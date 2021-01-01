« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: Spirit of Shankly  (Read 37561 times)

Online Thepooloflife

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,205
  • Justice for the 96
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #440 on: Today at 12:28:39 pm »
The point about representation is that any representative has to be just that - they have to be representative of a group or organisation....otherwise where is the accountability ? SoS is a union of Liverpool supporters and has a membership which is open to all Liverpool supporters, and an elected Committee - and like any union it's committee or elected representatives are accountable to the whole membership under a constitution. In order to have dialogue with the club, representatives have to know what the membership wants - which, in my opinion, can only be done via an organisation of some sort ie. SoS - which as Al has pointed out has the full backing of the other supporter groups.
Logged

Offline Onward Liverpudlian

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 754
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #441 on: Today at 12:31:00 pm »
Our club has thousands of members who pay a pretty penny per year, eg those of us who attend games and have been for decades. I think a far better solution and a fairer solution would be for the club to put all our names into a big digital hat and draw out a couple of names, and IF those picked are interested can have a place on the board for a couple of years, then they do it again. I will email the club later with this suggestion.
Logged

Offline MacKon

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 87
  • FOOTBALL WITHOUT ORIGI IS NOTHING
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #442 on: Today at 12:40:40 pm »
So you want club to RANDOMLY pick two members to become members of its board? Wow, that's brave.
Logged
Good thing about pizza is that even when it's bad, it's still reasonably good.

Online Thepooloflife

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,205
  • Justice for the 96
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #443 on: Today at 12:42:56 pm »
Quote from: Onward Liverpudlian on Today at 12:31:00 pm
Our club has thousands of members who pay a pretty penny per year, eg those of us who attend games and have been for decades. I think a far better solution and a fairer solution would be for the club to put all our names into a big digital hat and draw out a couple of names, and IF those picked are interested can have a place on the board for a couple of years, then they do it again. I will email the club later with this suggestion.
But, how would those drawn out know what all the other thousands individual and collective views were on particular issues and how would they be accountable (apart from those ballots every two years) ?
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,128
  • JFT 96
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #444 on: Today at 12:46:38 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:08:13 pm
SOS don't represent the whole fanbase though Al, and I say that as a member who completed the SOS survey. If the club are going to agree to fan representatives on the board then it should be an open nomination process for anyone to put themselves forward and not just limited to SOS committee members. If only SOS committee members are elected then fair enough but it shouldn't just be limited to one organisation.

I understand your concerns mate but as I said earlier Kop Outs, Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association, Merseyside branch of the Official Liverpool FC Supporters Club and Spion Kop 1906 are now affiliated to SOS.

SOS are a democratic organisation committed to 1 person 1 vote. As fans we need to come together as one voice if we are to get anywhere.

Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,128
  • JFT 96
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #445 on: Today at 12:49:49 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 12:42:56 pm
But, how would those drawn out know what all the other thousands individual and collective views were on particular issues and how would they be accountable (apart from those ballots every two years) ?

Exactly a perfect of example was the fan survey regarding the ESL. How would an individual be able to canvass the various supporters groups.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,141
  • JFT96
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #446 on: Today at 12:52:11 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:46:38 pm
I understand your concerns mate but as I said earlier Kop Outs, Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association, Merseyside branch of the Official Liverpool FC Supporters Club and Spion Kop 1906 are now affiliated to SOS.

SOS are a democratic organisation committed to 1 person 1 vote. As fans we need to come together as one voice if we are to get anywhere.



We do Al but it has to be an open process and not limited to one organisation whether that be SOS or anyone else, and definitely not a ballot as suggested above! It's great having all those organisations be affiliated to SOS and it does give some real strength behind them but I know of at least 4 regular match goers who aren't a member of any of those, 2 who vehemently oppose SOS and feel strongly that they don't represent them.

Like I said I'm an SOS member but still feel it will be an open process where people can vote for who they feel is best. If that's the case then I'll be voting for the SOS member and hope that they'll win.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,128
  • JFT 96
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #447 on: Today at 01:13:33 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:52:11 pm
We do Al but it has to be an open process and not limited to one organisation whether that be SOS or anyone else, and definitely not a ballot as suggested above! It's great having all those organisations be affiliated to SOS and it does give some real strength behind them but I know of at least 4 regular match goers who aren't a member of any of those, 2 who vehemently oppose SOS and feel strongly that they don't represent them.

