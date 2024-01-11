The trouble with men is they often don't tell anyone beforehand, there are few warnings and that's part of the shock to those who know them.
https://www.jamesplace.org.uk/
free, life-saving treatment to suicidal men
(Liverpool, London and Newcastle)
Yes, very true. We all "mask" to some extent - even the most natural person in the world, is not capable of showing you 100% of everything (maybe not even everyone knows 100% of themselves to show).
There's something under the surface to everyone.
Suicide is a way out for some when it gets that bad. Obviously it's horrifying to think about it getting that way.
I wouldn't go around thinking everyone I meet is struggling, but .... that's why the extra little helps, to me. You often see someone's surface, not their inner life. I think you don't often know what your words or actions mean... I'm nice to pretty much everyone, but not everyone is. It all ramps up, it all compiles into the overall impression of the world.
be extra kind .... and be safe, all x
I'm not about loads but I've dealt with loads and loads and if anyone wants to send me a PM about their troubles have at it. I've seen loads, I've done loads, I can't judge, just... do not feel alone, that's a myth, you don't have to be