So you have FSG on one side showing a united front, and then you have two different fans representatives. Any slight diversity in opinion between the two reps would be ruthlessly exploited. You are just setting it up for divide and conquer.



If you were going in to negotiate a business deal would you go in with a complete stranger who might pitch a completely different proposal. Of course you wouldn't.





There is this mad theory that SOS are some loony left wing organisation who want to take down FSG. That simply isn't true. Look at the results from the survey regarding the ESL.



The results



FOR 89%. Yes 89%. No 8%. Abstain 3%

Engage with FSG and demand SOS representation at board level in relation to issues that impact fans and the Anfield community



FOR 84%. Yes 84%. No 9%. Abstain 7%

Engage with FSG and demand a formal recognition agreement with SOS



FOR 88%. Yes 88%. No 7%. Abstain 5%

Engage with FSG for LFC to join with SOS and lead the reform agenda ahead of/in conjunction with the national fan led review



AGAINST 66%. Yes 17%. No 66%. Abstain 17%

No engagement and FSG out



Agree with this but just wanted to raise 2 points.Firstly....From what I've seen on social media there seems to be at least some part of the fanbase that don't align with SOS. That either question (in my opinion unfairly) their motives or don't think they align with their views. There's also a part of the fanbase who see this as potentially getting a fan on the board to ask about transfer funds - again not SoS but based some of the responses I've seen to SOS.In that regard I don't think we are aligned as a fanbase entirely so getting 2 reps from SOS makes sense to push some sensible things through and at least get them discussed. But at the same time there's going to be a section of the fanbase, no idea how small or large, that become disenfranchised. That either think SOS don't reflect their views or will point the finger at SOS board members if net spend stays at a similar level. This potential fracturing of the fanbase may be a necessary evil of getting fan representation on the board. But it's one that I think is a reasonable risk.Secondly...I agree with your summation here and interesting to see that a large majority of SOS members are not wanting 'FSG out' and want to engage with the current owners to improve things. 17% wanting no engagement and FSG Out is quite low given how big emotions are running at the moment. It's also a bit at odds with the fact that some thought FSG's position was untenable after ESL or at odds with parts of our fanbase who are very frustrated with FSGs spending power and our holistic strategy around allocation of funds (wages vs. transfers etc..).People don't join SOS at a whim. You need some activation energy to join and also need to pay an annual fee. Whilst it seems a small effort to join SOS, anyone who does probably has the club's interests at heart. They probably care more than just net spend or transfers. Or even just winning. That's not to say there aren't great fans who aren't in SOS. Of course there are. It's more that I think the vote above is likely reflective of what most fans think rather than the vocal elements on certain parts of social media.