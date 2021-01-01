And the reason I gave up my SoS membership* was the anti-FSG 'Thanks but no Yanks' mindset that characterised a lot of SoS statements over the years. I'm not pro-FSG but I am pro-the FSG model for running the club.
This was from 11 years ago when John Henry invited RAWK to ask him about NESV's (FSG) intentions. He's been straight from the start and their actions since fit pretty well with what they said they would do.
*edit - to be clear - I'm not anti-SoS. They do a lot of good work at fan-level and have a lot of sound people but I just don't feel like that they represent my views about the club's ownership.
The thing is Al.
SOS is all about representing their members. I think some of the press releases could have been better worded. However, why not consider rejoining and look to reform SOS. We need as many voices and as broad a church as possible.
Personally I think the anti FSG stuff is a little overblown. I think the survey results speak for themselves.
The results
FOR 89%. Yes 89%. No 8%. Abstain 3%
Engage with FSG and demand SOS representation at board level in relation to issues that impact fans and the Anfield community
FOR 84%. Yes 84%. No 9%. Abstain 7%
Engage with FSG and demand a formal recognition agreement with SOS
FOR 88%. Yes 88%. No 7%. Abstain 5%
Engage with FSG for LFC to join with SOS and lead the reform agenda ahead of/in conjunction with the national fan led review
AGAINST 66%. Yes 17%. No 66%. Abstain 17%
No engagement and FSG out
I think it is pretty clear that the membership want to engage with FSG and forge closer links.