.FSG / future securityIs the agreement with the club in perpetuity? What prevents the club from changing the Articles of Association at a later date, for example by new owners? Is the contract only binding with FSG?SOS: The contract will be with LFC, not FSG. Any proposed changes to the articles would have to be subject to consultation.What stops the board changing the Articles again in the future and removing SOS?SOS: New owners could change the Articles, but would they do that without consultation?Do we have a definition of what constitutes topics relevant/pertaining to fans? As in, which topics the club would consult with us on  the scope of interests outlined in the presentation are broad? We have seen FSG try to trademark Liverpool, furlough staff and join the ESL. Are these examples of consultation matters?SOS: We would agree these are consultation matters. We will be working with LFC to set out clearly what consultation and engagement mean and those subjects to be included. We would welcome suggestions of what strategic issues members want addressed.Whats to stop the owners arbitrarily deciding what constitutes a fan-related matter and what doesnt?SOS: The definition of fan-related matters will be contractually defined within the Articles of Association.When news of the ESL broke, supporters groups across the leagues banded together. Will SOS continue to stay engaged with them and show a united front for all of football?SOS: We are members of the FSA, so yes we will be.Any comment on what the decision-making process will be and who ultimately will make them? Ideally, LFC decisions should be made by management based in the city who are clued in. Do we have assurances this will be the case?SOS: There does appear to be a substantial degree of delegation to the local team with only issues such as major capital investment having to be referred upwards to the Boston-based board.If FSG break any of the new agreements what can SOS do from a legal stand point?SOS: For anything that is part of the Articles of Association there will be potential for legal redress.How will SOS ensure there will be no further attempts from LFC to participate in the ESL or similar. Will they oppose the new structure of the Champions League, suggestions of a champions week and plans to introduce a bi-annual World Cup?SOS: FSG have agreed they would not consider a move from Anfield/ groundshare or participation in a breakaway league without the consent of fans. In addition, ownership have also indicated a willingness to make a public declaration to that effect. We will need to work with the club on any issues arising from changes to the Champions League in partnership with the FSA and FSE.Will we demand 50%+1 supporters voting rights in the clubs decision making? How do we strive towards that goal? Have the committee taken legal advice to confirm we will have a workable veto?SOS: We believe we have secured a veto but of course this needs to be legally binding and will be part of next steps. We will be seeking legal advice to secure the best arrangements.Did the Manchester United fans invasion of Old Trafford contribute to the leverage SOS had in negotiating with FSG?SOS: Its been said before that we work closely with fan groups of other teams and we were each constantly updating each other on our respective positions. It definitely helped and having a similar potential leading up to our final game was always a good negotiating position to have.When news of the ESL broke, supporters groups across the leagues banded together. Will SOS continue to stay engaged with them and show a united front for all of football?SOS: We are members of the FSA, so yes we will be.FSGDid FSG give any indication why they did not consult with SOS, any other fan group or even the playing staff prior to the ESL announcement? Do we know who and at what forum the decision was taken? This seems important and linked to how fan representation would work.SOS: No, in fact we were told that the club would have a watching brief in the months before, when unfortunately it seemed they were instead involved in the creation of the ESL.What can we do to make FSG more interested in the womens team?SOS: Supporters of the womens team will be one of the presently under-represented fan groups considered to be part of the Supporters Board. This will ensure there is direct influence with LFC on this matter.UnionIs there a need for a revised financial model for the union to achieve the best supporter outcomes in future and also to continue community initiatives?SOS: Possibly. We will certainly need to revisit our aims and objectives, something we have been planning to do for some time, this gives us a good opportunity and is probably a discussion at our AGM.Would it be a good idea to have a Spirit of Shankly page or section in the matchday programme?SOS: We have thought of that but really the matchday programme is for the team and we want to stay independent.Government Fan-led ReviewSOS should pressure the FA and Government into why the Tracey Crouch Fan-led review of football doesnt have any true fan representation on the panel. FSA are involved but doesnt feel fan-led.SOS: We have made representation about this and expressed our concerns, unfortunately the construction of the panel was not within our gift. Be assured that when we are in a position to do so, we will make known supporters views on this again.Will SOS work with other supporters trusts to ensure transparency in the fan-led review?SOS: Yes we will continue to work alongside the other trusts.Government Fan-led Review.Other issuesIs anyone going to point out to the club the damage done by having the Conservative employment minister on the pitch at Anfield?SOS: We have made the club aware of our robust opposition to the ministers invite as it undermines the work being done for our local community initiatives."