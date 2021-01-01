SOS are well aware of the opinions on here mate. Anyone on here is free to join SOS and join in the fight.



The biggest issue is how you would organise a ballot. Who would qualify to get a vote ?



Fairly simple, but would require the club to organise it.In general principles I'd say the following:1) Move away from 1 vote per person. Not all views should be reflected equally, it should be weighted, with greater say going to those that attend games. I don't see it couldn't be weighted by attendance, with 1 vote being the minimum for a member with no attendance, with 1 additional vote per game in the last season (obviously using the last full 38 games for the time being) but 39 being the maximum. No one person to have more than 39 votes, no matter how many season tickets they have, or how many tickets they bought on a membership. This ensures that all members have a voice, but that the voice of the match going fans is heard the loudest, which I think is sensible. Undemocratic maybe, but sensible.2) Should be open to all season ticket holders and members of the clubs official membership scheme.3) Candidates submit their interest to be the fan elected board member. Candidates are then presented to the membership to vote on. Work on a 2 or 3 year election period. Minimum qualifications could be set for candidates, e.g. certain crimes (mostly financial based, or fraud based), minimum age limit, ability to attend meetings regularly, etc. The specifics could be worked out, but there would need to be some criteria I think.The work SOS do, and have done, is great, but saying that you have to be a member of SOS or an affiliated organisation to get a vote on the fan representative places SOS as the only official fan group, I don't see that as either realistic, or acceptable to lots of people.