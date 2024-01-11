That's brilliant, but would you actually.



Really not having a go or trying to put you down or question you, it's more of a general question.



I've been struggling on and off with depression and anxiety for years. I've told loads of good friends and not one of them has dropped absolutely everything for me. In fact one of my oldest friends recently said "I'm not helping you anymore, because you won't help yourself".



Truth is, as far as can see, that no one has the time to drop everything, at the end of the day their own lives and families are more important.



Fair questions. I definitely would initially, which is more what my point was about. If it came out of the blue, I'd be there to lend an ear and support them.If it's repeated, then my help is clearly not of much use long term and they'd be better off with professional support which I would guide them towards. I've had experience with this, I once had a housemate who suffered from bad depression, to be honest it was really draining dealing with it everyday. It felt like every conversation would end on a down note and for the life of them they wouldn't go and get professional help (that I knew of). I gradually started resenting them and for my own sanity and had to move out.More recently, I have a sister who I've talked about on here before, I could write a book on her drug and mental issues. Literally every conversation we have, her situation is brought up. And she is the definition of someone who "won't help herself". I have to set serious boundaries with her because almost 20 years of my adult life has been giving advice and listening and it hasn't done a damn thing. Maybe it has offered relief temporarily but nothing I say matters and it's all forgotten the next day. Objectively I know the issues aren't all her fault but if nothing changes and things only gets worse, after all the years of talking, what exactly is the point to being so available?So that perhaps proves your point, I'm certainly no saint.