Like I said I'm an SOS member but still feel it will be an open process where people can vote for who they feel is best. If that's the case then I'll be voting for the SOS member and hope that they'll win.

If people don't agree with SOS then join and reform from inside. We need a broad church and as many differing voices as possible. It is a democratic organisation.

I see the logic in a free vote but how would you organise that and how would an individual get feed back from fans.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,232
  • YNWA
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #448 on: Today at 01:16:58 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:13:33 pm
I see the logic in a free vote but how would you organise that and how would an individual get feed back from fans.

A member on here could probably garner just as much feed back as SOS, and from a wider opinion set too.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,109
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #449 on: Today at 01:20:43 pm »
Quote from: MacKon on Today at 12:40:40 pm
So you want club to RANDOMLY pick two members to become members of its board? Wow, that's brave.
Think about the knob head who sits behind you who thinks Salah is greedy because Souness said so.
Imagine him on the board.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,128
  • JFT 96
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #450 on: Today at 01:25:13 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:16:58 pm
A member on here could probably garner just as much feed back as SOS, and from a wider opinion set too.

SOS are well aware of the opinions on here mate. Anyone on here is free to join SOS and join in the fight.

The biggest issue is how you would organise a ballot. Who would qualify to get a vote ?
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,232
  • YNWA
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #451 on: Today at 01:28:28 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:25:13 pm
SOS are well aware of the opinions on here mate. Anyone on here is free to join SOS and join in the fight.

You asked how an indivual would get feedback if not part of SOS, I simply gave you one example of how.


Quote
The biggest issue is how you would organise a ballot. Who would qualify to get a vote ?

They did it for the supporters committee.
Logged

Offline Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,112
  • Member of The Pack
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #452 on: Today at 01:29:41 pm »
Would love the idea for fan board members to become reality but they must at the minimum be qualified. Understanding of corporate finance with preferably a track record, means test with assets so the Club can recover any loss, must be resident in England, no outstanding record etc.
Logged
One thing needs to be said: In the post-Benitez era, the appointment of FSG as owners of the club, their restructuring of the club and hire of competent staff like Ayre and Edwards is responsible for the modern revival of LFCs profile and its most successful period in recent history. The fans remember. FSG will never walk alone.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,861
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #453 on: Today at 01:32:28 pm »
Quote from: Onward Liverpudlian on Today at 12:31:00 pm
Our club has thousands of members who pay a pretty penny per year, eg those of us who attend games and have been for decades. I think a far better solution and a fairer solution would be for the club to put all our names into a big digital hat and draw out a couple of names, and IF those picked are interested can have a place on the board for a couple of years, then they do it again. I will email the club later with this suggestion.
Yeah, but you might get someone totally unsuited  like me..
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Greg86

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 352
  • Self Amortizing
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #454 on: Today at 01:40:32 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:25:13 pm
SOS are well aware of the opinions on here mate. Anyone on here is free to join SOS and join in the fight.

The biggest issue is how you would organise a ballot. Who would qualify to get a vote ?

Fairly simple, but would require the club to organise it.

In general principles I'd say the following:

1) Move away from 1 vote per person. Not all views should be reflected equally, it should be weighted, with greater say going to those that attend games. I don't see it couldn't be weighted by attendance, with 1 vote being the minimum for a member with no attendance, with 1 additional vote per game in the last season (obviously using the last full 38 games for the time being) but 39 being the maximum. No one person to have more than 39 votes, no matter how many season tickets they have, or how many tickets they bought on a membership. This ensures that all members have a voice, but that the voice of the match going fans is heard the loudest, which I think is sensible. Undemocratic maybe, but sensible.

2) Should be open to all season ticket holders and members of the clubs official membership scheme.

3) Candidates submit their interest to be the fan elected board member. Candidates are then presented to the membership to vote on. Work on a 2 or 3 year election period. Minimum qualifications could be set for candidates, e.g. certain crimes (mostly financial based, or fraud based), minimum age limit, ability to attend meetings regularly, etc. The specifics could be worked out, but there would need to be some criteria I think.

The work SOS do, and have done, is great, but saying that you have to be a member of SOS or an affiliated organisation to get a vote on the fan representative places SOS as the only official fan group, I don't see that as either realistic, or acceptable to lots of people.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,128
  • JFT 96
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #455 on: Today at 01:46:34 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:28:28 pm
You asked how an indivual would get feedback if not part of SOS, I simply gave you one example of how.


