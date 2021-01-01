« previous next »
Online Sarge

Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #560 on: Today at 06:40:17 pm »
Stadium capacity is a massive problem, we are a club with a huge fanbase and there are only a handful of clubs on the planet with ouur reach, I'm from Dublin ffs. The more seats we can get into Anfield the better it'll be but not everyone with be happy all the time, thats an impossibility.

If i can get over for a couple of games a season i'm delighted.
Online daveonthespionkop1900

Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #561 on: Today at 06:45:35 pm »
with the old system that was always possible.. esp for league Cup games cat C
Online reddebs

Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #562 on: Today at 06:47:06 pm »
Quote from: Eddie on Today at 03:05:45 pm
????? Have you just made that up?
There is no bar to joining SOS and there never has been.

I filled in all the application it said it needed verifying and I never heard another thing.

I emailed a couple of times nobody got back to me.  In the end I gave up and assumed it was some sort of scousers only closed shop as I didn't live in Liverpool.

This was 2008/09 ish and I'd wanted to get onboard fighting the cancers.
Offline Jookie

Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #563 on: Today at 06:49:11 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 06:40:17 pm
Stadium capacity is a massive problem, we are a club with a huge fanbase and there are only a handful of clubs on the planet with ouur reach, I'm from Dublin ffs. The more seats we can get into Anfield the better it'll be but not everyone with be happy all the time, thats an impossibility.

If i can get over for a couple of games a season i'm delighted.

It why for me, the Anfield Road extension is one of the most important things for the club in the short term.

One of my biggest gripes with FSG has been the delaying of the ARE. The fact they sound like they are committing to it despite the pandemic is great news.

Hopefully with some increased capacity it give people more chance to get to 1 or 2 games a season. Even if that's a league cup or FA Cup game.
Online Sarge

Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #564 on: Today at 06:50:56 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 06:49:11 pm
It why for me, the Anfield Road extension is one of the most important things for the club in the short term.

One of my biggest gripes with FSG has been the delaying of the ARE. The fact they sound like they are committing to it despite the pandemic is great news.

Hopefully with some increased capacity it give people more chance to get to 1 or 2 games a season. Even if that's a league cup or FA Cup game.

Yep sooner the better its done plus it will be an additional revenue sourse for the club, 10k new seats i think it is?
Online daveonthespionkop1900

Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #565 on: Today at 06:51:49 pm »
my dad gave up our tickets cos he couldn't face going regularly again after 1989. Lots of older fans felt same. it's no surprise that it became impossible to go when they changed to a bot riddled online system.. my son will want to go City with his mates at this rate and it will destroy me
Offline Al 666

Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #566 on: Today at 06:53:37 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 06:47:06 pm
I filled in all the application it said it needed verifying and I never heard another thing.

I emailed a couple of times nobody got back to me.  In the end I gave up and assumed it was some sort of scousers only closed shop as I didn't live in Liverpool.

This was 2008/09 ish and I'd wanted to get onboard fighting the cancers.

They were overwhelmed initially and it took them a few years to get up to speed.

https://spiritofshankly.com/join/
Offline Thepooloflife

Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #567 on: Today at 07:05:52 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 06:49:11 pm
It why for me, the Anfield Road extension is one of the most important things for the club in the short term.

One of my biggest gripes with FSG has been the delaying of the ARE. The fact they sound like they are committing to it despite the pandemic is great news.

Hopefully with some increased capacity it give people more chance to get to 1 or 2 games a season. Even if that's a league cup or FA Cup game.
That's fair comment - but, I think the reason for delay was initially they responded to feedback from supporters in the consultation and decided to amend the plans to increase the planned capacity from original of 59,500 to 61,000 approx.......so an additional 7,000 seats overall (from present capacity). Then also the pandemic hit causing more delay - but, as you say they are still committed to it, which is great and will give a better chance to more supporters (hopefully anyway, after the ESL debacle !).
Offline Hij

Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #568 on: Today at 07:08:28 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 06:36:08 pm
I sympathise with your situation because mine is similar.

But without wanting to sound harsh, that's the way of the world. I had season ticket for over 20 years. Hardly missed a home game. Went away on occasions and into Europe to watch the Reds. Stopped going regularly about 15 seasons ago since I moved away from Liverpool for work reasons. Still got to 5-6 games a season for the 1st few years plus the odd away. It's gradually dwindled over the years as tickets have been harder to come by. Probably get to 1-2 games a season now through getting tickets from mates/family and not through the normal ticket office.

I've also got a son who wants to go and is a similar age to your son.. He's been about 4 games, on adult STs in my family. Been ridiculously hard to get tickets for games through the normal channels when I'm available to take him. I'm unwilling to buy a ticket off a tout even if it means my son missing out.

