« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 204 205 206 207 208 [209]   Go Down

Author Topic: Struggling with depression  (Read 608137 times)

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,501
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8320 on: January 11, 2024, 08:56:45 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on January 11, 2024, 05:50:37 pm
Yeah, at least I'm engaged with the Psychology dept now. I tried the medical route using antidepressants, but it wasn't for me. They say it's understandable to be averse to using medication after my struggles with addiction. I'd rather try to retrain my brain to cope with depression, anxiety, etc, so I'm sticking with it after the chat I just had with one of their team.
I'm glad you went and have decided to stick with it. I hope it helps. All the best.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,763
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8321 on: January 20, 2024, 11:52:00 pm »
Don't know where to start with this one .. ah the beginning !

I found out this morning that a lad I knew from my local committed suicide last week and threw himself under a train.. He was a window cleaner around smithdown and penny lane ways and about 50 . He always was chirpy and chatty to all and I last seen him just after Chrimbo . If I would have anyone on a list to do such a thing he'd be down by the bottom of it . He leaves his wife and his seven year old Son which saddens me even more . He use to take his lad the match and camping in Wales and when I seen them together in the park it always brought a smile to my face . He left a note for his loved ones . What is getting me at the minute is what were his last thoughts and someone most probably his wife telling their Son. This one is off it's cake and it just goes to prove that when we all look in from the outside to someones life we haven't got any insight whatsover as to what is going on.  It saddens me !  If any of youse reading this feel at the tipping point of it all then please speak about it and tell people.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,462
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8322 on: January 21, 2024, 12:33:32 am »
The trouble with men is they often don't tell anyone beforehand, there are few warnings and that's part of the shock to those who know them.

https://www.jamesplace.org.uk/
free, life-saving treatment to suicidal men
(Liverpool, London and Newcastle)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,763
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8323 on: January 21, 2024, 12:38:22 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on January 21, 2024, 12:33:32 am
The trouble with men is they often don't tell anyone beforehand, there are few warnings and that's part of the shock to those who know them.

https://www.jamesplace.org.uk/
free, life-saving treatment to suicidal men
(Liverpool, London and Newcastle)


Well in !
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,736
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8324 on: January 21, 2024, 10:47:41 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on January 21, 2024, 12:33:32 am
The trouble with men is they often don't tell anyone beforehand, there are few warnings and that's part of the shock to those who know them.

https://www.jamesplace.org.uk/
free, life-saving treatment to suicidal men
(Liverpool, London and Newcastle)

Yes, very true. We all "mask" to some extent - even the most natural person in the world, is not capable of showing you 100% of everything (maybe not even everyone knows 100% of themselves to show).

There's something under the surface to everyone.

Suicide is a way out for some when it gets that bad. Obviously it's horrifying to think about it getting that way.

I wouldn't go around thinking everyone I meet is struggling, but .... that's why the extra little helps, to me. You often see someone's surface, not their inner life. I think you don't often know what your words or actions mean... I'm nice to pretty much everyone, but not everyone is. It all ramps up, it all compiles into the overall impression of the world.

be extra kind .... and be safe, all x

I'm not about loads but I've dealt with loads and loads and if anyone wants to send me a PM about their troubles have at it. I've seen loads, I've done loads, I can't judge, just... do not feel alone, that's a myth, you don't have to be
Logged

Online damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,081
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8325 on: January 21, 2024, 11:36:26 am »
We just can't know what's going on in someone's head. I lost a close mate about 15 years ago now, out of all the fellas around my age at the time, if I was to pick one with the most lust for life, it would have been him.

It really wrecked my head because if any mate told me they were struggling, I'd drop absolutely everything for them. With him, what could I have done? Any personal questions would have been laughed off. Some days I struggle but I certainly don't want to talk about it all the time and don't want to be invading others privacy.

I can't fathom how anyone can go through life without bouts of depression, considering what we all individually put up with. Maybe those who have happy and cheery demeanours find it more difficult to break that image and talk about the dark stuff?

I'm not sure on anything, just hope anyone struggling out there takes care of themselves and finds the help they deserve x
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,483
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8326 on: January 23, 2024, 03:33:27 pm »
Quote from: damomad on January 21, 2024, 11:36:26 am

It really wrecked my head because if any mate told me they were struggling, I'd drop absolutely everything for them.

That's brilliant, but would you actually.