They did it for the supporters committee.

Then as soon as SOS members were voted on to the supporters' committee the dialogue basically stopped. Have a look at the official facebook page for the supporters committee and see how many posts they have made since 2017.

https://www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFCSC
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,232
  • YNWA
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #456 on: Today at 01:52:45 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:46:34 pm
Then as soon as SOS members were voted on to the supporters' committee the dialogue basically stopped. Have a look at the official facebook page for the supporters committee and see how many posts they have made since 2017.

https://www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFCSC

Again, you've flipped the discussion.

You asked how a ballot would be organised, and I showed you that it had been done before quite successfully.

Personally I have no problem with there being one from SOS which represents the supporters who have signed up to them, but I think a second one should come from elsewhere so the widest possible number of fans are represented.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,128
  • JFT 96
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #457 on: Today at 01:59:32 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:52:45 pm
Again, you've flipped the discussion.

You asked how a ballot would be organised, and I showed you that it had been done before quite successfully.

Personally I have no problem with there being one from SOS which represents the supporters who have signed up to them, but I think a second one should come from elsewhere so the widest possible number of fans are represented.

It wasn't done successfully though Craig.

What you are basically advocating is a club run supporters committee. It has been tried and didn't work. It will never work because individuals have no chance of holding the club to account. It is divide and conquer.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,232
  • YNWA
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #458 on: Today at 02:19:31 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:59:32 pm
It wasn't done successfully though Craig.

What you are basically advocating is a club run supporters committee. It has been tried and didn't work. It will never work because individuals have no chance of holding the club to account. It is divide and conquer.

Al, please stop moving the goalposts.

You asked how a ballot could be done and I simply gave an example of how it was successfully done.

I made no argument for or against what came after the ballot was done.


I'm unsure (actually I'm not) why you wouldn't want the widest reflection of our fanbase represented and not just those who are part of SOS.
Logged

Offline The-Originals

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 113
  • ******
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #459 on: Today at 02:19:58 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:08:13 pm
SOS don't represent the whole fanbase though Al, and I say that as a member who completed the SOS survey. If the club are going to agree to fan representatives on the board then it should be an open nomination process for anyone to put themselves forward and not just limited to SOS committee members. If only SOS committee members are elected then fair enough but it shouldn't just be limited to one organisation.

come on mate our fan base is massive, you saying a 12 year old from new York or china knows whats best for our club,
join the SOS and put your opinion across   
Logged
Allez Allez Allez.

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,335
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #460 on: Today at 02:22:23 pm »
Quote from: Greg86 on Today at 01:40:32 pm
Fairly simple, but would require the club to organise it.

In general principles I'd say the following:

1) Move away from 1 vote per person. Not all views should be reflected equally, it should be weighted, with greater say going to those that attend games. I don't see it couldn't be weighted by attendance, with 1 vote being the minimum for a member with no attendance, with 1 additional vote per game in the last season (obviously using the last full 38 games for the time being) but 39 being the maximum. No one person to have more than 39 votes, no matter how many season tickets they have, or how many tickets they bought on a membership. This ensures that all members have a voice, but that the voice of the match going fans is heard the loudest, which I think is sensible. Undemocratic maybe, but sensible.

2) Should be open to all season ticket holders and members of the clubs official membership scheme.

3) Candidates submit their interest to be the fan elected board member. Candidates are then presented to the membership to vote on. Work on a 2 or 3 year election period. Minimum qualifications could be set for candidates, e.g. certain crimes (mostly financial based, or fraud based), minimum age limit, ability to attend meetings regularly, etc. The specifics could be worked out, but there would need to be some criteria I think.

The work SOS do, and have done, is great, but saying that you have to be a member of SOS or an affiliated organisation to get a vote on the fan representative places SOS as the only official fan group, I don't see that as either realistic, or acceptable to lots of people.
Wow. Suggesting that in a post that talks about what is acceptable....

What about fans that don't go any more? The ones who are priced out, those with other things going on in their lives?
I had a season ticket when I moved down here, but the stress of getting out of work to get up for midweek games, then getting stuck on the M6, then with weekends taken up by taking my son to play football etc. there'll be loads like me.

It's stuff like this that makes me very wary of this whole issue of fan representation - it's very easy for those with the loudest voices to push things for their own ends.

