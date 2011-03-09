« previous next »
Author Topic: Spirit of Shankly

Quote from: Eddie on Today at 04:37:21 pm
You initially quoted me Craig...  I don't think it was me who called you or anybody else a Tory? Perhaps we should both read a bit slower.

Yes, I said it's as bad as the guy who called someone a Tory. That reading slower isn't going any better for you.

Quote
There are some on this forum who have been against SOS from its inception, or against any sort of protest whatsoever. It was like that back in H&G times also. I remember people on here advocating 'not rocking the boat ' when the club was going down the shitter. SOS have always had their detractors - that's okay too. But all this 'SOS doesn't represent me bollicks'. They've never claimed to. So I don't know where that comes from.

If people think having legitimate fan representation on the board is a good thing, then what SOS are doing with regard to that is totally fine by me, the only other alternative for those cribbing about SOS, is to start their own group and lobby the club. Good luck with that one.

Again, given you've been replying to me, I've not for one minute said SOS shouldn't be on there. I've simply said if there are 2 on there then 1 should be SOS and one should be from elsewhere so the widest possible selection of the fanbase is represented.

Afterall, isn't the aim here to get fan representation? Do you not agree this should mean as many fans as possible?
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 04:39:36 pm
And SOS should 100% be one of those.

However why, if there are 2 spaces, or 3 as Chelsea are doing, should other groups not also be represented?

What benefit would there be having both from SOS?

I haven't said otherwise to be fair. I'm sure there are many suitable local people who aren't aligned to SOS or their affiliates, that would be more than capable of making a worthy contribution on behalf of fans.
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 04:38:19 pm
There's a whole generation of fans who were prob still in primary school!

Who was it who got the Club to agree to cut-price tickets for local kids ?
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 04:42:49 pm
I haven't said otherwise to be fair. I'm sure there are many suitable local people who aren't aligned to SOS or their affiliates, that would be more than capable of making a worthy contribution on behalf of fans.

Which is all I'm saying... but for some reason people seem to be taking it as some slight on SOS, which is not what I am doing here, that me saying (if there are 2) that splitting them to represent a wider group would be best.
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:18:18 pm
So you have FSG on one side showing a united front, and then you have two different fans representatives. Any slight diversity in opinion between the two reps would be ruthlessly exploited. You are just setting it up for divide and conquer.

Agree with this but just wanted to raise 2 points.

Firstly....

Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:18:18 pm

If you were going in to negotiate a business deal would you go in with a complete stranger who might pitch a completely different proposal. Of course you wouldn't.


From what I've seen on social media there seems to be at least some part of the fanbase that don't align with SOS. That either question (in my opinion unfairly) their motives or don't think they align with their views. There's also a part of the fanbase who see this as potentially getting a fan on the board to ask about transfer funds -  again not SoS but based some of the responses I've seen to SOS.

In that regard I don't think we are aligned as a fanbase entirely so getting 2 reps from SOS makes sense to push some sensible things through and at least get them discussed. But at the same time there's going to be a section of the fanbase, no idea how small or large, that become disenfranchised. That either think SOS don't reflect their views or will point the finger at SOS board members if net spend stays at a similar level. This potential fracturing of the fanbase may be a necessary evil of getting fan representation on the board. But it's one that I think is a reasonable risk.

Secondly...

Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:18:18 pm
There is this mad theory that SOS are some loony left wing organisation who want to take down FSG. That simply isn't true. Look at the results from the survey regarding the ESL.

The results

    FOR 89%. Yes 89%. No 8%. Abstain 3%
    Engage with FSG and demand SOS representation at board level in relation to issues that impact fans and the Anfield community
 
    FOR 84%. Yes 84%. No 9%. Abstain 7%
    Engage with FSG and demand a formal recognition agreement with SOS

    FOR 88%. Yes 88%. No 7%. Abstain 5%
    Engage with FSG for LFC to join with SOS and lead the reform agenda ahead of/in conjunction with the national fan led review

    AGAINST 66%. Yes 17%. No 66%. Abstain 17%
    No engagement and FSG out

I agree with your summation here and interesting to see that a large majority of SOS members are not wanting 'FSG out' and want to engage with the current owners to improve things. 17% wanting no engagement and FSG Out is quite low given how big emotions are running at the moment. It's also a bit at odds with the fact that some thought FSG's position was untenable after ESL or at odds with parts of our fanbase who are very frustrated with FSGs spending power and our holistic strategy around allocation of funds (wages vs. transfers etc..).