Really not having a go or trying to put you down or question you, it's more of a general question.

I've been struggling on and off with depression and anxiety for years. I've told loads of good friends and not one of them has dropped absolutely everything for me. In fact one of my oldest friends recently said "I'm not helping you anymore, because you won't help yourself".

Truth is, as far as can see, that no one has the time to drop everything, at the end of the day their own lives and families are more important.

Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,081
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8327 on: January 23, 2024, 08:26:48 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on January 23, 2024, 03:33:27 pm
That's brilliant, but would you actually.

Really not having a go or trying to put you down or question you, it's more of a general question.

I've been struggling on and off with depression and anxiety for years. I've told loads of good friends and not one of them has dropped absolutely everything for me. In fact one of my oldest friends recently said "I'm not helping you anymore, because you won't help yourself".

Truth is, as far as can see, that no one has the time to drop everything, at the end of the day their own lives and families are more important.

Fair questions. I definitely would initially, which is more what my point was about. If it came out of the blue, I'd be there to lend an ear and support them.

If it's repeated, then my help is clearly not of much use long term and they'd be better off with professional support which I would guide them towards. I've had experience with this, I once had a housemate who suffered from bad depression, to be honest it was really draining dealing with it everyday. It felt like every conversation would end on a down note and for the life of them they wouldn't go and get professional help (that I knew of). I gradually started resenting them and for my own sanity and had to move out.

More recently, I have a sister who I've talked about on here before, I could write a book on her drug and mental issues. Literally every conversation we have, her situation is brought up. And she is the definition of someone who "won't help herself". I have to set serious boundaries with her because almost 20 years of my adult life has been giving advice and listening and it hasn't done a damn thing. Maybe it has offered relief temporarily but nothing I say matters and it's all forgotten the next day. Objectively I know the issues aren't all her fault but if nothing changes and things only gets worse, after all the years of talking, what exactly is the point to being so available?

So that perhaps proves your point, I'm certainly no saint.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8328 on: January 23, 2024, 10:05:00 pm »
Suffered my whole life. Going through it hard right now. No superficial reason to feel this way. Got a good job. Beautiful daughter and good friends who just want me to be happy. But that's it isn't it? Getting through a day is enough at the moment. Some people don't understand that it's not NOT wanting to help myself, it's that I literally cannot bring myself to get up and do it.

Of course, booze doesn't help. But having a social life so intertwined with the pub makes it difficult to avoid when you rely on friends to feel normal.

Anyway, got my little girl. Days will get longer soon, that always helps. Stay strong all. Here to help if people want a chat.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,462
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8329 on: January 24, 2024, 01:08:21 am »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on January 23, 2024, 10:05:00 pm
Suffered my whole life. Going through it hard right now. No superficial reason to feel this way. Got a good job. Beautiful daughter and good friends who just want me to be happy. But that's it isn't it? Getting through a day is enough at the moment. Some people don't understand that it's not NOT wanting to help myself, it's that I literally cannot bring myself to get up and do it.

Of course, booze doesn't help. But having a social life so intertwined with the pub makes it difficult to avoid when you rely on friends to feel normal.

Anyway, got my little girl. Days will get longer soon, that always helps. Stay strong all. Here to help if people want a chat.
Don't forget that the drink affects your mood, especially the next day and afterwards. Depression and alcohol are a bad mix, trust me. At least moderate.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8330 on: January 24, 2024, 08:13:38 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on January 24, 2024, 01:08:21 am
Don't forget that the drink affects your mood, especially the next day and afterwards. Depression and alcohol are a bad mix, trust me. At least moderate.

I'm certainly going to try. Thank you
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,800
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8331 on: January 24, 2024, 08:56:07 am »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on January 24, 2024, 08:13:38 am
I'm certainly going to try. Thank you

You may or may not be aware but there is a superb thread in here regarding alcohol and substance misuse with loads of help, advice and support to anyone suffering.

I'd post the link but I've not time to search for it atm though I'm sure somebody will.

Never suffer in silence mate, this place is full of beautiful folks willing to listen 👍

Here you go mate https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=248233.0
« Last Edit: January 24, 2024, 08:59:28 am by reddebs »
Logged

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8332 on: January 24, 2024, 12:34:10 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on January 24, 2024, 08:56:07 am
You may or may not be aware but there is a superb thread in here regarding alcohol and substance misuse with loads of help, advice and support to anyone suffering.