I'd actually prefer a nomination process followed by an election. I'd be looking for true life long fans that also have significant business or other relevant experience.
Logged

Online JackBauer

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,012
    • Some statistics
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #461 on: Today at 02:29:54 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 02:22:23 pm
Wow. Suggesting that in a post that talks about what is acceptable....

What about fans that don't go any more? The ones who are priced out, those with other things going on in their lives?
I had a season ticket when I moved down here, but the stress of getting out of work to get up for midweek games, then getting stuck on the M6, then with weekends taken up by taking my son to play football etc. there'll be loads like me.

It's stuff like this that makes me very wary of this whole issue of fan representation - it's very easy for those with the loudest voices to push things for their own ends.

I'd actually prefer a nomination process followed by an election. I'd be looking for true life long fans that also have significant business or other relevant experience.

Spot on. I'd wager a lot of those advocating fan representation really mean "fans like me" should be represented, but aren't really arsed about "others", be they kids, women, minorities, overseas resident or whatever. And what are the odds that, if this does go ahead, the representative is a white male aged between 40-65?
Logged
DAMMIT!

Online Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,700
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #462 on: Today at 02:33:36 pm »
Just rejoined.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,128
  • JFT 96
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #463 on: Today at 02:33:38 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:19:31 pm
Al, please stop moving the goalposts.

You asked how a ballot could be done and I simply gave an example of how it was successfully done.

I made no argument for or against what came after the ballot was done.


I'm unsure (actually I'm not) why you wouldn't want the widest reflection of our fanbase represented and not just those who are part of SOS.


So you want to repeat a ballot that didn't produce a satisfactory outcome. You want a repeat of a ballot that produced the supporters' committee. Why re-invent the wheel.

SOS are the recognised supporters trust for Liverpool FC.

From their website. 

Since our inception SOS have represented our members individually and collectively to Liverpool F.C., Premier League, FA and UEFA.

We represent Liverpool fans to FSA Premier League Fans forums as well as Fans Europe internationally and work in collaboration with other fan groups.

As and when required we work with relevant local authorities and Police in Merseyside, the UK and Europe.

We can provide access to legal advice and support working in collaboration with FSA Fair Cop.
Club Liaison

The Spirit Of Shankly offer any paid up members as much support as possible in relation to problems that occur supporting Liverpool FC.

We have successfully represented hundreds of members in disputes with Liverpool F.C. and we can also advise if you have issues with the police or the wider football authorities.



It is a one member one vote organisation committed to democracy. It is also affiliated to a whole host of other fan groups. As I say why re-invent the wheel.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Greg86

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 352
  • Self Amortizing
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #464 on: Today at 02:36:44 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 02:22:23 pm
Wow. Suggesting that in a post that talks about what is acceptable....

What about fans that don't go any more? The ones who are priced out, those with other things going on in their lives?
I had a season ticket when I moved down here, but the stress of getting out of work to get up for midweek games, then getting stuck on the M6, then with weekends taken up by taking my son to play football etc. there'll be loads like me.

It's stuff like this that makes me very wary of this whole issue of fan representation - it's very easy for those with the loudest voices to push things for their own ends.

I'd actually prefer a nomination process followed by an election. I'd be looking for true life long fans that also have significant business or other relevant experience.

Quote from: The-Originals on Today at 02:19:58 pm
come on mate our fan base is massive, you saying a 12 year old from new York or china knows whats best for our club,
join the SOS and put your opinion across   

The duality of our fan base in 2 easy posts.

But to answer your point Charlie, yes, there will be those that miss out, those that have been priced out, or don't go anymore, or have never gone. In the same way that right now if you're not a member of SOS or affiliated groups you miss out on these proposals. I don't live locally, I don't get to matches, but I also don't disagree with the principle of the ticketing that was done only open to locals for instance. It's acknowledging that the club is more significiantly affected by the presence of those in the ground, and their effort in attending games, in terms of time, expense and stress, as you yourself acknowledge. As we've seen this season, Football without Fans is nothing.

Currently there are millions of fans not included.

Liverpool Football Club has over 300 Official LFC Supporters Clubs (OLSCs) in over 90 countries worldwide.

