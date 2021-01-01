I understand your concerns mate but as I said earlier Kop Outs, Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association, Merseyside branch of the Official Liverpool FC Supporters Club and Spion Kop 1906 are now affiliated to SOS.



SOS are a democratic organisation committed to 1 person 1 vote. As fans we need to come together as one voice if we are to get anywhere.







We do Al but it has to be an open process and not limited to one organisation whether that be SOS or anyone else, and definitely not a ballot as suggested above! It's great having all those organisations be affiliated to SOS and it does give some real strength behind them but I know of at least 4 regular match goers who aren't a member of any of those, 2 who vehemently oppose SOS and feel strongly that they don't represent them.Like I said I'm an SOS member but still feel it will be an open process where people can vote for who they feel is best. If that's the case then I'll be voting for the SOS member and hope that they'll win.