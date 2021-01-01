« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: Spirit of Shankly  (Read 37038 times)

Offline Thepooloflife

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,205
  • Justice for the 96
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #440 on: Today at 12:28:39 pm »
The point about representation is that any representative has to be just that - they have to be representative of a group or organisation....otherwise where is the accountability ? SoS is a union of Liverpool supporters and has a membership which is open to all Liverpool supporters, and an elected Committee - and like any union it's committee or elected representatives are accountable to the whole membership under a constitution. In order to have dialogue with the club, representatives have to know what the membership wants - which, in my opinion, can only be done via an organisation of some sort ie. SoS - which as Al has pointed out has the full backing of the other supporter groups.
Logged

Offline Onward Liverpudlian

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 754
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #441 on: Today at 12:31:00 pm »
Our club has thousands of members who pay a pretty penny per year, eg those of us who attend games and have been for decades. I think a far better solution and a fairer solution would be for the club to put all our names into a big digital hat and draw out a couple of names, and IF those picked are interested can have a place on the board for a couple of years, then they do it again. I will email the club later with this suggestion.
Logged

Offline MacKon

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 87
  • FOOTBALL WITHOUT ORIGI IS NOTHING
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #442 on: Today at 12:40:40 pm »
So you want club to RANDOMLY pick two members to become members of its board? Wow, that's brave.
Logged
Good thing about pizza is that even when it's bad, it's still reasonably good.

Offline Thepooloflife

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,205
  • Justice for the 96
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #443 on: Today at 12:42:56 pm »
Quote from: Onward Liverpudlian on Today at 12:31:00 pm
Our club has thousands of members who pay a pretty penny per year, eg those of us who attend games and have been for decades. I think a far better solution and a fairer solution would be for the club to put all our names into a big digital hat and draw out a couple of names, and IF those picked are interested can have a place on the board for a couple of years, then they do it again. I will email the club later with this suggestion.
But, how would those drawn out know what all the other thousands individual and collective views were on particular issues and how would they be accountable (apart from those ballots every two years) ?
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,121
  • JFT 96
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #444 on: Today at 12:46:38 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:08:13 pm
SOS don't represent the whole fanbase though Al, and I say that as a member who completed the SOS survey. If the club are going to agree to fan representatives on the board then it should be an open nomination process for anyone to put themselves forward and not just limited to SOS committee members. If only SOS committee members are elected then fair enough but it shouldn't just be limited to one organisation.

I understand your concerns mate but as I said earlier Kop Outs, Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association, Merseyside branch of the Official Liverpool FC Supporters Club and Spion Kop 1906 are now affiliated to SOS.

SOS are a democratic organisation committed to 1 person 1 vote. As fans we need to come together as one voice if we are to get anywhere.

Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,121
  • JFT 96
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #445 on: Today at 12:49:49 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 12:42:56 pm
But, how would those drawn out know what all the other thousands individual and collective views were on particular issues and how would they be accountable (apart from those ballots every two years) ?

Exactly a perfect of example was the fan survey regarding the ESL. How would an individual be able to canvass the various supporters groups.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,140
  • JFT96
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #446 on: Today at 12:52:11 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:46:38 pm
I understand your concerns mate but as I said earlier Kop Outs, Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association, Merseyside branch of the Official Liverpool FC Supporters Club and Spion Kop 1906 are now affiliated to SOS.

SOS are a democratic organisation committed to 1 person 1 vote. As fans we need to come together as one voice if we are to get anywhere.



We do Al but it has to be an open process and not limited to one organisation whether that be SOS or anyone else, and definitely not a ballot as suggested above! It's great having all those organisations be affiliated to SOS and it does give some real strength behind them but I know of at least 4 regular match goers who aren't a member of any of those, 2 who vehemently oppose SOS and feel strongly that they don't represent them.

Like I said I'm an SOS member but still feel it will be an open process where people can vote for who they feel is best. If that's the case then I'll be voting for the SOS member and hope that they'll win.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,121
  • JFT 96
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #447 on: Today at 01:13:33 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:52:11 pm
We do Al but it has to be an open process and not limited to one organisation whether that be SOS or anyone else, and definitely not a ballot as suggested above! It's great having all those organisations be affiliated to SOS and it does give some real strength behind them but I know of at least 4 regular match goers who aren't a member of any of those, 2 who vehemently oppose SOS and feel strongly that they don't represent them.

Like I said I'm an SOS member but still feel it will be an open process where people can vote for who they feel is best. If that's the case then I'll be voting for the SOS member and hope that they'll win.

If people don't agree with SOS then join and reform from inside. We need a broad church and as many differing voices as possible. It is a democratic organisation.

I see the logic in a free vote but how would you organise that and how would an individual get feed back from fans.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,228
  • YNWA
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #448 on: Today at 01:16:58 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:13:33 pm
I see the logic in a free vote but how would you organise that and how would an individual get feed back from fans.

A member on here could probably garner just as much feed back as SOS, and from a wider opinion set too.
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,109
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #449 on: Today at 01:20:43 pm »
Quote from: MacKon on Today at 12:40:40 pm
So you want club to RANDOMLY pick two members to become members of its board? Wow, that's brave.
Think about the knob head who sits behind you who thinks Salah is greedy because Souness said so.
Imagine him on the board.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,121
  • JFT 96
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #450 on: Today at 01:25:13 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:16:58 pm
A member on here could probably garner just as much feed back as SOS, and from a wider opinion set too.

SOS are well aware of the opinions on here mate. Anyone on here is free to join SOS and join in the fight.

The biggest issue is how you would organise a ballot. Who would qualify to get a vote ?
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,228
  • YNWA
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #451 on: Today at 01:28:28 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:25:13 pm
SOS are well aware of the opinions on here mate. Anyone on here is free to join SOS and join in the fight.

You asked how an indivual would get feedback if not part of SOS, I simply gave you one example of how.


Quote
The biggest issue is how you would organise a ballot. Who would qualify to get a vote ?

They did it for the supporters committee.
Logged

Online Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,112
  • Member of The Pack
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #452 on: Today at 01:29:41 pm »
Would love the idea for fan board members to become reality but they must at the minimum be qualified. Understanding of corporate finance with preferably a track record, means test with assets so the Club can recover any loss, must be resident in England, no outstanding record etc.
Logged
One thing needs to be said: In the post-Benitez era, the appointment of FSG as owners of the club, their restructuring of the club and hire of competent staff like Ayre and Edwards is responsible for the modern revival of LFCs profile and its most successful period in recent history. The fans remember. FSG will never walk alone.
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 