I'd post the link but I've not time to search for it atm though I'm sure somebody will.

Never suffer in silence mate, this place is full of beautiful folks willing to listen 👍

Here you go mate https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=248233.0

Ah thank you. I'll read it tonight. All help appreciated 👏. That's why reds are the best.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,462
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8333 on: January 24, 2024, 01:23:30 pm »
Alcohol is a depressant, which can disrupt the balance of neurotransmitters (chemical messengers) in your brain and affect your feelings, thoughts and behaviour. Alcohol affects the part of your brain that controls inhibition, so you may feel relaxed, less anxious, and more confident after a drink. But these effects quickly wear off. The chemical changes in your brain can soon lead to more negative feelings, such as anger, depression or anxiety, regardless of your mood. Alcohol also slows down how your brain processes information, making it harder to work out what youre really feeling and the possible consequences of your actions. In the long-term, alcohol uses up and reduces the number of neurotransmitters in our brains, but we need a certain level to ward off anxiety and depression. This can make you want to drink more to relieve these difficult feelings  which can start a cycle of dependence.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,736
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8334 on: January 24, 2024, 01:23:41 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on January 24, 2024, 01:08:21 am
Don't forget that the drink affects your mood, especially the next day and afterwards. Depression and alcohol are a bad mix, trust me. At least moderate.

Yeah, this is the reason I kicked the drink. Depression, but I also have trauma.

It was more the inability to repair, alcohol is pretty terrible for any kind of recovery. But add in trauma and it got a whole lot worse.

I'm a lot... not happier exactly, but lot more myself. Happiness happens. Hey, depression happens, but it's a lot milder

I appreciate it was easier for me than a lot of people (not actually sure why, but hardly gonna complain - I did got to AA meetings, I did everything by the book) - lovely to see we have a thread for it.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,800
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8335 on: January 24, 2024, 01:39:58 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on January 24, 2024, 12:34:10 pm
Ah thank you. I'll read it tonight. All help appreciated 👏. That's why reds are the best.

You're welcome mate we do our best where we can 👍
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,800
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8336 on: Yesterday at 06:04:39 pm »
Really starting to feel that battle building again where the constant negatives are getting the better of the positives.

So much shit happening in the country and worldwide that's impossible to change or influence.  So many dissenting voices, the crap weather and feeling like a caged animal stuck inside. 

A constant battle financially to keep our heads above water and wondering how the hell we keep working to pay for everything.

I'm eternally grateful that we're living where we are as that at least is keeping me going and I'm trying really hard to keep smiling through it all but I'm not sure how much longer that'll last.
Logged

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8337 on: Yesterday at 10:47:06 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 06:04:39 pm
Really starting to feel that battle building again where the constant negatives are getting the better of the positives.

So much shit happening in the country and worldwide that's impossible to change or influence.  So many dissenting voices, the crap weather and feeling like a caged animal stuck inside. 

A constant battle financially to keep our heads above water and wondering how the hell we keep working to pay for everything.

I'm eternally grateful that we're living where we are as that at least is keeping me going and I'm trying really hard to keep smiling through it all but I'm not sure how much longer that'll last.

Being aware comes with its own set of issues I know. We are on the cusp of spring, the birds will be singing and the smell of the grass will fill the air. Allow yourself to switch off from the world when you can and sit with any sadness and allow it to work its way through you.
If I  can be bold, can I suggest a book called Your Pocket Therapist by Annie Zimmerman? Played it in audio last week and it really helped me understand certain things. Worth a listen for anyone facing the battle. Be safe
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,462
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8338 on: Today at 12:08:20 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 06:04:39 pm
Really starting to feel that battle building again where the constant negatives are getting the better of the positives.

So much shit happening in the country and worldwide that's impossible to change or influence.  So many dissenting voices, the crap weather and feeling like a caged animal stuck inside. 

A constant battle financially to keep our heads above water and wondering how the hell we keep working to pay for everything.

I'm eternally grateful that we're living where we are as that at least is keeping me going and I'm trying really hard to keep smiling through it all but I'm not sure how much longer that'll last.
Hang on, this is just around the corner, rather than look at the news go out and enjoy spring, its free and it really is good for you.
A simple life can be richly rewarding, its a state of mind. Take notice of the little things, every day and ignore the things you can do nothing about.
I get your concerns about money and they will keep you awake at night, I had it for 35 years, nearly every day. It passed in the end, I was lucky but that's a long time I spent worrying about something I could do little about.