Why are all but one of these excluded? Or do they have to become affiliated to, and represented by, SOS as well?
Logged

Online cdav

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,186
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #465 on: Today at 02:42:18 pm »
So we are all agreed it should be one SOS representative and a second from another source (members, supporters clubs) then :lmao

If we can't even agree on this its going to be fun on other topics!
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,128
  • JFT 96
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #466 on: Today at 02:42:29 pm »
Quote from: Greg86 on Today at 02:36:44 pm
The duality of our fan base in 2 easy posts.

But to answer your point Charlie, yes, there will be those that miss out, those that have been priced out, or don't go anymore, or have never gone. In the same way that right now if you're not a member of SOS or affiliated groups you miss out on these proposals. I don't live locally, I don't get to matches, but I also don't disagree with the principle of the ticketing that was done only open to locals for instance. It's acknowledging that the club is more significiantly affected by the presence of those in the ground, and their effort in attending games, in terms of time, expense and stress, as you yourself acknowledge. As we've seen this season, Football without Fans is nothing.

Currently there are millions of fans not included.

Liverpool Football Club has over 300 Official LFC Supporters Clubs (OLSCs) in over 90 countries worldwide.

Why are all but one of these excluded? Or do they have to become affiliated to, and represented by, SOS as well?


There are branches of SOS all over the World.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,128
  • JFT 96
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #467 on: Today at 02:45:09 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 02:42:18 pm
So we are all agreed it should be one SOS representative and a second from another source (members, supporters clubs) then :lmao

If we can't even agree on this its going to be fun on other topics!

Playing devil's advocate here. It seems to me that the most vocal opponents of SOS also seem to be the most pro FSG.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,232
  • YNWA
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #468 on: Today at 02:46:04 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:33:38 pm
So you want to repeat a ballot that didn't produce a satisfactory outcome. You want a repeat of a ballot that produced the supporters' committee. Why re-invent the wheel.

No, the outcome needs to be different, i.e. the level of involvement those who are selected have.

However that wasn't the question, it was how you could do a ballot rather than use SOS.

I showed you how, so now you've decided to flip flop your argument into something else.


Quote
It is a one member one vote organisation committed to democracy. It is also affiliated to a whole host of other fan groups. As I say why re-invent the wheel.

Because for plenty of reasons it does not represent everyone and not every fan wants to be associated with it.

Whats your issue with one of two places not being SOS and being from elsewhere which represents another part of the fanbase?

Or is it simply because SOS echos your views, and you'd rather not have the opportunity for other fan views to be heard?
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,335
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #469 on: Today at 02:46:50 pm »
Quote from: Greg86 on Today at 02:36:44 pm
The duality of our fan base in 2 easy posts.

But to answer your point Charlie, yes, there will be those that miss out, those that have been priced out, or don't go anymore, or have never gone. In the same way that right now if you're not a member of SOS or affiliated groups you miss out on these proposals. I don't live locally, I don't get to matches, but I also don't disagree with the principle of the ticketing that was done only open to locals for instance. It's acknowledging that the club is more significiantly affected by the presence of those in the ground, and their effort in attending games, in terms of time, expense and stress, as you yourself acknowledge. As we've seen this season, Football without Fans is nothing.

Currently there are millions of fans not included.

Liverpool Football Club has over 300 Official LFC Supporters Clubs (OLSCs) in over 90 countries worldwide.

Why are all but one of these excluded? Or do they have to become affiliated to, and represented by, SOS as well?
As I said, nomination then election. I can select the candidate that best represents me, my beliefs and my relationship with the club.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,232
  • YNWA
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #470 on: Today at 02:51:44 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:45:09 pm
Playing devil's advocate here. It seems to me that the most vocal opponents of SOS also seem to be the most pro FSG.

I'm personally not against SOS having one of the two, if that's what happens, as they represent a big supporter base. However they don't represent it all, or even the majority, so I also think those who don't wish to be part of SOS should be represented too.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,078
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #471 on: Today at 02:52:15 pm »
I once tried to join SoS many years ago but they didn't accept me so how can I be represented?
Logged

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,679
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #472 on: Today at 02:53:18 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 02:52:15 pm
I once tried to join SoS many years ago but they didn't accept me so how can I be represented?
I'm fascinated to know why you were refused membership....
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,078
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #473 on: Today at 02:55:38 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 02:53:18 pm
I'm fascinated to know why you were refused membership....

So am I mate cos nobody explained it to me either.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #474 on: Today at 03:00:31 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:45:09 pm
Playing devil's advocate here. It seems to me that the most vocal supporters of SOS also seem to be the most anti FSG.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 