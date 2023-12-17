Ive come to really resent Christmas.When I was married we had the whole are we going to my Families or hers, when all we wanted to do was spend it at our house or with our friends, The weird thing is I like my in-laws and she liked hers. Ita just its not what any of us wanted. After we split I moved abroad and it was expected I would fly "home" for Christmas.So I was paying £8-900 to spend 17 hours on a plane go to a place I didnt want to be in.Now I like with my Mum and Sister, or rather, they live with me in my house and I have to bend to how they want to spend ChristmasWe have 3 (three) Christmas Trees, the house isd big but that ridiculous,It means I cant have access to certain parts of the house (like the room my clothes are in) as my chair wont get passed the tree,I warned my sister not to get too big as tree in that area as this happened last year too.I realise this isnt causing depression so sorry to use this thread but its a making me resent her and she doesn't get it.Most of my mates have wives and kids and spend their time with their families, the others go abroad, I saw my other non Welsh mates before the Arsenal game, thats been the only good day (until the result)It will be over soon.Hope everyone has a great 2024 .