« Last Edit: Today at 12:11:57 am by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,800
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8339 on: Today at 05:52:43 pm »
Appreciate the replies guys and absolutely yes spring is just around the corner so naturally my spirits will improve once I can get outside to truly enjoy it..

I've always struggled through January and February but this is the first time it's negatively effected me since we moved here and I know it's due to the inclement weather and I'll feel better once it improves but what if it doesn't improve?

That's where I'm struggling.  This shitty weather isn't restricted to just here, these extremes are hitting everywhere with nothing to say it'll settle back to "normal" anytime soon.

My garden is my sanctuary so if I can't get outside to feel the peace it brings me how do I overcome this downward spiral I'm experiencing.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,585
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8340 on: Today at 06:08:42 pm »
Whenever I feel the darkness lurking I put my tackle in the van & go fishing, it has always been my therapy for the same reason that your garden is yours, natures hum & smells, catching fish is secondary when I'm alone.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,501
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8341 on: Today at 06:23:11 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:08:42 pm
Whenever I feel the darkness lurking I put my tackle in the van & go fishing, it has always been my therapy for the same reason that your garden is yours, natures hum & smells, catching fish is secondary when I'm alone.
I do the same. I get off to West Lancashire on the canal at dawn then fish until dusk when I get the opportunity. Farmland, nature, peace and quiet. Passing locals are generally really pleasant, as are the boaters.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,501
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8342 on: Today at 06:38:16 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:52:43 pm
Appreciate the replies guys and absolutely yes spring is just around the corner so naturally my spirits will improve once I can get outside to truly enjoy it..

I've always struggled through January and February but this is the first time it's negatively effected me since we moved here and I know it's due to the inclement weather and I'll feel better once it improves but what if it doesn't improve?

That's where I'm struggling.  This shitty weather isn't restricted to just here, these extremes are hitting everywhere with nothing to say it'll settle back to "normal" anytime soon.

My garden is my sanctuary so if I can't get outside to feel the peace it brings me how do I overcome this downward spiral I'm experiencing.
A friend of one has just messaged me and she was also saying how the weather is getting her down. Mrs Spion is complaining about it as well.

I'm usually outside when I've got free time. Either doing things in the garden or doing woodwork projects. I usually struggle between October and March. It felt to me like everything was dying. I had to eventually reframe it in my mind so that I saw it not as everything dying, but everything resting. That helped me cope with it better.

Nothing lasts forever. Not even this awful weather. It won't be long before it's light at past 9pm and we're complaining about the heat. It's just around the corner. 🌞 We've no doubt got a few hosepipe bans to look forward to. 😃

I definitely understand your feelings on this. I even put a gazebo up a year or so ago so I could do my woodworking in the garden. It was freezing, and the gazebo ended up with snow on the roof, but it got me outside and busy. Anyway, I hope you're feeling a lot better very soon. Life's slowly starting to open up again. Coots are building nests in the park. Wood pigeons were mating in the tree earlier. We had a Blue Tit checking out the nest box too. Take care of yourself. ♥️
« Last Edit: Today at 06:40:00 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,800
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8343 on: Today at 06:58:05 pm »
You've all inspired me guys thank you.

We've got no rain forecast now till Tuesday so I've got my notebook out to make some plans for jobs I can get done whilst it's dry.

One way or another I'll be outside this weekend so fingers crossed I'll be feeling more positive next week 👍
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8344 on: Today at 07:03:22 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 06:58:05 pm
You've all inspired me guys thank you.

We've got no rain forecast now till Tuesday so I've got my notebook out to make some plans for jobs I can get done whilst it's dry.

One way or another I'll be outside this weekend so fingers crossed I'll be feeling more positive next week 👍

Hi mate,  When Im down a usually find reason to not go outside and make what my therapist calls towards moves
If this happens to you it might be a good idea to join a ramblers club, it lowers the chance of you not going out.

All the best look after yourself
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,658
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8345 on: Today at 07:32:16 pm »
I try to tell myself that the world is a far more wonderful and beautiful place, full of kind and decent people than the news leads us to believe. Humanity seems to focus on misery; I choose not to be a part of that. I'm not use to anybody if I'm so miserable I can't even get out of bed. I just try to help people as best I can.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 204 205 206 207 208 [209]   Go Up
« previous next »
 