People don't join SOS at a whim. You need some activation energy to join and also need to pay an annual fee. Whilst it seems a small effort to join SOS, anyone who does probably has the club's interests at heart. They probably care more than just net spend or transfers. Or even just winning. That's not to say there aren't great fans who aren't in SOS. Of course there are. It's more that I think the vote above is likely reflective of what most fans think rather than the vocal elements on certain parts of social media.
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:43:10 pm
Who was it who got the Club to agree to cut-price tickets for local kids ?

Al, what the fuck are you going on about?

I'm not, at all, having a go at SOS here. I'm not diminishing what they've achieved.
Does anyone know what's happened to Tony Barrett? I haven't heard anything from him at all? Is he still part of fan liaison?
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:24:58 pm
If you have a problem with SoS join up and get your voice heard.
spot on
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 04:44:54 pm
Al, what the fuck are you going on about?

I'm not, at all, having a go at SOS here. I'm not diminishing what they've achieved.

You brought up primary school children mate. I told you who fought for those exact people and got a massive concession.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:49:27 pm
You brought up primary school children mate. I told you who fought for those exact people and got a massive concession.

But that had absolutely nothing to do with anything being said. So, once again, I'm not having a pop at anything SOS has achieved.


I'm still wondering why you think as many Liverpool fans as possible being represented is a bad thing?

SOS will, and should, have their spot to represent the opinions of their group, and any group who aligns with them, but why should others not be given a look in for a 2nd or 3rd position?
If anyone needs reminding about the work SOS have done for fan welfare, then look no further then everything they did for Sean Cox and his family. They are the kind of people I want representing me.

That's not having a pop at anyone btw. :P
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 04:51:55 pm
If anyone needs reminding about the work SOS have done for fan welfare, then look no further then everything they did for Sean Cox and his family. They are the kind of people I want representing me.

That's not having a pop at anyone btw. :P

Don't think anyone does, as it's not being questioned one bit. By anyone.
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 04:51:45 pm
But that had absolutely nothing to do with anything being said. So, once again, I'm not having a pop at anything SOS has achieved.


I'm still wondering why you think as many Liverpool fans as possible being represented is a bad thing?

SOS will, and should, have their spot to represent the opinions of their group, and any group who aligns with them, but why should others not be given a look in for a 2nd or 3rd position?

Everyone should have their voice heard Craig that is why SOS, the FSA and the FSE are pushing for a fan led government backed review of the game. It is about how we get there and quite clearly people who have built up a rapport with FSG and have as you admit done so much for the fans are the best chance of getting there.

If you want two different voices then someone will say three and so on. The positive is that we would need a bigger Stadium just to hold board meetings.

If SOS was a closed shop and ignored differing opinions then you might have a point but it isn't. Join and get your voice heard.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Quote from: Jookie on Today at 04:44:44 pm
Agree with this but just wanted to raise 2 points.

Firstly....

From what I've seen on social media there seems to be at least some part of the fanbase that don't align with SOS. That either question (in my opinion unfairly) their motives or don't think they align with their views. There's also a part of the fanbase who see this as potentially getting a fan on the board to ask about transfer funds -  again not SoS but based some of the responses I've seen to SOS.

In that regard I don't think we are aligned as a fanbase entirely so getting 2 reps from SOS makes sense to push some sensible things through and at least get them discussed. But at the same time there's going to be a section of the fanbase, no idea how small or large, that become disenfranchised. That either think SOS don't reflect their views or will point the finger at SOS board members if net spend stays at a similar level. This potential fracturing of the fanbase may be a necessary evil of getting fan representation on the board. But it's one that I think is a reasonable risk.

Secondly...

I agree with your summation here and interesting to see that a large majority of SOS members are not wanting 'FSG out' and want to engage with the current owners to improve things. 17% wanting no engagement and FSG Out is quite low given how big emotions are running at the moment. It's also a bit at odds with the fact that some thought FSG's position was untenable after ESL or at odds with parts of our fanbase who are very frustrated with FSGs spending power and our holistic strategy around allocation of funds (wages vs. transfers etc..).

