my dad gave up our tickets cos he couldn't face going regularly again after 1989. Lots of older fans felt same. it's no surprise that it became impossible to go when they changed to a bot riddled online system.. my son will want to go City with his mates at this rate and it will destroy me



Like I said in my previous post I do sympathise with your situation. Even more so given the circumstances which you lost access via family ST.I suppose my point is that demand outstrips supply. Massively. Whichever they cut the limited tickets therell be groups of fans who feel like they are missing out. I dont necessarily think the current system is great but I dont think any system could be great when capacity is capped at low 50k.The mad thing is that when I was going regularly in the 80s, 90s and early 00s it was quite easy to get a ticket. Even though we were successful at times and the tickets were quite cheap. Even as late as the treble winning season in 2001 you could get tickets for big games relatively easily. Barcelona SF was probably the one game were the demand was huge (outside of 3 finals). Big change has been since Istanbul. Probably driven by the success but changing social and economic factors in the late 00s and 10s.