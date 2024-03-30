Cheers Tone.



Things are starting to look a bit brighter but its starting to take its toll on me with the decisions Im being asked to make as Im his next of kin.I wish my siblings would step up and take some of the weight off me but thats wishful thinking on my part. I cant think straight at the moment but theres much more I need to get off my chest.



Bless youI went through similar, minding my dad in the pandemic. My sisters seemed to be in denial.. and most of the time they weren't allowed to take him off my hands anywayI've been there. It's shite isn't it mate.Do voice your needs to your siblings - even if you doubt they will do owt - give them a chance. If they let you down, well, least you tried. You never know, maybe they're struggling to process this - some people just vanish outright mentally when the going gets tough.You're there though, in the thick of it. You deserve a lot of respect for it.Stay in there, use this thread, I can tell you from experience you can sound off with aaaaannything. .. . this thread can absorb it. You need to take care of you, ysee. I'm sure your dad'll come through this - the earliest symptoms, reading back, just screamed "infection" to me. It's just, I don't envy you, it's a shite place to be, not knowing, being someone's rock, worrying, with a loved one in danger.Youll come through it. Not making any rash promises here; it might be shit, it might do your head in, it is a shit time. But time proceeds, and how you act here, you'll remember it.Siblings are a fuckin funny lot at the best of times but you will be able to look back on your own actions here and know you did right. Your dad will appreciate it.Keep going mate. Sleep when you can. Be good to yourself. But by the same token - don't waste your own time if you feel you could do more, or blame, or playing What If. You're only human.You're amongst friends here. I'll be looking in. PM me if you ever need to