People don't join SOS at a whim. You need some activation energy to join and also need to pay an annual fee. Whilst it seems a small effort to join SOS, anyone who does probably has the club's interests at heart. They probably care more than just net spend or transfers. Or even just winning. That's not to say there aren't great fans who aren't in SOS. Of course there are. It's more that I think the vote above is likely reflective of what most fans think rather than the vocal elements on certain parts of social media.

Good post Jookie.

No one is saying anyone has all the answers but the broader church we create and the more fans engage with SOS the better.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:59:37 pm
Everyone should have their voice heard Craig that is why SOS, the FSA and the FSE are pushing for a fan led government backed review of the game. It is about how we get there and quite clearly people who have built up a rapport with FSG and have as you admit done so much for the fans are the best chance of getting there.

Yep, of course, which is why they should be there.

Quote
If you want two different voices then someone will say three and so on. The positive is that we would need a bigger Stadium just to hold board meetings.

I mean this is a silly argument. 2 has been asked for I believe, and Chelsea have offered 3 I think. If the club offers 1 then sure, coming from SOS would prob be the right choice.

If it offers 2 then I really cannot see an argument for trying to represent a wide a proportion of the fanbase as possible, no?


Quote
If SOS was a closed shop and ignored differing opinions then you might have a point but it isn't. Join and get your voice heard.

Join up or don't be heard shouldn't be the only two options though Al if there are 2 or 3 fans being allowed to sit in on the meetings.
There's people that won't agree with SoS that are still fans.  As a club and a business you can't appear to favor one over the other. 

Aside from that all in favor of trying to get more owner accountability.
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:59:37 pm
Everyone should have their voice heard Craig that is why SOS, the FSA and the FSE are pushing for a fan led government backed review of the game. It is about how we get there and quite clearly people who have built up a rapport with FSG and have as you admit done so much for the fans are the best chance of getting there.

If you want two different voices then someone will say three and so on. The positive is that we would need a bigger Stadium just to hold board meetings.

If SOS was a closed shop and ignored differing opinions then you might have a point but it isn't. Join and get your voice heard.
Yep - and, for my sins, as a former shop-steward in a multi-union workplace, I know the absolute need to have a united front before going in to meetings with management. If that can be achieved by what Craig is suggesting, then fine (but, still leaves all the other questions about who, where and what organisation, if any, that person would come from etc) - but, with SoS already set up with a democratic organisation and with a track record of delivering for supporters and supporting them in their needs....their proposals make sense to me.
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 05:12:40 pm
Yep - and, for my sins, as a former shop-steward in a multi-union workplace, I know the absolute need to have a united front before going in to meetings with management. If that can be achieved by what Craig is suggesting, then fine (but, still leaves all the other questions about who, where and what organisation, if any, that person would come from etc) - but, with SoS already set up with a democratic organisation and with a track record of delivering for supporters and supporting them in their needs....their proposals make sense to me.

That is it in a nutshell.

I worked in a large organisation that used to pick random members of the workforce to have meetings with management. Whenever I attended it was a farce. The management would start the debate with a contentious question and then sit there and watch people tear each other apart.

As you say you need to speak with one voice because they sure as hell will. For me the best thing is for the fan groups to come together. The main supporter groups such as 1906 and the official Merseyside branch of the Supporters club plus others have already done that.

The main thing though is that SOS and its affiliates have forced FSG into a series of meetings something that an individual fan could never do.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:25:33 pm
That is it in a nutshell.

I worked in a large organisation that used to pick random members of the workforce to have meetings with management. Whenever I attended it was a farce. The management would start the debate with a contentious question and then sit there and watch people tear each other apart.

As you say you need to speak with one voice because they sure as hell will. For me the best thing is for the fan groups to come together. The main supporter groups such as 1906 and the official Merseyside branch of the Supporters club plus others have already done that.

The main thing though is that SOS and its affiliates have forced FSG into a series of meetings something that an individual fan could never do.
Yeah.. good point that
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Quote from: John C on Today at 04:17:12 pm
Debs try again, in the past they've had issues with renewals but they've sorted it out now so I assume new memberships can be processed easily also.

I registered about the time it started and i've heard nothing in years.
Quote from: Eddie on Today at 04:45:24 pm
Does anyone know what's happened to Tony Barrett? I haven't heard anything from him at all? Is he still part of fan liaison?