But none is this is the clubs fault. The demand for tickets completely outstrips the capacity. My inability to get the game regularly now (or my son) is a consequence of my decision to give up my ST for work/cost decisions. Because I paid for a season ticket for 20 years and went to 100's and 100's of games doesn't change that. The fact I choose to live outside Liverpool is my choice and one that potentially stops me getting tickets for the game more easily.

Despite it being harder for me to get tickets I completely agree with the initiative for cheap tickets to be made available to young, local supporters.

The whole ticketing piece is a microcosm of why it'll be difficult to get supporters aligned on all matters. Including fan representation on the board.

This is a great post and very fair I feel.

While you do mention the difficulty over alignment, I think this demonstrates that no matter what may be suggested, we certainly won't be seeing the introduction of local support only as it's simply untenable and a non starter :) (So it's probably a needless concern from some over SOS and it's not something realistically they can campaign that hard for).
Online Sarge

Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #569 on: Today at 07:13:42 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 07:08:28 pm
This is a great post and very fair I feel.

While you do mention the difficulty over alignment, I think this demonstrates that no matter what may be suggested, we certainly won't be seeing the introduction of local support only as it's simply untenable and a non starter :) (So it's probably a needless concern from some over SOS and it's not something realistically they can campaign that hard for).

Not a chance in hell for a local supporter only ticket allocation.
Offline Hij

Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #570 on: Today at 07:14:38 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 07:13:42 pm
Not a chance in hell for a local supporter only ticket allocation.
Exactly.
Online reddebs

Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #571 on: Today at 07:17:10 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:53:37 pm
They were overwhelmed initially and it took them a few years to get up to speed.

https://spiritofshankly.com/join/

Done!
Offline Thepooloflife

Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #572 on: Today at 07:22:33 pm »
Offline Al 666

Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #573 on: Today at 07:32:37 pm »
Online AmSeeker

Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #574 on: Today at 07:38:38 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 05:54:11 pm
Your insecurity over where you are from is incredible.

You came out with bollocks such as "local supporters only" and that was never the suggestion.

Edit: I also answered that comment in good faith and you are coming out with shite about 'spin'.

I'm also not from Liverpool btw.

So no appology?

If you want to be taken as a serious organisation then you can't come out with xenophobic (borderline racist) stance that you had against out of towners coming to watch a game. One of your members mentioned fans from abroad (in one instance China was mentioned), coming to the ground not knowing songs, taking pictures etc. The round about point you were suggesting is that locals should get benefits - said in a trashy way.

The average fan can hold these sort of views if they wish, but an organisation that wants to go on the LFC board NO. If members have these views then you need to throw them out. Either apologise for these past remarks that you allowed to flourish and NEVER condoned or stay away from the club.
Offline Historical Fool

Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #575 on: Today at 07:41:54 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 07:08:28 pm
This is a great post and very fair I feel.

While you do mention the difficulty over alignment, I think this demonstrates that no matter what may be suggested, we certainly won't be seeing the introduction of local support only as it's simply untenable and a non starter :) (So it's probably a needless concern from some over SOS and it's not something realistically they can campaign that hard for).

Conversely the board representative will have to be from England or at least the UK for accountability reasons, so its not easy to run away from that
Offline Al 666

Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #576 on: Today at 08:05:47 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 05:50:03 pm
And the reason I gave up my SoS membership* was the anti-FSG 'Thanks but no Yanks' mindset that characterised a lot of SoS statements over the years. I'm not pro-FSG but I am pro-the FSG model for running the club.

This was from 11 years ago when John Henry invited RAWK to ask him about NESV's (FSG) intentions. He's been straight from the start and their actions since fit pretty well with what they said they would do.

*edit - to be clear - I'm not anti-SoS. They do a lot of good work at fan-level and have a lot of sound people but I just don't feel like that they represent my views about the club's ownership.

The thing is Al.

SOS is all about representing their members. I think some of the press releases could have been better worded. However, why not consider rejoining and look to reform SOS. We need as many voices and as broad a church as possible.

Personally I think the anti FSG stuff is a little overblown. I think the survey results speak for themselves.

The results

    FOR 89%. Yes 89%. No 8%. Abstain 3%
    Engage with FSG and demand SOS representation at board level in relation to issues that impact fans and the Anfield community

    FOR 84%. Yes 84%. No 9%. Abstain 7%
    Engage with FSG and demand a formal recognition agreement with SOS

    FOR 88%. Yes 88%. No 7%. Abstain 5%
    Engage with FSG for LFC to join with SOS and lead the reform agenda ahead of/in conjunction with the national fan led review

    AGAINST 66%. Yes 17%. No 66%. Abstain 17%
    No engagement and FSG out

I think it is pretty clear that the membership want to engage with FSG and forge closer links.
Offline Al 666

Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #577 on: Today at 08:11:02 pm »
Quote from: AmSeeker on Today at 07:38:38 pm
So no appology?

