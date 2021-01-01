Love it or hate it you're not getting rid of me
This was not a branch. It was the SOS members from Liverpool bemoaning fans from out of Liverpool coming to watch matches. Using terms like 'get the yanks out' - their nationality is irrelevant. Like i say, if you want to be taken seriously cut the crap out and grow up.
Be arsed replying to him mate.
Yeah why bother responding to allegations of xenophobia / racism.
Yeah why bother responding to allegations of xenophobia / racism.
Doubt it she died in the 70s.
people like big dick nick.
I agree, Hij is the biggest xenophobic, racist twat on here. He's a Complete unreasonable, racist c*nt.
Sorry, Im lost. There was a decent discussion going on and suddenly someones throwing accusations of racism around. Thats extremely serious, so can you back up what youre saying please?
Sorry.
Page created in 0.066 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.68]