Not a whisper from him in a long time. On anything.
I had travelled from another country to visit Anfield, did the stadium tour, hotel in the city, and went to a game. But when i looked at the reaction from those weeks there was some xenophobic rants about support for local supports first, which really pissed me off.

I'm pretty sure alot of this crap was from members of Spirit Of Shankly on some podcasts.


I've also heard someone from SOS on a podcast, and to be honest he sounded far too angry - when the reality is we are pretty well run in my opinion .
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:25:33 pm
That is it in a nutshell.

I worked in a large organisation that used to pick random members of the workforce to have meetings with management. Whenever I attended it was a farce. The management would start the debate with a contentious question and then sit there and watch people tear each other apart.

As you say you need to speak with one voice because they sure as hell will. For me the best thing is for the fan groups to come together. The main supporter groups such as 1906 and the official Merseyside branch of the Supporters club plus others have already done that.

The main thing though is that SOS and its affiliates have forced FSG into a series of meetings something that an individual fan could never do.
Knock me down with a feather. I'm in violent agreement with Al.
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96. Justice for the Survivors.

Quote from: AmSeeker on Today at 05:33:03 pm
Who are Spirit Of Shankly ?

I do recall there was some xenophobic noise about out of town fans, and alot of rhetoric about local supporters only - that really made me pretty angry - was this from them?

I've heard someone from SOS on a podcast, and to be honest he sounded far too angry - when the reality is we are pretty well run.

Wouldn't it be prudent to at least research who they are before coming in the thread?
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96. Justice for the Survivors.

Quote from: Hij on Today at 05:39:59 pm
Wouldn't it be prudent to at least research who they are before coming in the thread?

From basic research did they have a go at the 'out of towners' who get tickets for LFC games?
Quote from: Hij on Today at 05:39:36 pm
Knock me down with a feather. I'm in violent agreement with Al.
;D   'Shurely shome mishtake' !?
Quote from: AmSeeker on Today at 05:42:34 pm
From basic research did they have a go at the 'out of towners' who get tickets for LFC games?

No, they campaigned for there to be some easier access for people who reside in the city itself to attend games when they may not be able to afford the rat race of getting 13+ games a season etc.

Also, to flag up your earlier post

Quote
I do recall there was some xenophobic noise about out of town fans, and alot of rhetoric about local supporters only

The bolded is likely to be yours (or the person you heard it froms) insecurities.

They have campaigned for local access to tickets in the past. This potentially negatively effects my chances by a few percentage points if some tickets are siphoned off for locals as it reduces the sizes of the total pot, but it was about 500 if I recall and I think it's right that there is continued access for people from the city itself.

Something like that is a difficult balancing act and there were still potentially issues over whether the people attending were indeed locals or not, or people who had registered addresses in Liverpool but lived elsewhere. Although as an initiative I think it was a really good idea. We should always make sure we have access to tickets for local fans and local children.
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96. Justice for the Survivors.

Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:45:09 pm
Playing devil's advocate here. It seems to me that the most vocal opponents of SOS also seem to be the most pro FSG.

And the reason I gave up my SoS membership* was the anti-FSG 'Thanks but no Yanks' mindset that characterised a lot of SoS statements over the years. I'm not pro-FSG but I am pro-the FSG model for running the club.

This was from 11 years ago when John Henry invited RAWK to ask him about NESV's (FSG) intentions. He's been straight from the start and their actions since fit pretty well with what they said they would do.

Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on October 29, 2010, 11:21:52 pm
So on to the questions, all these have come directly from fans on the site.  I have tried to group them into themed areas to make things easier.  I guess the first theme is Why Liverpool?

1. Given that financially there are far more reliable investments. What motivates you to invest in and buy sports clubs?
We are an organization filled with people who are driven to compete at the highest level.  There certainly are better investments than sports   clubs, but we know that everything we do has meaning to large numbers of   people.  And what we do has meaning for us.  We wake up every day   thinking about what we can do improve our chances of winning a championship.  It’s incredibly interesting and we really enjoy working together toward a common goal.

2. What was your motivation, individually and as a company, for buying Liverpool FC?  Was there one thing that sold the club to you?
We kept seeing the similarities to purchasing the Red Sox in 2002.    They’ve been recounted in the media.  But the most important issue for us was the ability to compete at the highest level in the world’s biggest sport.  Liverpool FC provides that opportunity.  I believe almost any sports fan would purchase a club, if they had the means.  We had the means – both financially and with regard to organizational   strength - to run one of the most coveted sports clubs in the world.    It’s a privilege.