If you want to be taken as a serious organisation then you can't come out with xenophobic (borderline racist) stance that you had against out of towners coming to watch a game. One of your members mentioned fans from abroad (in one instance China was mentioned), coming to the ground not knowing songs, taking pictures etc. The round about point you were suggesting is that locals should get benefits - said in a trashy way.

The average fan can hold these sort of views if they wish, but an organisation that wants to go on the LFC board NO. If members have these views then you need to throw them out. Either apologise for these past remarks that you allowed to flourish and NEVER condoned or stay away from the club.

Please explain how SOS can be xenophobic and against out of towners when it has branches across the globe. Which branch is the most Xenophobic. Perhaps it is the Ireland Branch, or the London branch or maybe it is the branches of Norway, Sweden, Northern Ireland or perhaps it is the Malaysian branch.

Or maybe the diverse locations shows that SOS is welcoming of everyone. They even go to the trouble of live-streaming local meetings so fans from all around the globe can join in.

To be honest you are the one who comes across as xenophobic and only thinking of themselves.
Online John C

Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #578 on: Today at 08:20:10 pm »
Quote from: Eddie on Today at 04:37:21 pm
But all this 'SOS doesn't represent me bollicks'.
I'm not sure who has said that about SoS mate?

Offline Jookie

Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #579 on: Today at 08:23:02 pm »
Quote from: daveonthespionkop1900 on Today at 06:51:49 pm
my dad gave up our tickets cos he couldn't face going regularly again after 1989. Lots of older fans felt same. it's no surprise that it became impossible to go when they changed to a bot riddled online system.. my son will want to go City with his mates at this rate and it will destroy me

Like I said in my previous post I do sympathise with your situation. Even more so given the circumstances which you lost access via family ST.

I suppose my point is that demand outstrips supply. Massively. Whichever they cut the limited tickets therell be groups of fans who feel like they are missing out. I dont necessarily think the current system is great but I dont think any system could be great when capacity is capped at low 50k.

The mad thing is that when I was going regularly in the 80s, 90s and early 00s it was quite easy to get a ticket. Even though we were successful at times and the tickets were quite cheap. Even as late as the treble winning season in 2001 you could get tickets for big games relatively easily. Barcelona SF was probably the one game were the demand was huge (outside of 3 finals). Big change has been since Istanbul. Probably driven by the success but changing social and economic factors in the late 00s and 10s.
Online daveonthespionkop1900

Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #580 on: Today at 08:38:22 pm »
yes it was easy before 2013... i don't think we have become that much bigger a club in 8 years.. the only thing that changed was the ticket buying process
Online Billy Elliot

Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #581 on: Today at 08:39:48 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 06:47:06 pm
I filled in all the application it said it needed verifying and I never heard another thing.

I emailed a couple of times nobody got back to me.  In the end I gave up and assumed it was some sort of scousers only closed shop as I didn't live in Liverpool.

This was 2008/09 ish and I'd wanted to get onboard fighting the cancers.

Around 2008/09 ish I was in the London branch of SOS and we had coaches to West Brom and United. Deffo wasn't Scousers only, I think I was the only none wool on the coach.

Edit - Sorry Steph, yeah you organised the West Brom coach, forgot about that  ;D

Anna organised United, wool.
Online Sarge

Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #582 on: Today at 08:51:57 pm »
100% was not only scousers, the KFS scene was alive and well too ;D
Online Billy Elliot

Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #583 on: Today at 08:56:15 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 08:51:57 pm
100% was not only scousers, the KFS scene was alive and well too ;D

And the KFS scene had full support from wools. Amseeker probably took offence though.

"Norwegian Wools" was the height of KFS  ;D
Online Sarge

Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #584 on: Today at 08:57:42 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 08:56:15 pm
And the KFS scene had full support from wools. Amseeker probably took offence though.

Oh yes it certainly did. And Daytrippers ;)
Online Billy Elliot

Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #585 on: Today at 09:00:24 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 08:57:42 pm
Oh yes it certainly did. And Daytrippers ;)

The "Norwegian Wools" flag was the high point of KFS  ;D
Online Sarge

Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #586 on: Today at 09:03:38 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 09:00:24 pm
The "Norwegian Wools" flag was the high point of KFS  ;D

;D We had a tricolour in there every now and again but that was class.
Online Billy Elliot

Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #587 on: Today at 09:08:23 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 09:03:38 pm
;D We had a tricolour in there every now and again but that was class.

That's okay, the Oirish signed the Boss Friday agreement  ;D
Online Sarge

Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #588 on: Today at 09:10:00 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 09:08:23 pm
That's okay, the Oirish signed the Boss Friday agreement  ;D

;D

We are half of Merseyside anyway.