3. It's naiive to think you made the decision to buy Liverpool FC without the input of any "football people". Care to name-drop those who   advised you during your due dilligence?
We did our own due diligence.  We don’t know English football, but we do know the sports business.  It’s been a very steep learning curve – but one that has been rewarding and interesting.  The structure of football in Europe is totally different from what we are used to.  It’s fascinating and challenging.  Now we are lucky enough to be meeting football people who can give us input.  Our biggest responsibility is to bring in the right people to the club on and off the field.


The next group of questions are unfortunately your inheritance from the previous owners.

4.  How have NESV funded the £300m acquisition?
This simple answer is that we paid cash for LFC and left £37 million of stadium debt in place – even though there is no stadium in place – just a lot of expensive plans etc.  We view stadiums as separate from clubs.  They are separate entities.

We have some very successful partners – some of whom are big EPL fans – and we are well-financed internally.  But NESV has always had debt from the first day we purchased the Red Sox.  We have some partners who look at   Internal Rate of Return and almost demand that we have debt as a consequence.  Debt increases IRR.

I recently read the New York Yankees have $3.5 billion of debt, but I’ve never heard a Yankee fan complain about it.  I’ve never heard a Red Sox fan complain about the usage of credit.  Credit is probably more acceptable in American   culture than elsewhere.  But you have some people that are good at borrowing money and poor at investing beyond that.  There are others – and we feel we are in this camp – have lines of credit etc., that are good at running businesses prudently and invest in those businesses.

In nine years of operation our partnership has yet to make a profit distribution.  We’ve only made tax distributions.  We’ve invested a quarter of a billion dollars into Fenway Park.  We’ve invested in players – second among thirty MLB clubs – over the last nine years.  We’re invested now in LFC and there is work to be done on the stadium front there as well. Other than the stadium debt mentioned above, there is no debt on LFC.  This   has greatly reduced interest payments which I believe were running close   to £40 million per annum.

5.  Is there a contractual commitment that non of the acquisition debt will be placed on the club?
No, none was needed.

6.  How does NESV intend to extract money to make a profit on this transaction?
That’s a good question.  With the club struggling, money I can’t foresee any profits being “extracted.”  Hopefully someday LFC will be worth more than it is today.

7.  What is the capital structure and cashflow of NESV, and how does it service its debt?
It’s a private company and we do not release financial information.  LFC, however, does release financial information annually.

The next batch are all about your plans for the club now that you have your feet under the desk...

8.  All of the questions I would want answered are to do with things he really needs to reflect on awhile. I'd be interested at this stage however, to know what his five key milestones for the next three years would be.
We are focused on getting the club positioned to win trophies within the Financial Fair Play rules that are being imposed next year.  That means off the field we are intent on increasing LFC revenues worldwide.  On the field we have to be smarter.  Arsenal and ManU have depth that is young and capable.  We do not.  We have a lot of work to do there.  A lot of work.  And we will, but we have to be smart about it.

9.  Liverpool FC needs a sustained period of stability.  Liverpool supporters will be patient as long as we can sense that we are moving in the right direction. How long are you planning on staying? Are we a long-term (10 years+) or a shorter term project?
Long-term.  Everything we do is for the long-term.

10.  Mr. Henry & co. - Liverpool Football Club has one of the largest fanbases in the world with passionate Reds in every corner of the globe. With the greatest of respect, the sport of baseball in which your team has achieved great success is a major sport in Northern America but is not comparable to Liverpool Football Club or the Premier League in terms of fanbase / viewing figures etc etc.  How do you plan to market the club globally and expand and enhance the club's profile worldwide in the future?
This requires a long answer.  Perhaps I should take a break and answer this and the other questions in the next installment.

*edit - to be clear - I'm not anti-SoS. They do a lot of good work at fan-level and have a lot of sound people but I just don't feel like that they represent my views about the club's ownership.
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
Quote from: Hij on Today at 05:45:59 pm
No, they campaigned for there to be some easier access for people who reside in the city itself to attend games when they may not be able to afford the rat race of getting 13+ games a season etc.

Also, to flag up your earlier post

The bolded is likely to be yours (or the person you heard it froms) insecurities.

They have campaigned for local access to tickets in the past. This potentially negatively effects my chances by a few percentage points if some tickets are siphoned off for locals as it reduces the sizes of the total pot, but it was about 500 if I recall and I think it's right that there is continued access for people from the city itself.

Something like that is a difficult balancing act and there were still potentially issues over whether the people attending were indeed locals or not, or people who had registered addresses in Liverpool but lived elsewhere. Although as an initiative I think it was a really good idea. We should always make sure we have access to tickets for local fans and local children.

You can spin it how you want.

To me some of your members had some xenophobic thoughts, especially regards those who do not live in Liverpool getting to watch games ahead of locals. Liverpool are a global football team, loved by all over the world - not just those born and live close to Anfield. I remember posting on Anfield Index about this, and we were pretty much in agreement the rhetoric was xenophobic.

My support is just as valid as locals. Unless SoS claw back on these points, and clarify these points i don't want anything to do with them or offer my support.
Quote from: AmSeeker on Today at 05:50:28 pm
You can spin it how you want.

To me some of your members had some xenophobic thoughts, especially regards those who do not live in Liverpool getting to watch games ahead of locals. Liverpool are a global football team, loved by all over the world - not just those born and live close to Anfield. I remember posting on Anfield Index about this, and we were pretty much in agreement the rhetoric was xenophobic.

My support is just as valid as locals. Unless SoS claw back on these points, and clarify these points i don't want anything to do with them or offer my support.

Your insecurity over where you are from is incredible.

You came out with bollocks such as "local supporters only" and that was never the suggestion.

Edit: I also answered that comment in good faith and you are coming out with shite about 'spin'.

I'm also not from Liverpool btw.
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96. Justice for the Survivors.

Quote from: AmSeeker on Today at 05:33:03 pm
I had travelled from another country to visit Anfield, did the stadium tour, hotel in the city, and went to a game. But when i looked at the reaction from those weeks there was some xenophobic rants about support for local supports first, which really pissed me off.

I'm pretty sure alot of this crap was from members of Spirit Of Shankly on some podcasts.


I've also heard someone from SOS on a podcast, and to be honest he sounded far too angry - when the reality is we are pretty well run in my opinion .

I think it is hard be sure which branch is the most Xenophobic. Perhaps it is the Ireland Branch, or the London branch or maybe it is the branches of Norway, Sweden, Northern Ireland or perhaps it is the Malaysian branch.

Or maybe the diverse locations shows that SOS is welcoming of everyone. They even go to the trouble of live-streaming local meetings so fans from all around the globe can join in.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

this is my biggest gripe with the club. There are a lot of Out of towners like me don't get a look in for the cheap tickets cos not got a Liverpool Post code. Despite my family having a season ticket between mid 70s and 1988. my dad moved out of Liverpool in the early 60s like so many others.. so many fans like this.
I've not been able to go since 2013... my son is 10 and still not been.. membership every year.. no ticket.. i messaged SOS years ago asking if the local scheme could be expanded to a North West scheme... likely more due hard generational fans like me in Warrington, Wigan, St Helens and places in Greater Manchester then those who come from London or overseas
sorry 1990 :)
Quote from: daveonthespionkop1900 on Today at 06:00:14 pm
this is my biggest gripe with the club. There are a lot of Out of towners like me don't get a look in for the cheap tickets cos not got a Liverpool Post code. Despite my family having a season ticket between mid 70s and 1988. my dad moved out of Liverpool in the early 60s like so many others.. so many fans like this.
I've not been able to go since 2013... my son is 10 and still not been.. membership every year.. no ticket.. i messaged SOS years ago asking if the local scheme could be expanded to a North West scheme... likely more due hard generational fans like me in Warrington, Wigan, St Helens and places in Greater Manchester then those who come from London or overseas

From future seasons the remaining league tickets after the sales to those with 13+ will be handed out based on a ballot essentially which should see you with a much greater chance, albeit you'll likely only get a handful (but lots of people should get a handful). That didn't come to pass this season because obviously no-one could attend. 

Edit: Of course it looks like you'll struggle to get the cheaper tickets. There was quite some debate at the time over which postcodes to include.
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96. Justice for the Survivors.

